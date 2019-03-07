Reiterates Powerful Value-Creation Potential and Compelling Strategic

Benefits of Merger of Equals

Announces Additional $50 million in Cost Synergies Expected for Total

of More than $125 million and Significant Revenue Synergy Upside

Significant Balance Sheet Flexibility for Return of Capital

Committed to Maintaining a Significant Presence in Tempe, Arizona

with Opportunities for the Combined Employee Base

TEMPE, Ariz. & BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM), a leading specialty materials

supplier to the semiconductor industry, and Entegris, Inc.

(NASDAQ:ENTG), a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials

solutions for the microelectronics industry, today issued the following

letter to Versum and Entegris shareholders reiterating the powerful

value-creation potential and compelling strategic benefits of the

previously announced merger of equals:

March 8, 2019

Dear Versum and Entegris Shareholders:

We are writing to you on behalf of the Versum Materials and Entegris

management teams and Boards of Directors regarding the merger of equals

between our two companies we announced on January 28, 2019. We believe

it is important to set the record straight about the compelling

strategic benefits the combined company will have as a premier specialty

materials company and reiterate our confidence in the significant

shareholder value we will deliver as one company. Key points are as

follows:



  • The Entegris-Versum transaction is a true, all-stock,
    remain-invested, merger of equals that has tremendous upside
    value-creation potential.     In a combination with Entegris, Versum
    shareholders will achieve significant value creation from the strength
    of the combined company, outsized revenue growth and cash flow
    generation, and enhanced capital returns. Given the leadership
    position the combined company will hold in the semiconductor and
    specialty chemicals industry, the combined company will retain the
    ability to pursue a full range of additional value-creating strategic
    options going forward.


  • There is significant cost, revenue and tax synergy potential within
    the proposed combination of Entegris and Versum.     The integration
    teams of both companies have worked closely over the past month, and
    as a result of those detailed efforts, the combined company now
    expects to achieve more than $125 million in cost synergies from SG&A,
    such as facilities optimization, administrative functions and
    rationalization of public company costs, as well as efficiencies in
    commercial operations, manufacturing, logistics and procurement. Given
    the strength of the two companies, the enhanced offerings and the
    positive receptivity from customers, over the next three years we also
    expect revenue synergies to contribute at least $50 million of
    additional EBITDA annually. Revenue synergies will result initially
    from cross-selling across major customers and geographies and
    eventually through the opportunity to develop co-optimized products
    and solutions. In addition, the combination is expected to generate
    tax synergies reflecting the combined company’s ability to benefit
    from Entegris’ more efficient tax structure.


  • The combined company will have a strong balance sheet and will
    generate significant excess free cash flow that will provide the
    flexibility necessary to allow for significant return of capital to
    shareholders, among other initiatives.     We expect the combined
    company to have significant debt capacity with gross leverage at
    closing of only approximately 1.7x.


  • Importantly, both companies have experienced management teams with
    strong track records of successfully integrating mergers, achieving
    synergies and creating shareholder value.     At Entegris, Bertrand
    Loy has led the successful integration of multiple acquisitions,
    including Mykrolis, POCO Graphite, and ATMI. Seifi Ghasemi has a
    proven track record of delivering shareholder value at multiple
    companies, including Rockwood Holdings and Air Products. We are
    confident the combined company will meet or exceed the newly stated
    cost synergy goals as well as realize the other benefits of this
    merger.


  • The combined company will deliver unique opportunity for all
    stakeholders.     Together Entegris and Versum will be able to provide
    an end-to-end portfolio of solutions for the entire semiconductor
    process and as such, customers will benefit from enhanced product
    breadth and depth, unwavering commitment to R&D, improved technical
    expertise as well as a much broader global scale. With the most
    talented team in the industry we will be able to achieve faster time
    to solutions and better meet the needs of our customers. With a truly
    equal combination of the Board of Directors and management team of
    both Entegris and Versum, the combined company will be the ideal home
    for Versum’s employees. In fact, the combined company has already
    committed to creating opportunities for employees of the combined
    company and will maintain a strong operational presence in Tempe,
    Arizona – reinforcing that this transaction is a true merger of equals.

We remain committed to our strategic merger. As we have outlined above,

we are confident that it is a highly complementary and strategically

compelling transaction that will offer substantial value to shareholders

of both companies through the attractive growth profile, potential for

capital deployment, a diversified portfolio and enhanced scale.

Sincerely,


Seifi Ghasemi

 

 

 

Bertrand Loy

Chairman of the Versum Board of Directors




President and CEO, Entegris





 

Advisors

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to

Entegris and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel.

Lazard is serving as financial advisor to Versum Materials and Simpson

Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal counsel.

About Entegris

Entegris is a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials

solutions for the microelectronics industry and other high-tech

industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing,

customer service and/or research facilities in the United

States, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South

Korea and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM) is a leading global specialty

materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery

systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of

the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin

word for "toward," the name "Versum" communicates the company's deep

commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating,

innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.

