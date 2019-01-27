TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM), a leading specialty materials and
equipment supplier to the semiconductor industry, announced certain
preliminary unaudited financial results for the fiscal first quarter
ended December 31, 2018.
First Quarter Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results+
Revenue of approximately $340 million
GAAP net income of approximately $61 million, or diluted EPS of
approximately $0.56
Adjusted net income of approximately $60 million, or adjusted diluted
EPS of approximately $0.55
Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $110 million
These are preliminary financial results and remain subject to revision
based on, among other things, the completion of the company's customary
quarterly close and review procedures. These preliminary results should
not be viewed as a substitute for interim consolidated financial
statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally
accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Material adjustments may arise
between the time of this press release and the dates on which Versum
Materials announces its first quarter results and files its Form 10-Q
with the SEC.
(+)Please refer to the note below on forward-looking
statements and the risks involved with such statements as well as the
note on non-GAAP financial measures.
Agreement to Combine with Entegris
In a separate joint press release issued today, Versum Materials and
Entegris, Inc. announced they have agreed to combine in an $9 billion
merger of equals to create the premier specialty materials supplier for
the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. The Companies will
hold a conference call and audio webcast today, Monday, January 28, 2019
at 8:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. MT) to discuss the announcement. The merger
remains subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing
conditions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866)
610-1072 within the U.S. and (973) 935-2840 for all other locations. The
conference ID for the conference call is 4264678.
Earnings Call Information
Versum Materials intends to release its full financial results for the
first quarter after the market closing on Monday, February 4, 2019.
The company will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and
investors on Monday, February 4, 2019 to discuss its first quarter
results at 4:30 p.m. ET. To participate via telephone, please dial
1-877-883-0383 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6506 (international) and use the
participant code 8196300.
The earnings call will also be available via a live webcast on the
Versum Materials Investor Relations website at http://investors.versummaterials.com.
Presentation materials will be posted on the website before the call.
For those who are unable to join the live event, an archive of the
webcast will be available under “Events & Presentations” on the Versum
Materials Investor Relations website at http://investors.versummaterials.com.
About Versum Materials
Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM) is a leading global specialty
materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery
systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of
the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin
word for "toward," the name "Versum" communicates the company's deep
commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating,
innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.
A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum
Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP
slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated
cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has
revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported
fiscal year 2018 annual sales of about U.S. $1.4 billion, has
approximately 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities in Asia
and the North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum
Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air
Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).
For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes “non-GAAP financial measures,” including
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted
EBITDA. Adjusted Net Income is net income excluding certain disclosed
items which we do not believe to be indicative of underlying business
trends, including business separation, restructuring and cost reduction
actions, net of tax, the write-off of financing costs, net of tax, and
the impact of the Tax Act. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share uses
Adjusted Net Income but otherwise uses the same calculation used in
arriving at diluted earnings per share, the most directly comparable
GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is net income excluding certain
disclosed items which we do not believe to be indicative of underlying
business trends, including interest expense, the write-off of financing
costs, non-service components of net periodic pension cost, income tax
provision, depreciation and amortization expense, non-controlling
interests, and business separation, restructuring and cost reduction
actions. In the accompanying tables, Versum Materials has provided
reconciliations of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (see Appendix Table
A-1), net income to Adjusted Net Income (see Appendix Table A-2),
diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS (see Appendix A-3), in each case the
most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We encourage investors
to read these reconciliations.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is intended to
enhance the usefulness of financial information by providing measures
which management uses internally to evaluate our operating performance.
We use non-GAAP measures to assess our operating performance by
excluding certain disclosed items that we believe are not representative
of our underlying business. Management may use these non-GAAP measures
to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to
competitors in our industry, to analyze underlying trends in our
business and to establish operational budgets and forecasts or for
incentive compensation purposes. We use Adjusted EBITDA to calculate
performance-based cash bonuses.
