Versaterm Expands Public Safety Platform With Acquisition of eJust Systems

Versaterm, a Banneker Partners portfolio company, expects to acquire other industry-leading solution providers in the months to come, ensuring its public safety platform remains at the forefront of innovation for those sworn to serve, given today’s increasingly complex operational demands and reporting requirements.

“Versaterm and eJust share a well-established history of leveraging innovative technology to support the effectiveness of thousands of Police officers,” said Warren Loomis, CEO, Versaterm. “This acquisition represents an important opportunity to ensure our Police customers can utilize best-in-class software to streamline the cruiser-to-court collection and packaging of documentation required for prosecution.”

With over one million charges processed using its CMS platform since 1994, eJust’s solution manages the investigative content sourced by the Police Records Management System, transforms that content from an Investigative perspective to a Prosecutorial perspective and manages its disclosure, electronically, to prosecutors.