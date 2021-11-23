Verde Valley wine region lands state's third AVA

Think of it as the wine industry's equivalent to social media's blue checkmark on a "verified" account. The designation adds credibility to the wine in the eyes of consumers and the region's winemakers, said Consortium President Tom Schumacher.

"It really just, for winemakers around here, legitimizes their efforts," said Schumacher, who launched Yavapai College's Viticulture and Enology degree program through its Southwest Wine Center vineyards in Clarkdale eight years ago. "Before, when anyone who tasted an Arizona wine said, 'Oh it's not California,' my response to that was, 'They are not California wines, they are Arizona wines and that's why they are unique'. Now we have the AVA" to demonstrate that.

The process might have taken four years, but the designation comes as the Verde Valley wine industry is still in its infancy. Wine grapes have been grown in the region for generations, but its wine industry as it exists today only dates to 2006, when then-Gov. Janet Napolitano approved a law that allowed winemakers to directly ship their products to retailers and consumers.