We believe non-GAAP financial measures provide security analysts,
investors and other interested parties with meaningful information to
understand our underlying operating results and to analyze financial and
business trends; enables better comparison to peer companies; and allows
us to provide a long-term strategic view of the business going forward.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation, are
not a substitute for GAAP measures, and have limitations which include
but are not limited to the following: (a) Adjusted Net Income and
Adjusted EBITDA exclude expenses related to business separation,
restructuring and cost reduction actions and the write-off of financing
costs, each of which we do not consider to be representative of our
underlying business operations, however, these disclosed items represent
costs to Versum Materials; (b) Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a
measure of cash available for management’s discretionary use, as it does
not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax
payments and debt service requirements; (c) though not business
operating costs, interest expense and income tax provision represent
ongoing costs of Versum Materials; (d) depreciation and amortization
charges represent the wear and tear or reduction in value of the plant,
equipment, and intangible assets which permit us to manufacture and
market our products; and (e) other companies may define non-GAAP
measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as
comparative measures. A reader may find any one or all of these items
important in evaluating our performance. Management compensates for the
limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures by using them only to
supplement our GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of
the factors and trends affecting our business. In evaluating these
non-GAAP financial measures, the reader should be aware that we may
incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation in the
future.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be
identified by references to future periods and include statements about
our expectations or predictions of future financial or business
performance or conditions; statements about our anticipated growth,
profitability and margins; our ability to compete successfully as a
leading materials supplier to the semiconductor industry and obtain next
generation node opportunities; and other matters. The words “believe,”
“expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,”
“may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “forecast,”
“guidance,” “outlook,” “opportunity” and similar expressions, among
others, generally identify forward-looking statements, which are based
on management’s reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date
the statements were made. These statements involve a number of risks,
uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially, including without limitation the following: the
occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give
rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate any
definitive merger agreement between us and Entegris, Inc.; the outcome
of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us or Entegris,
Inc.; the ability to obtain regulatory approvals and meet other closing
conditions to the merger, including approval by our and Entegris, Inc.
stockholders on the expected terms and schedule, including the risk that
regulatory approvals required for the merger are not obtained or are
obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; delay in
closing the merger; difficulties and delays in integrating our business
with Entegris, Inc. or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits;
business disruption following the merger; our ability or the ability of
Entegris, Inc. to retain and hire key personnel; potential adverse
reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the
announcement or completion of the merger; uncertainty as to the
long-term value of the common stock of Entegris, Inc. following the
merger; legislative, regulatory and economic developments; potential
business uncertainty, including changes to existing business
relationships, during the pendency of the merger that could affect our
or Entegris, Inc.’s financial performance; certain restrictions during
the pendency of the merger that may impact our or Entegris, Inc.’s
ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic
transactions; the business, economic and political conditions in the
markets in which we and Entegris, Inc. operate; events beyond our
control such as acts of terrorism; product supply versus demand
imbalances in the semiconductor industry or in certain geographic
markets may decrease the demand for our goods and services; our
concentrated customer base; the dependence of our DS&S segment upon the
capital expenditure cycles of our customers; our ability to continue
technological innovation and successfully introduce new products to meet
the evolving needs of our customers; our ability to protect and enforce
our intellectual property rights and to avoid violating any third party
intellectual property or technology rights; unexpected interruption of
or shortages in our raw material supply; inability of sole source,
limited source or qualified suppliers to deliver to us in a timely
manner or at all; hazards associated with specialty chemical
manufacturing, such as fires, explosions and accidents, could disrupt
operations; increased competition and new product development by our
competitors, changing customer needs and price increases in materials
and components; operational, political and legal risks of our
international operations; increased costs due to trade wars and the
implementation of tariffs; the impact of changes in tax laws; the impact
of changes in environmental and health and safety regulations,
anticorruption enforcement, sanctions, import/export controls, tax and
other legislation and regulations in the U.S. and other jurisdictions in
which Versum Materials and its affiliates operate; our available cash
and access to additional capital may be limited by substantial leverage
and debt service obligations; possible liability for contamination,
personal injury or third party impacts if hazardous materials are
released into the environment; cyber security threats may compromise our
data or disrupt our information technology applications or services;
fluctuation of currency exchange rates; costs and outcomes of litigation
or regulatory investigations; the timing, impact, and other
uncertainties of future acquisitions or divestitures; and other risks,
uncertainties and factors discussed in the company’s Form 10-Qs, Form
10-K and in the company’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov
or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking
statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it
is made. The company assumes no obligation to update or revise any
forward-looking statements.
