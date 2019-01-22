TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM), will host a conference call and

webcast to discuss results for its first quarter ended December 31,

2018, on Monday, February 4, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The

Company will issue a press release reporting its results after the

market closing.

To participate via telephone, please dial 1-877-883-0383 (domestic) or

1-412-902-6506 (international) and use the participant code 8196300.

The earnings call will also be available via a live webcast on the

Versum Materials Investor Relations website at http://investors.versummaterials.com.

Presentation materials will be posted on the website before the call.

For those who are unable to join the live event, an archive of the

webcast will be available under “Events & Presentations” on the Versum

Materials Investor Relations website at http://investors.versummaterials.com.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty

materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery

systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of

the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin

word for "toward," the name "Versum" communicates the company's deep

commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating,

innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.

A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum

Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP

slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated

cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has

revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported

fiscal year 2018 annual sales of about U.S. $1.4 billion, has

approximately 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities in Asia

and the North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum

Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air

Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.

Contacts

Investor Inquiries:

Soohwan Kim, CFA, 602-282-0957

Soohwan.Kim@versummaterials.com

Media Inquiries:

Tiffany Elle, 480-282-6475

Tiffany.Elle@versummaterials.com

