TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM), a leading specialty materials

supplier to the semiconductor industry, today announced that its Board

has adopted a limited duration Shareholder Rights Plan, details of which

will be contained in a Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and

Exchange Commission.

The Rights Plan, which was adopted by the Board following evaluation and

consultation with the Company’s advisors, is similar to plans adopted by

numerous publicly traded companies. The Rights Plan is intended to

promote the fair and equal treatment of all Versum shareholders and

ensure that no person or group can gain control of, or influence over,

Versum, through open market accumulations or other tactics potentially

disadvantaging the interest of all shareholders.

Under the Rights Plan, the Rights will become exercisable if a person or

group becomes the beneficial owner of 12.5% or more of the Company’s

outstanding Common Stock. In the event that the Rights become

exercisable due to the triggering ownership threshold being crossed,

each Right will entitle its holder to purchase, at the Right’s exercise

price, a number of shares of Common Stock or equivalent securities

having a market value at that time of twice the Right’s exercise price.

Rights held by the triggering entity will become void and will not be

exercisable to purchase shares at the reduced purchase price. The Board

of Directors will, in general, be entitled to redeem the Rights at

$0.001 per Right at any time before the triggering ownership threshold

is crossed.

The Rights Plan may be amended, redeemed or terminated by the Versum

Board of Directors at any time prior to being triggered or its

expiration on August 30, 2019. The Rights Plan exempts any person or

group currently owning 12.5% or more of the Company's outstanding Common

Stock. However, the Rights will be exercisable if a person or group that

already owns 12.5% or more of the Company's outstanding Common Stock

acquires any additional shares after the time of announcement of the

Rights Plan.

The Rights Plan does not prevent any action that the Board determines to

be in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders, and is

structured such that it will not be triggered by the definitive merger

agreement to combine the Company with Entegris, Inc., announced on

January 28, 2019.

Lazard is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Versum Materials and

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal counsel.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty

materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery

systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of

the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin

word for "toward," the name "Versum" communicates the company's deep

commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating,

innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.

A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum

Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP

slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated

cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has

revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported

fiscal year 2018 annual sales of about U.S. $1.4 billion, has

approximately 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities in Asia

and the North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum

Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air

Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are

subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe

harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1993, as

amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as

amended. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an

expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation

or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable

basis. The words “believe” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,”

“intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “should,” “may,” “will,”

“would” or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to

identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking

statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and

uncertainties, many of which are beyond Versum Materials, Inc.’s

(“Versum Materials”) and Entegris, Inc.’s (“Entegris”) control.

Statements in this communication regarding Versum Materials, Entegris

and the combined company that are forward-looking, including projections

as to the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, the impact

of the proposed transaction on Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ business

and future financial and operating results, the amount and timing of

synergies from the proposed transaction, and the closing date for the

proposed transaction, are based on management’s estimates, assumptions

and projections, and are subject to significant uncertainties and other

factors, many of which are beyond Versum Materials’ and Entegris’

control. These factors and risks include, but are not limited to, (i)

weakening of global and/or regional economic conditions, generally or

specifically in the semiconductor industry, which could decrease the

demand for Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ products and solutions; (ii)

the ability to meet rapid demand shifts; (iii) the ability to continue

technological innovation and introduce new products to meet customers’

rapidly changing requirements; (iv) the concentrated customer base; (v)

the ability to identify, effect and integrate acquisitions, joint

ventures or other transactions; (vi) the ability to protect and enforce

intellectual property rights; (vii) operational, political and legal

risks of Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ international operations;

(viii) Entegris’ dependence on sole source and limited source suppliers;

(ix) the increasing complexity of certain manufacturing processes; (x)

raw material shortages and price increases; (xi) changes in government

regulations of the countries in which Versum Materials and Entegris

operate; (xii) the fluctuation of currency exchange rates; (xiii)

fluctuations in the market price of Entegris’ stock; (xiv) the level of,

and obligations associated with, Versum Materials’ and Entegris’

indebtedness; and (xv) other risk factors and additional information. In

addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from

forward-looking statements include: the inherent uncertainty associated

with financial or other projections; the prompt and effective

integration of Entegris’ businesses and the ability to achieve the

anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the proposed

transaction; the risk associated with Versum Materials’ and Entegris’

ability to obtain the approval of the proposed transaction by their

shareholders required to consummate the proposed transaction and the

timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the risk

that the conditions to the transaction are not satisfied on a timely

basis or at all and the failure of the transaction to close for any

other reason; the risk that a consent or authorization that may be

required for the proposed transaction is not obtained or is obtained

subject to conditions that are not anticipated; unanticipated

difficulties or expenditures relating to the transaction, the response

of business partners and retention as a result of the announcement and

pendency of the transaction; and the diversion of management time on

transaction-related issues. For a more detailed discussion of such risks

and other factors, see Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ filings with the

Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading “Risks

Factors” in Item 1A of Entegris’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the

fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, filed on February 15, 2018, and

Versum Materials’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended

September 30, 2018, filed on November 21, 2018 and in other periodic

filings, available on the SEC website or www.entegris.com

or www.versummaterials.com.

Versum Materials and Entegris assume no obligation to update any

forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their

respective dates, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of

this communication, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated

events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously

issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that

statement.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the

solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or a solicitation

of any vote or approval. This communication relates to a proposed

business combination between Versum Materials and Entegris. In

connection with the proposed transaction, Entegris intends to file with

the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a registration

statement on Form S-4 that will include a joint proxy statement of

Versum Materials and Entegris that also constitutes a prospectus of

Entegris. Each of Versum Materials and Entegris also plan to file other

relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. No

offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus

meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of

1933, as amended. Any definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus (if

and when available) will be mailed to stockholders of Versum Materials

and Entegris. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE

REGISTRATION STATEMENT, JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER

DOCUMENTS THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY

IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT

INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security

holders will be able to obtain free copies of these documents (if and

when available) and other documents containing important information

about Versum Materials and Entegris, once such documents are filed with

the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Entegris will be available

free of charge on Entegris’ website at http://www.entegris.com

or by contacting Entegris’ Investor Relations Department by email at irelations@entegris.com

or by phone at 978-436-6500. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC

by Versum Materials will be available free of charge on Versum

Materials’ website at http://investors.versummaterials.com

or by phone at 484-275-5907.

Participants in the Solicitation

Versum Materials, Entegris and certain of their respective directors and

executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation

of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about the

directors and executive officers of Versum Materials are set forth in

its proxy statement for its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders, which

was filed with the SEC on December 20, 2018, and Versum Materials’

Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018,

which was filed with the SEC on November 21, 2018. Information about the

directors and executive officers of Entegris are set forth in Entegris’

proxy statement for its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders, which was

filed with the SEC on March 28, 2018, and Entegris’ Annual Report on

Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, which was filed

with the SEC on February 15, 2018. Other information regarding the

participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their

direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will

be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant

materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction

when such materials become available. Investors should read the joint

proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before

making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of

these documents from Versum Materials or Entegris using the sources

indicated above.

Contacts

Versum Materials

Soohwan Kim, CFA

Head of Investor

Relations

602-282-0957

Soohwan.Kim@versummaterials.com

Tiffany

Elle

Global Communications

480-282-6475

Tiffany.Elle@versummaterials.com

Or

Meghan

Gavigan / Emily Claffey / Julie Rudnick

Sard Verbinnen & Co

212-687-8080