Important Information
This communication is being made in respect of the proposed merger
transaction between Versum Materials, Inc. and Entegris, Inc. In
connection with the proposed merger, Entegris, Inc. will file with the
SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that will include the Joint
Proxy Statement of Versum Materials, Inc. and Entegris, Inc. and a
Prospectus of Entegris, Inc., as well as other relevant documents
regarding the proposed transaction. A definitive Joint Proxy
Statement/Prospectus will also be sent to Versum Materials, Inc.
stockholders and Entegris, Inc. stockholders. This communication does
not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy
any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall
there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. INVESTORS
ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE JOINT PROXY
STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE MERGER WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND
ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY
AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN
IMPORTANT INFORMATION.
A free copy of the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus, as well as other
filings containing information about Versum Materials, Inc. and
Entegris, Inc., may be obtained at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).
You will also be able to obtain these documents, free of charge, from
Versum Materials, Inc. by accessing Versum Materials, Inc.’s website at www.versummaterials.com
or from Entegris, Inc. by accessing Entegris, Inc.’s website at www.entegris.com.
Copies of the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus can also be obtained,
free of charge, by directing a request to Versum Materials, Inc.
Investor Relations at Investor Relations, Versum Materials, Inc., 8555
South River Parkway, Tempe, Arizona 85284 or by calling (484) 275-5907,
or to Entegris, Inc. Investor Relations at Investor Relations, Entegris,
Inc., 129 Concord Road, Billerica, MA 01821 or by calling 978-436-6500.
Certain Information Concerning Participants
Versum Materials, Inc. and Entegris, Inc. and certain of their
respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be
participants in the solicitation of proxies from Versum Materials, Inc.
stockholders and Entegris, Inc. stockholders in respect of the
transaction described in the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus.
Information regarding Versum Materials, Inc.’s directors and executive
officers is contained in Versum Materials, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form
10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018 and its Proxy Statement on
Schedule 14A, dated December 20, 2018, which are filed with the SEC.
Information regarding Entegris, Inc.’s directors and executive officers
is contained in Entegris, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year
ended December 31, 2017, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the
quarterly periods ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September 29,
2018 and its Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, dated March 28, 2018,
which are filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the
interests of those participants and other persons who may be deemed
participants in the transaction may be obtained by reading the Joint
Proxy Statement/Prospectus regarding the proposed merger when it becomes
available. Free copies of this document may be obtained as described in
the preceding paragraph.
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
(In millions, except percentages)
Net Income Attributable to Versum (A)
Add: Interest expense
12.8
Add: Write-off of financing costs
—
Add: Non-service components of net periodic pension cost (B)
0.2
Add: Income tax provision (A)
19.7
Add: Depreciation and amortization
13.5
Add: Non-controlling interests
2.0
Add: Business separation, restructuring and cost reduction actions
1.1
Adjusted EBITDA (B)
(A) - The fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2017 amounts have been
recast to reflect the retrospective application of the company’s
election to change its inventory valuation method of accounting for its
U.S. inventories from the LIFO method to the FIFO method, which resulted
in an increase in Net Income Attributable to Versum of $0.1 million and
an increase in the Income tax provision of $0.1 million for the fiscal
first quarter ended December 31, 2017.
(B) - The fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2017 amounts have been
recast to reflect the retrospective application of the company’s change
in classification of the non-service components of net periodic pension
cost, which resulted in an increase to non-service components of net
periodic pension costs of $0.2 million for the fiscal first quarter
ended December 31, 2017 and an increase to Adjusted EBITDA by the same
amount.
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
(In millions)
Net Income Attributable to Versum(A)
Add: Business separation, restructuring and cost reduction actions,
net of
0.8
Add: Write-off of financing costs, net of tax(B)
—
Add: Impact of Tax Act
(1.7)
Adjusted Net Income
(A) - The fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2017 amounts have been
recast to reflect the retrospective application of the company’s
election to change its inventory valuation method of accounting for its
U.S. inventories from the LIFO method to the FIFO method, which resulted
in an increase in Net Income Attributable to Versum of $0.1 million.
(B) - See Appendix Table A-1 for amounts gross of tax.
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
(Per share data)
Diluted Earnings Per Share
Add: Business separation, restructuring and cost reduction actions
per diluted share, net of tax
0.01
Add: Write-off of financing costs, net of tax(A)
—
Add: Impact of Tax Act
(0.02)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
(A) - See Appendix Table A-1 for amounts gross of tax.
