Veras CheckOut POS Provides Philippine Electronics, Appliance, and Furniture Superstores With Modern Omnichannel Platform to Innovate Quickly at Lower TCO

“Abenson is bringing a world-class retail experience to the emerging Philippine market where a great deal of transformation is taking place,” said Rohit Vir, CEO of Veras Retail. “We’re honored to be selected by the Abenson family of brands as their strategic partner. Clearly our dynamic platform is filling a market gap to provide a tailored enterprise solution that allows retailers to innovate quickly to meet the customer.”

Veras Retail builds innovative omnichannel solutions to connect with consumers at every point of decision. It starts at the store, providing fixed and mobile point-of-sale, retail CRM, omnichannel inventory, mobile selling tools, and seamless cross-channel execution. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Veras is focused on using technology to rapidly implement new solutions to foster positive, meaningful, and profitable omnichannel interactions between retailers and consumers. Veras powers more than 160,000 lanes in over 50 retailers around the world. Top clients include Office Depot, Kirkland’s, Floor & Decor, DKNY, Best & Less, LCC and MEC. To learn more, visit verasretail.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.