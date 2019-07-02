SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AAATP--VeriFyle, a leader in secure messaging and file sharing, today announced a partnership with the Arizona Association of Accounting and Tax Professionals (AAATP), a nonprofit, voluntary, professional organization representing all Arizona accounting and tax professionals. VeriFyle has been chosen as a key supplier of secure document sharing and messaging technology for all AAATP members throughout the state.
“The growing need for better internet-based security in the accounting industry is evident where client documents are sensitive,” said Executive Director Dave Freeland of AAATP. “Every bit of information shared by an accountant or tax professional is sensitive, and deserves the strongest encryption available. Our goal in partnering with VeriFyle was to provide our members with a secure way to interact with and share information with their clients and colleagues. VeriFyle provides the perfect solution for AAATP members and we’re very excited to announce this new exclusive member benefit.”
“We’re extremely proud to announce a new partnership with another statewide organization. said Jack Smith, CEO of VeriFyle. “As we continue to grow and expand into new markets, we’re seeing more and more demand for a secure method for sharing documents and messages with partners, clients and business associates. We’re delighted that an organization like AAATP chose VeriFyle over every other cloud-sharing solution.”
Unlike many other cloud-storage and cloud-sharing services, which use a single master key for encrypting and decrypting their users’ data, VeriFyle’s Cellucrypt technology uses password-derived keys on top of a public-key system to individually encrypt data objects, adding several additional layers of protection for their users. With the additional option to disable password reset, VeriFyle becomes the most secure cloud-sharing platform available, while remaining extremely simple to use.
About VeriFyle
VeriFyle delivers ultra-secure messaging and document sharing, all from a simple, single-screen interface. VeriFyle was built from the ground up to be the most secure cloud-sharing solution, and to deliver improved productivity and control of information to its users. VeriFyle’s industry-leading, patented encryption technology gives users the highest level of security, protecting them from bulk-access vulnerability through the unique encryption of each individual document and conversation.
