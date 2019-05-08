TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM), a leading specialty materials

and equipment supplier to the semiconductor industry, today announced

that it will hold a special meeting of its stockholders at its corporate

headquarters, 8555 South River Parkway, Tempe, Arizona 85284, on June

17, 2019, beginning at 2:00 p.m., local time. At the special meeting,

stockholders will be asked to take action to, among other things, adopt

the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of April 12, 2019 (the

“merger agreement”), by and among Versum Materials, Merck KGaA,

Darmstadt, Germany and EMD Performance Materials Holding, Inc. The board

of directors of Versum Materials unanimously recommends that Versum

Materials’ stockholders vote to adopt the merger agreement at the

special meeting.

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on May 13, 2019

(the “record date”), will be entitled to receive notice of and to vote

at the special meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of Versum Materials

common stock, par value $1.00 per share (“Versum common stock”) issued

and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the merger

(other than shares of Versum common stock owned by Versum Materials,

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and its subsidiaries or certain other

excluded holders pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement)

automatically will be converted into the right to receive $53.00 in

cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2019, subject

to the approval of stockholders at the special meeting, regulatory

clearances and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty

materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery

systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of

the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin

word for "toward," the name "Versum" communicates the company's deep

commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating,

innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.

A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum

Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP

slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated

cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has

revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported

fiscal year 2018 annual sales of about U.S. $1.4 billion, has

approximately 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities

in Asia and the North America. It is headquartered in Tempe,

Arizona. Versum Materials had operated for more than three decades as a

division of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may contain forward-looking statements based on

current assumptions and forecasts made by Versum Materials,

Inc. (“Versum”) management. Various known and unknown risks,

uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences

between the actual future results, financial situation, development or

performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors

include the following: Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s ability to

successfully complete the proposed acquisition of Versum or realize the

anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction in the expected

time-frames or at all; Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s ability to

successfully integrate Versum’s operations into those of Merck KGaA,

Darmstadt, Germany; such integration may be more difficult,

time-consuming or costly than expected; the failure to obtain Versum’s

stockholders’ approval of the proposed transaction; the failure of any

of the conditions to the proposed transaction to be satisfied; revenues

following the proposed transaction may be lower than expected; operating

costs, customer loss and business disruption (including, without

limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees,

customers, clients or suppliers) may be greater than expected following

the proposed transaction; the retention of certain key employees at

Versum; risks associated with the disruption of management’s attention

from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; the

outcome of any legal proceedings related to the proposed transaction;

the impact of the proposed transaction on Versum’s credit rating; the

parties’ ability to meet expectations regarding the timing and

completion of the proposed transaction; delays in obtaining any

approvals required for the proposed transaction or an inability to

obtain them on the terms proposed or on the anticipated schedule; the

impact of indebtedness incurred by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in

connection with the proposed transaction; the effects of the business

combination of Versum and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, including the

combined company’s future financial condition, operating results,

strategy and plans; and other factors discussed in Merck KGaA,

Darmstadt, Germany’s public reports which are available on the Merck

KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany website at www.emdgroup.com or

in Versum’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities

and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the fiscal year ended

on September 30, 2018 and Versum’s other filings with the SEC, which are

available at http://www.sec.gov and

Versum’s website at www.versummaterials.com.

Except as otherwise required by law, Versum assumes no liability

whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them

to future events or developments. Readers are cautioned not to place

undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of

the date hereof.

Additional Important Information and Where to Find It

This communication relates to the proposed merger transaction involving

Versum and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. In connection with the

proposed merger, Versum and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany intend to

file relevant materials with the SEC, including Versum’s proxy statement

on Schedule 14A (the “Proxy Statement”). This communication does not

constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any

securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, and is not a

substitute for the Proxy Statement or any other document that Versum

or Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, may file with the SEC or send to

Versum’s stockholders in connection with the proposed merger.

STOCKHOLDERS OF VERSUM ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED

WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING THE PROXY STATEMENT, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE

BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED

MERGER. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain the

documents (when available) free of charge at the SEC’s web site, http://www.sec.gov,

or Versum’s website at http://investors.versummaterials.com or

by phone at 484-275-5907.

Participants in Solicitation

Versum, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and their respective directors

and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the

solicitation of proxies from the holders of Versum common stock in

respect of the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and

executive officers of Versum is set forth in Versum’s Annual Report on

Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, which was filed

with the SEC on November 21, 2018, and the proxy statement for Versum’s

2019 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with

the SEC on December 20, 2018. Information about the directors and

executive officers of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany is set forth on

Schedule I of the Schedule 14A filed by Merck KGaA,

Darmstadt, Germany with the SEC on March 22, 2019. Other information

regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description

of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or

otherwise, will be contained in the Proxy Statement and other relevant

materials to be filed with the SEC in respect of the proposed

transaction when they become available.

Contacts

Versum Materials, Inc.

Investor Inquiries:

Soohwan Kim, CFA,

602-282-0957

Soohwan.Kim@versummaterials.com

or

Media

Inquiries:

Tiffany Elle, 480-282-6475

Tiffany.Elle@versummaterials.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles