TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM), a leading
specialty materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, today issued
the following statement reiterating its decision to reject Merck KGaA’s
(“Merck”) unsolicited and non-binding $48 per share proposal, and
reaffirming its commitment to completing the proposed merger of equals
transaction with Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG).
“The Versum Board of Directors stands by its analysis that Merck’s
unsolicited proposal for Versum is not a Superior Proposal. We believe
Merck’s commentary regarding its proposal is misleading,
mischaracterizes our independent financial analysis, and confuses an
all-stock merger of equals with a change in control transaction,” said
Seifi Ghasemi, Chairman of the Versum Board of Directors. “The
appropriate comparison is not between Merck’s proposal and the
standalone value of Versum, but rather between selling now to Merck
based upon their proposal and remaining invested in the combined
Entegris-Versum, with participation in the significant expected value
creation of the Versum-Entegris merger of equals and the potential for
additional value-creating strategic options. We believe Versum’s
carefully studied merger with Entegris is the superior strategic and
financial combination. Our prior conclusion is further solidified by a
number of key value drivers jointly announced by the two companies today
including: additional cost synergies, significant revenue synergy
upside, savings from tax optimization, and significant additional
shareholder value creation potential through utilization of our strong
balance sheet at closing.”
Versum-Entegris Transaction Summary
Under the terms of the merger agreement, Versum Materials stockholders
will receive 1.120 shares of Entegris for each existing Versum Materials
share. Upon completion of the merger, Entegris stockholders will own
approximately 52.5 percent and Versum Materials stockholders will own
approximately 47.5 percent of the combined company. The transaction
remains on track to close in the second half of 2019, subject to the
satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of U.S.
and international regulatory approvals, and approval by the stockholders
of each company. As previously announced, the combined company will
retain the Entegris name and will be headquartered in Billerica,
Massachusetts, and will maintain a strong operational presence in Tempe,
Arizona.
Lazard is serving as financial advisor to Versum Materials and Simpson
Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal counsel.
About Versum Materials
Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty
materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery
systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of
the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin
word for "toward," the name "Versum" communicates the company's deep
commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating,
innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.
A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum
Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP
slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated
cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has
revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported
fiscal year 2018 annual sales of about U.S. $1.4 billion, has
approximately 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities in Asia
and the North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum
Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air
Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).
For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are
subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe
harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1993, as
amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an
expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation
or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable
basis. The words “believe” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,”
“intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “should,” “may,” “will,”
“would” or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to
identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties, many of which are beyond Versum Materials, Inc.’s
(“Versum Materials”) and Entegris, Inc.’s (“Entegris”) control.
Statements in this communication regarding Versum Materials, Entegris
and the combined company that are forward-looking, including projections
as to the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, the impact
of the proposed transaction on Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ business
and future financial and operating results, the amount and timing of
synergies from the proposed transaction, and the closing date for the
proposed transaction, are based on management’s estimates, assumptions
and projections, and are subject to significant uncertainties and other
factors, many of which are beyond Versum Materials’ and Entegris’
control. These factors and risks include, but are not limited to, (i)
weakening of global and/or regional economic conditions, generally or
specifically in the semiconductor industry, which could decrease the
demand for Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ products and solutions; (ii)
the ability to meet rapid demand shifts; (iii) the ability to continue
technological innovation and introduce new products to meet customers’
rapidly changing requirements; (iv) the concentrated customer base; (v)
the ability to identify, effect and integrate acquisitions, joint
ventures or other transactions; (vi) the ability to protect and enforce
intellectual property rights; (vii) operational, political and legal
risks of Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ international operations;
(viii) Entegris’ dependence on sole source and limited source suppliers;
(ix) the increasing complexity of certain manufacturing processes; (x)
raw material shortages and price increases; (xi) changes in government
regulations of the countries in which Versum Materials and Entegris
operate; (xii) the fluctuation of currency exchange rates; (xiii)
fluctuations in the market price of Entegris’ stock; (xiv) the level of,
and obligations associated with, Versum Materials’ and Entegris’
indebtedness; and (xv) other risk factors and additional information. In
addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from
forward-looking statements include: the inherent uncertainty associated
with financial or other projections; the prompt and effective
integration of Entegris’ businesses and the ability to achieve the
anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the proposed
transaction; the risk associated with Versum Materials’ and Entegris’
ability to obtain the approval of the proposed transaction by their
shareholders required to consummate the proposed transaction and the
timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the risk
that the conditions to the transaction are not satisfied on a timely
basis or at all and the failure of the transaction to close for any
other reason; the risk that a consent or authorization that may be
required for the proposed transaction is not obtained or is obtained
subject to conditions that are not anticipated; unanticipated
difficulties or expenditures relating to the transaction, the response
of business partners and retention as a result of the announcement and
pendency of the transaction; and the diversion of management time on
transaction-related issues. For a more detailed discussion of such risks
and other factors, see Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the headings
“Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk
Factors” in Entegris’ and Versum Materials’ preliminary joint proxy
statement/prospectus that forms part of the registration statement on
Form S-4 filed by Entegris, “Risks Factors” in Item 1A of Entegris’
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017,
filed on February 15, 2018, and Versum Materials’ Annual Report on Form
10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, filed on November 21,
2018 and in other periodic filings, available on the SEC website or www.entegris.com
Versum Materials and Entegris assume no obligation to update any
forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their
respective dates, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of
this communication, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated
events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously
issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that
statement.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
This communication does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or a solicitation
of any vote or approval. This communication relates to a proposed
business combination between Versum Materials and Entegris. In
connection with the proposed transaction, Entegris filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a registration statement
on Form S-4 on February 28, 2019 that includes a preliminary joint proxy
statement of Versum Materials and Entegris that also constitutes a
preliminary prospectus of Entegris. The registration statement has not
yet become effective. Each of Versum Materials and Entegris also plan to
file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed
transaction. No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of
a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S.
Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any definitive joint proxy
statement/prospectus (if and when available) will be mailed to
stockholders of Versum Materials and Entegris. INVESTORS AND SECURITY
HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, JOINT PROXY
STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT MAY BE FILED WITH
THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME
AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE
PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be able to
obtain free copies of these documents (if and when available) and other
documents containing important information about Versum Materials and
Entegris, once such documents are filed with the SEC through the website
maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.
Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Entegris will be available
free of charge on Entegris’ website at http://www.entegris.com
or by contacting Entegris’ Investor Relations Department by email at irelations@entegris.com
or by phone at 978-436-6500. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC
by Versum Materials will be available free of charge on Versum
Materials’ website at http://investors.versummaterials.com
or by phone at 484-275-5907.
Participants in the Solicitation
Versum Materials, Entegris and certain of their respective directors and
executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation
of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about the
directors and executive officers of Versum Materials are set forth in
its proxy statement for its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders, which
was filed with the SEC on December 20, 2018, and Versum Materials’
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018,
which was filed with the SEC on November 21, 2018. Information about the
directors and executive officers of Entegris are set forth in Entegris’
proxy statement for its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders, which was
filed with the SEC on March 28, 2018, and Entegris’ Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, which was filed
with the SEC on February 15, 2018. Other information regarding the
participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their
direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will
be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant
materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction
when such materials become available. Investors should read the joint
proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before
making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of
these documents from Versum Materials or Entegris using the sources
indicated above.
