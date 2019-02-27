TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM), a leading specialty materials
supplier to the semiconductor industry, today announced that its Board
has adopted a limited duration Shareholder Rights Plan, details of which
will be contained in a Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The Rights Plan, which was adopted by the Board following evaluation and
consultation with the Company’s advisors, is similar to plans adopted by
numerous publicly traded companies. The Rights Plan is intended to
promote the fair and equal treatment of all Versum shareholders and
ensure that no person or group can gain control of, or influence over,
Versum, through open market accumulations or other tactics potentially
disadvantaging the interest of all shareholders.
Under the Rights Plan, the Rights will become exercisable if a person or
group becomes the beneficial owner of 12.5% or more of the Company’s
outstanding Common Stock. In the event that the Rights become
exercisable due to the triggering ownership threshold being crossed,
each Right will entitle its holder to purchase, at the Right’s exercise
price, a number of shares of Common Stock or equivalent securities
having a market value at that time of twice the Right’s exercise price.
Rights held by the triggering entity will become void and will not be
exercisable to purchase shares at the reduced purchase price. The Board
of Directors will, in general, be entitled to redeem the Rights at
$0.001 per Right at any time before the triggering ownership threshold
is crossed.
The Rights Plan may be amended, redeemed or terminated by the Versum
Board of Directors at any time prior to being triggered or its
expiration on August 30, 2019. The Rights Plan exempts any person or
group currently owning 12.5% or more of the Company's outstanding Common
Stock. However, the Rights will be exercisable if a person or group that
already owns 12.5% or more of the Company's outstanding Common Stock
acquires any additional shares after the time of announcement of the
Rights Plan.
The Rights Plan does not prevent any action that the Board determines to
be in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders, and is
structured such that it will not be triggered by the definitive merger
agreement to combine the Company with Entegris, Inc., announced on
January 28, 2019.
Lazard is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Versum Materials and
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal counsel.
About Versum Materials
Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty
materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery
systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of
the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin
word for "toward," the name "Versum" communicates the company's deep
commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating,
innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.
A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum
Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP
slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated
cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has
revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported
fiscal year 2018 annual sales of about U.S. $1.4 billion, has
approximately 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities in Asia
and the North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum
Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air
Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).
For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.