A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum

Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP

slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated

cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has

revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported

fiscal year 2018 annual sales of about U.S. $1.4 billion, has

approximately 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities in Asia

and the North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum

Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air

Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are

subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe

harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1993, as

amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as

amended. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an

expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation

or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable

basis. The words “believe” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,”

“intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “should,” “may,” “will,”

“would” or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to

identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known

and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Entegris’

and Versum Materials’ control. Statements in this communication

regarding Entegris, Versum Materials and the combined company that are

forward-looking, including projections as to the anticipated benefits of

the proposed transaction, the impact of the proposed transaction on

Entegris’ and Versum Materials’ business and future financial and

operating results, the amount and timing of synergies from the proposed

transaction, and the closing date for the proposed transaction, are

based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections, and are

subject to significant uncertainties and other factors, many of which

are beyond Entegris’ and Versum Materials’ control. These factors and

risks include, but are not limited to, (i) weakening of global and/or

regional economic conditions, generally or specifically in the

semiconductor industry, which could decrease the demand for Entegris’

and Versum Materials’ products and solutions; (ii) the ability to meet

rapid demand shifts; (iii) the ability to continue technological

innovation and introduce new products to meet customers’ rapidly

changing requirements; (iv) the concentrated customer base; (v) the

ability to identify, effect and integrate acquisitions, joint ventures

or other transactions; (vi) the ability to protect and enforce

intellectual property rights; (vii) operational, political and legal

risks of Entegris’ and Versum Materials’ international operations;

(viii) Entegris’ dependence on sole source and limited source suppliers;

(ix) the increasing complexity of certain manufacturing processes;

(x) raw material shortages and price increases; (xi) changes in

government regulations of the countries in which Entegris and Versum

Materials operate; (xii) the fluctuation of currency exchange rates;

(xiii) fluctuations in the market price of Entegris’ stock; (xiv) the

level of, and obligations associated with, Entegris’ and Versum

Materials’ indebtedness; and (xv) other risk factors and additional

information. In addition, material risks that could cause actual results

to differ from forward-looking statements include: the inherent

uncertainty associated with financial or other projections; the prompt

and effective integration of Entegris’ businesses and the ability to

achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the

proposed transaction; the risk associated with Entegris’ and Versum

Materials’ ability to obtain the approval of the proposed transaction by

their shareholders required to consummate the proposed transaction and

the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the

risk that the conditions to the transaction are not satisfied on a

timely basis or at all and the failure of the transaction to close for

any other reason; the risk that a consent or authorization that may be

required for the proposed transaction is not obtained or is obtained

subject to conditions that are not anticipated; unanticipated

difficulties or expenditures relating to the transaction, the response

of business partners and retention as a result of the announcement and

pendency of the transaction; and the diversion of management time on

transaction-related issues. For a more detailed discussion of such risks

and other factors, see Entegris’ and Versum Materials’ filings with the

Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading “Risks

Factors” in Item 1A of Entegris’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the

fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, filed on February 11, 2019, and

Versum Materials’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended

September 30, 2018, filed on November 21, 2018 and in other periodic

filings, available on the SEC website or www.entegris.com

or www.versummaterials.com.

Entegris and Versum Materials’ assume no obligation to update any

forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their

respective dates, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of

this communication, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated

events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously

issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that

statement.

Additional Information about the Merger and Where to Find It

This communication does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the

solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or a solicitation

of any vote or approval. This communication relates to a proposed

business combination between Entegris and Versum Materials. In

connection with the proposed transaction, Entegris has filed a

registration statement on Form S-4, which included a preliminary joint

proxy statement of Entegris and Versum Materials that also constitutes a

preliminary prospectus of Entegris. These materials have not yet become

effective, are not yet final and may be amended. After the registration

is declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the

“SEC”), a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to

stockholders of Entegris and stockholders of Versum Materials. INVESTORS

AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, JOINT

PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT WILL BE

FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN

OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of

these documents and other documents containing important information

about Entegris and Versum Materials filed with the SEC through the

website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Entegris will be available

free of charge on Entegris’ website at http://www.entegris.com

or by contacting Entegris’ Investor Relations Department by email at irelations@entegris.com

or by phone at 978-436-6500. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC

by Versum Materials will be available free of charge on Versum

Materials’ website at investors.versummaterials.com or by phone

at 484-275-5907.

Participants in the Solicitation

Entegris, Versum Materials and certain of their respective directors and

executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation

of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about the

directors and executive officers of Entegris is set forth in Entegris’

proxy statement for its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders, which was

filed with the SEC on March 28, 2018, and Entegris’ Annual Report on

Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed

with the SEC on February 11, 2019. Information about the directors and

executive officers of Versum Materials is set forth in its proxy

statement for its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed

with the SEC on December 20, 2018, and Versum Materials’ Annual Report

on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, which was

filed with the SEC on November 21, 2018. Other information regarding the

participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their

direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will

be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant

materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction

when such materials become available. Investors should read the joint

proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before

making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of

these documents from Entegris or Versum Materials using the sources

indicated above.

Contacts

Entegris

Bill Seymour

VP of Investor Relations

952-556-1844

bill.seymour@entegris.com

Or

Michael

Freitag / Kelly Sullivan

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Versum

Materials Contacts

Soohwan Kim, CFA

Head of Investor

Relations

602-282-0957

Soohwan.Kim@versummaterials.com

Or

Tiffany

Elle

Global Communications

480-282-6475

Tiffany.Elle@versummaterials.com

Or

Meghan

Gavigan / Emily Claffey / Julie Rudnick

Sard Verbinnen & Co

212-687-8080

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles