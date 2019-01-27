TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM), a leading specialty materials and

equipment supplier to the semiconductor industry, announced certain

preliminary unaudited financial results for the fiscal first quarter

ended December 31, 2018.

First Quarter Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results+



  • Revenue of approximately $340 million


  • GAAP net income of approximately $61 million, or diluted EPS of
    approximately $0.56


  • Adjusted net income of approximately $60 million, or adjusted diluted
    EPS of approximately $0.55


  • Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $110 million

These are preliminary financial results and remain subject to revision

based on, among other things, the completion of the company's customary

quarterly close and review procedures. These preliminary results should

not be viewed as a substitute for interim consolidated financial

statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally

accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Material adjustments may arise

between the time of this press release and the dates on which Versum

Materials announces its first quarter results and files its Form 10-Q

with the SEC.

(+)Please refer to the note below on forward-looking

statements and the risks involved with such statements as well as the

note on non-GAAP financial measures.

Agreement to Combine with Entegris

In a separate joint press release issued today, Versum Materials and

Entegris, Inc. announced they have agreed to combine in an $9 billion

merger of equals to create the premier specialty materials supplier for

the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. The Companies will

hold a conference call and audio webcast today, Monday, January 28, 2019

at 8:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. MT) to discuss the announcement. The merger

remains subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing

conditions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866)

610-1072 within the U.S. and (973) 935-2840 for all other locations. The

conference ID for the conference call is 4264678.

Earnings Call Information

Versum Materials intends to release its full financial results for the

first quarter after the market closing on Monday, February 4, 2019.

The company will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and

investors on Monday, February 4, 2019 to discuss its first quarter

results at 4:30 p.m. ET. To participate via telephone, please dial

1-877-883-0383 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6506 (international) and use the

participant code 8196300.

The earnings call will also be available via a live webcast on the

Versum Materials Investor Relations website at http://investors.versummaterials.com.

Presentation materials will be posted on the website before the call.

For those who are unable to join the live event, an archive of the

webcast will be available under “Events & Presentations” on the Versum

Materials Investor Relations website at http://investors.versummaterials.com.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM) is a leading global specialty

materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery

systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of

the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin

word for "toward," the name "Versum" communicates the company's deep

commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating,

innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.

A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum

Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP

slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated

cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has

revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported

fiscal year 2018 annual sales of about U.S. $1.4 billion, has

approximately 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities in Asia

and the North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum

Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air

Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes “non-GAAP financial measures,” including

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted

EBITDA. Adjusted Net Income is net income excluding certain disclosed

items which we do not believe to be indicative of underlying business

trends, including business separation, restructuring and cost reduction

actions, net of tax, the write-off of financing costs, net of tax, and

the impact of the Tax Act. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share uses

Adjusted Net Income but otherwise uses the same calculation used in

arriving at diluted earnings per share, the most directly comparable

GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is net income excluding certain

disclosed items which we do not believe to be indicative of underlying

business trends, including interest expense, the write-off of financing

costs, non-service components of net periodic pension cost, income tax

provision, depreciation and amortization expense, non-controlling

interests, and business separation, restructuring and cost reduction

actions. In the accompanying tables, Versum Materials has provided

reconciliations of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (see Appendix Table

A-1), net income to Adjusted Net Income (see Appendix Table A-2),

diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS (see Appendix A-3), in each case the

most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We encourage investors

to read these reconciliations.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is intended to

enhance the usefulness of financial information by providing measures

which management uses internally to evaluate our operating performance.

We use non-GAAP measures to assess our operating performance by

excluding certain disclosed items that we believe are not representative

of our underlying business. Management may use these non-GAAP measures

to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to

competitors in our industry, to analyze underlying trends in our

business and to establish operational budgets and forecasts or for

incentive compensation purposes. We use Adjusted EBITDA to calculate

performance-based cash bonuses.

