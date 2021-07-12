Versaterm Expands Public Safety Platform With Acquisition of eJust Systems

Innovative Charge Management System Automates Case Preparation and Disclosure Between Law Enforcement and Court Systems
OTTAWA, Ontario & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#innovationbydesign--Versaterm Public Safety, defining the future of public safety software for more than 40 years while serving more than 65,000 Police, Fire and EMS professionals across North America, announced today the acquisition of eJust Systems, a leading provider of Charge Management Systems (CMS) solutions between law enforcement and the court system.
The transaction is the second in a series of strategic acquisitions completed by Versaterm as the company continues to expand the functionality, depth and utility of its software suite for its Police, Fire and EMS customers. The first acquisition, Versaterm’s purchase of Baltimore-based Adashi Systems, a leading provider of software for first responders, was announced on June 13, 2021.
Versaterm, a Banneker Partners portfolio company, expects to acquire other industry-leading solution providers in the months to come, ensuring its public safety platform remains at the forefront of innovation for those sworn to serve, given today’s increasingly complex operational demands and reporting requirements.
“Versaterm and eJust share a well-established history of leveraging innovative technology to support the effectiveness of thousands of Police officers,” said Warren Loomis, CEO, Versaterm. “This acquisition represents an important opportunity to ensure our Police customers can utilize best-in-class software to streamline the cruiser-to-court collection and packaging of documentation required for prosecution.”
With over one million charges processed using its CMS platform since 1994, eJust’s solution manages the investigative content sourced by the Police Records Management System, transforms that content from an Investigative perspective to a Prosecutorial perspective and manages its disclosure, electronically, to prosecutors.
“eJust has achieved success through enabling its Police customers to efficiently and accurately transform the unique case-specific incident content and manage the disclosure required for thousands of prosecutions,” said Anne McDougall, President, eJust Systems. “Becoming part of the Versaterm family represents a milestone 20 years in the making. We look forward to rapidly expanding the reach of eJust to more Police customers in the future.”
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
ABOUT VERSATERM
For more than 40 years, Versaterm Public Safety has defined the future of public safety software, delivering success to agencies, large and small, with a fully-integrated Computer Aided Dispatch System, Records Management System, Mobile Data Platform, Field Reporting and Citizen Engagement solutions. A Banneker Partners portfolio company, Versaterm’s dedication to public safety is demonstrated by an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, development of innovative software solutions powered by advanced technologies and a team dedicated to making a difference in the lives of those sworn to serve.
ABOUT eJUST SYSTEMS
eJust Systems is an industry leading provider of sophisticated software solutions for the justice market. Its state-of-the-art, rules-based Case Management System efficiently, securely and cost-effectively delivers precise case and charge information from the police through to the prosecution and court system. This electronic exchange and transformation functionality is the first of its kind in the world. In fact, over 1,000,000 charges have been successfully processed using eJust’s Charge Management System since its inception over two decades ago.