We believe non-GAAP financial measures provide security analysts,

investors and other interested parties with meaningful information to

understand our underlying operating results and to analyze financial and

business trends; enables better comparison to peer companies; and allows

us to provide a long-term strategic view of the business going forward.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation, are

not a substitute for GAAP measures, and have limitations which include

but are not limited to the following: (a) Adjusted Net Income and

Adjusted EBITDA exclude expenses related to business separation,

restructuring and cost reduction actions and the write-off of financing

costs, each of which we do not consider to be representative of our

underlying business operations, however, these disclosed items represent

costs to Versum Materials; (b) Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a

measure of cash available for management’s discretionary use, as it does

not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax

payments and debt service requirements; (c) though not business

operating costs, interest expense and income tax provision represent

ongoing costs of Versum Materials; (d) depreciation and amortization

charges represent the wear and tear or reduction in value of the plant,

equipment, and intangible assets which permit us to manufacture and

market our products; and (e) other companies may define non-GAAP

measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as

comparative measures. A reader may find any one or all of these items

important in evaluating our performance. Management compensates for the

limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures by using them only to

supplement our GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of

the factors and trends affecting our business. In evaluating these

non-GAAP financial measures, the reader should be aware that we may

incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation in the

future.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the

meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities

Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be

identified by references to future periods and include statements about

our expectations or predictions of future financial or business

performance or conditions; statements about our anticipated growth,

profitability and margins; our ability to compete successfully as a

leading materials supplier to the semiconductor industry and obtain next

generation node opportunities; and other matters. The words “believe,”

“expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,”

“may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “forecast,”

“guidance,” “outlook,” “opportunity” and similar expressions, among

others, generally identify forward-looking statements, which are based

on management’s reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date

the statements were made. These statements involve a number of risks,

uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to

differ materially, including without limitation the following: the

occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give

rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate any

definitive merger agreement between us and Entegris, Inc.; the outcome

of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us or Entegris,

Inc.; the ability to obtain regulatory approvals and meet other closing

conditions to the merger, including approval by our and Entegris, Inc.

stockholders on the expected terms and schedule, including the risk that

regulatory approvals required for the merger are not obtained or are

obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; delay in

closing the merger; difficulties and delays in integrating our business

with Entegris, Inc. or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits;

business disruption following the merger; our ability or the ability of

Entegris, Inc. to retain and hire key personnel; potential adverse

reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the

announcement or completion of the merger; uncertainty as to the

long-term value of the common stock of Entegris, Inc. following the

merger; legislative, regulatory and economic developments; potential

business uncertainty, including changes to existing business

relationships, during the pendency of the merger that could affect our

or Entegris, Inc.’s financial performance; certain restrictions during

the pendency of the merger that may impact our or Entegris, Inc.’s

ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic

transactions; the business, economic and political conditions in the

markets in which we and Entegris, Inc. operate; events beyond our

control such as acts of terrorism; product supply versus demand

imbalances in the semiconductor industry or in certain geographic

markets may decrease the demand for our goods and services; our

concentrated customer base; the dependence of our DS&S segment upon the

capital expenditure cycles of our customers; our ability to continue

technological innovation and successfully introduce new products to meet

the evolving needs of our customers; our ability to protect and enforce

our intellectual property rights and to avoid violating any third party

intellectual property or technology rights; unexpected interruption of

or shortages in our raw material supply; inability of sole source,

limited source or qualified suppliers to deliver to us in a timely

manner or at all; hazards associated with specialty chemical

manufacturing, such as fires, explosions and accidents, could disrupt

operations; increased competition and new product development by our

competitors, changing customer needs and price increases in materials

and components; operational, political and legal risks of our

international operations; increased costs due to trade wars and the

implementation of tariffs; the impact of changes in tax laws; the impact

of changes in environmental and health and safety regulations,

anticorruption enforcement, sanctions, import/export controls, tax and

other legislation and regulations in the U.S. and other jurisdictions in

which Versum Materials and its affiliates operate; our available cash

and access to additional capital may be limited by substantial leverage

and debt service obligations; possible liability for contamination,

personal injury or third party impacts if hazardous materials are

released into the environment; cyber security threats may compromise our

data or disrupt our information technology applications or services;

fluctuation of currency exchange rates; costs and outcomes of litigation

or regulatory investigations; the timing, impact, and other

uncertainties of future acquisitions or divestitures; and other risks,

uncertainties and factors discussed in the company’s Form 10-Qs, Form

10-K and in the company’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and

Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov

or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking

statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it

is made. The company assumes no obligation to update or revise any

forward-looking statements.

Important Information

This communication is being made in respect of the proposed merger

transaction between Versum Materials, Inc. and Entegris, Inc. In

connection with the proposed merger, Entegris, Inc. will file with the

SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that will include the Joint

Proxy Statement of Versum Materials, Inc. and Entegris, Inc. and a

Prospectus of Entegris, Inc., as well as other relevant documents

regarding the proposed transaction. A definitive Joint Proxy

Statement/Prospectus will also be sent to Versum Materials, Inc.

stockholders and Entegris, Inc. stockholders. This communication does

not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy

any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall

there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer,

solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or

qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. INVESTORS

ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE JOINT PROXY

STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE MERGER WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND

ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY

AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

A free copy of the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus, as well as other

filings containing information about Versum Materials, Inc. and

Entegris, Inc., may be obtained at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

You will also be able to obtain these documents, free of charge, from

Versum Materials, Inc. by accessing Versum Materials, Inc.’s website at www.versummaterials.com

or from Entegris, Inc. by accessing Entegris, Inc.’s website at www.entegris.com.

Copies of the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus can also be obtained,

free of charge, by directing a request to Versum Materials, Inc.

Investor Relations at Investor Relations, Versum Materials, Inc., 8555

South River Parkway, Tempe, Arizona 85284 or by calling (484) 275-5907,

or to Entegris, Inc. Investor Relations at Investor Relations, Entegris,

Inc., 129 Concord Road, Billerica, MA 01821 or by calling 978-436-6500.

Certain Information Concerning Participants

Versum Materials, Inc. and Entegris, Inc. and certain of their

respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be

participants in the solicitation of proxies from Versum Materials, Inc.

stockholders and Entegris, Inc. stockholders in respect of the

transaction described in the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus.

Information regarding Versum Materials, Inc.’s directors and executive

officers is contained in Versum Materials, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form

10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018 and its Proxy Statement on

Schedule 14A, dated December 20, 2018, which are filed with the SEC.

Information regarding Entegris, Inc.’s directors and executive officers

is contained in Entegris, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year

ended December 31, 2017, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the

quarterly periods ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September 29,

2018 and its Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, dated March 28, 2018,

which are filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the

interests of those participants and other persons who may be deemed

participants in the transaction may be obtained by reading the Joint

Proxy Statement/Prospectus regarding the proposed merger when it becomes

available. Free copies of this document may be obtained as described in

the preceding paragraph.



 

 




APPENDIX TABLE A-1: PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO
ADJUSTED EBITDA







 





Three Months Ended December 31,





2018

(In millions, except percentages)

Net Income Attributable to Versum (A)




$




61.1



Add: Interest expense




12.8

Add: Write-off of financing costs






Add: Non-service components of net periodic pension cost (B)




0.2

Add: Income tax provision (A)




19.7

Add: Depreciation and amortization




13.5

Add: Non-controlling interests




2.0

Add: Business separation, restructuring and cost reduction actions




1.1

Adjusted EBITDA (B)




$




110.4







 

(A) - The fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2017 amounts have been

recast to reflect the retrospective application of the company’s

election to change its inventory valuation method of accounting for its

U.S. inventories from the LIFO method to the FIFO method, which resulted

in an increase in Net Income Attributable to Versum of $0.1 million and

an increase in the Income tax provision of $0.1 million for the fiscal

first quarter ended December 31, 2017.

(B) - The fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2017 amounts have been

recast to reflect the retrospective application of the company’s change

in classification of the non-service components of net periodic pension

cost, which resulted in an increase to non-service components of net

periodic pension costs of $0.2 million for the fiscal first quarter

ended December 31, 2017 and an increase to Adjusted EBITDA by the same

amount.



 

 




APPENDIX TABLE A-2: PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO
ADJUSTED NET INCOME







 





Three Months Ended December 31,





2018

(In millions)

Net Income Attributable to Versum(A)




$




61.1



Add: Business separation, restructuring and cost reduction actions,
net of




0.8

Add: Write-off of financing costs, net of tax(B)






Add: Impact of Tax Act




(1.7)

Adjusted Net Income




$




60.2







 

(A) - The fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2017 amounts have been

recast to reflect the retrospective application of the company’s

election to change its inventory valuation method of accounting for its

U.S. inventories from the LIFO method to the FIFO method, which resulted

in an increase in Net Income Attributable to Versum of $0.1 million.

(B) - See Appendix Table A-1 for amounts gross of tax.



 

 




APPENDIX TABLE A-3: PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EPS
TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS







 





Three Months Ended December 31,





2018

(Per share data)

Diluted Earnings Per Share




$




0.56



Add: Business separation, restructuring and cost reduction actions
per diluted share, net of tax




0.01

Add: Write-off of financing costs, net of tax(A)






Add: Impact of Tax Act




(0.02)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share




$




0.55







 

(A) - See Appendix Table A-1 for amounts gross of tax.

Contacts

Investor Inquiries:

Soohwan Kim, CFA, 602-282-0957

Soohwan.Kim@versummaterials.com

Media Inquiries:

Tiffany Elle, 480-282-6475

Tiffany.Elle@versummaterials.com

