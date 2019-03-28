Urges Stockholders Not to Tender Their Shares

Determines to Engage in Discussions with Merck

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) today announced that its board of

directors (the “Versum Board”), after careful consideration and

consultation with its financial and legal advisors, unanimously

determined to reject the unsolicited tender offer from Merck KGaA

(“Merck”) to acquire all outstanding shares of Versum for $48 per share

in cash (the “Offer”). The Versum Board determined that the Offer is not

in the best interests of Versum or its stockholders. Accordingly, the

Versum Board recommends that Versum stockholders reject the Offer and

not tender their shares into the Offer.

The reasons for the Versum Board’s recommendation to reject the Offer

are set forth in a Schedule 14D-9, being filed by Versum with the

Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) today, which is also being

disseminated to stockholders. Versum’s Schedule 14D-9 will also be

available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov

and on Versum’s website at www.versummaterials.com.

Versum also announced today that a meeting occurred between

representatives of Versum and Merck pursuant to a limited waiver granted

by Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) under the previously announced merger

agreement between Versum and Entegris. After consideration of such

meeting, the Versum Board has determined, after consultation with its

financial and legal advisors, that Merck’s proposal could reasonably be

expected to result in a superior proposal under Versum’s merger

agreement with Entegris and has authorized Versum’s management and its

advisers to engage in further discussions with, and provide non-public

information to, Merck.

The Versum Board has not changed its recommendation in support of the

pending all-stock merger of equals with Entegris.

Lazard and Citi are serving as financial advisors to Versum and Simpson

Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal counsel.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty

materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery

systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of

the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin

word for "toward," the name "Versum" communicates the company's deep

commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating,

innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.

A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum

Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP

slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated

cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has

revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported

fiscal year 2018 annual sales of about U.S. $1.4 billion, has

approximately 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities in Asia

and the North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum

Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air

Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.

Additional Information About the Merck Tender Offer

Versum Materials, Inc. (“Versum Materials”) intends to file a

solicitation/recommendation statement with respect to the tender offer

with the SEC within 10 business days of the commencement of the tender

offer. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE

SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT WITH RESPECT TO THE TENDER OFFER

AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY

BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT

THE TENDER OFFER. You will be able to obtain free copies of the

solicitation/recommendation statement with respect to the tender offer

and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission

(“SEC”) by Versum Materials through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Versum Materials will be

available free of charge on Versum Materials’ website at http://investors.versummaterials.com

or by phone at 484-275-5907.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are

subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe

harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1993, as

amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as

amended. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an

expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation

or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable

basis. The words “believe” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,”

“intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “should,” “may,” “will,”

“would” or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to

identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking

statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and

uncertainties, many of which are beyond Versum Materials’ and Entegris,

Inc.’s (“Entegris”) control. Statements in this communication regarding

Versum Materials, Entegris and the combined company that are

forward-looking, including projections as to the anticipated benefits of

the proposed transaction, the impact of the proposed transaction on

Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ business and future financial and

operating results, the amount and timing of synergies from the proposed

transaction, and the closing date for the proposed transaction, are

based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections, and are

subject to significant uncertainties and other factors, many of which

are beyond Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ control. These factors and

risks include, but are not limited to, (i) weakening of global and/or

regional economic conditions, generally or specifically in the

semiconductor industry, which could decrease the demand for Versum

Materials’ and Entegris’ products and solutions; (ii) the ability to

meet rapid demand shifts; (iii) the ability to continue technological

innovation and introduce new products to meet customers’ rapidly

changing requirements; (iv) the concentrated customer base; (v) the

ability to identify, effect and integrate acquisitions, joint ventures

or other transactions; (vi) the ability to protect and enforce

intellectual property rights; (vii) operational, political and legal

risks of Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ international operations;

(viii) Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ dependence on sole source and

limited source suppliers; (ix) the increasing complexity of certain

manufacturing processes; (x) raw material shortages and price increases;

(xi) changes in government regulations of the countries in which Versum

Materials and Entegris operate; (xii) the fluctuation of currency

exchange rates; (xiii) fluctuations in the market price of Entegris’

stock; (xiv) the level of, and obligations associated with, Versum

Materials’ and Entegris’ indebtedness; and (xv) other risk factors and

additional information. In addition, material risks that could cause

actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include: the

inherent uncertainty associated with financial or other projections; the

prompt and effective integration of Entegris’ businesses and the ability

to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by

the proposed transaction; the risk associated with Versum Materials’ and

Entegris’ ability to obtain the approval of the proposed transaction by

their shareholders required to consummate the proposed transaction and

the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the

risk that the conditions to the transaction are not satisfied on a

timely basis or at all and the failure of the transaction to close for

any other reason; the risk that a consent or authorization that may be

required for the proposed transaction is not obtained or is obtained

subject to conditions that are not anticipated; unanticipated

difficulties or expenditures relating to the transaction, the response

of business partners and retention as a result of the announcement and

pendency of the transaction; and the diversion of management time on

transaction-related issues. For a more detailed discussion of such risks

and other factors, see Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ filings with the

SEC, including under the headings “Cautionary Statement Regarding

Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Entegris’ and Versum

Materials’ joint proxy statement/prospectus that forms part of the

registration statement on Form S-4 filed by Entegris, “Risks Factors” in

Item 1A of Entegris’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year

ended December 31, 2018, filed on February 11, 2019, and Versum

Materials’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended

September 30, 2018, filed on November 21, 2018 and in other periodic

filings, available on the SEC website or www.entegris.com

or www.versummaterials.com.

Versum Materials and Entegris assume no obligation to update any

forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their

respective dates, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of

this communication, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated

events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously

issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that

statement.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the

solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or a solicitation

of any vote or approval. This communication relates to a proposed

business combination between Versum Materials and Entegris. In

connection with the proposed transaction, Entegris filed with the

Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a registration statement

on Form S-4 on February 28, 2019, as amended on March 18, 2019, that

includes a joint proxy statement of Versum Materials and Entegris and

that also constitutes a prospectus of Entegris. The registration

statement was declared effective by the SEC on March 20, 2019, and

Versum Materials and Entegris commenced mailing of the definitive joint

proxy statement/prospectus to the stockholders of Versum Materials and

Entegris on or about March 22, 2019. Each of Versum Materials and

Entegris also plan to file other relevant documents with the SEC

regarding the proposed transaction. No offering of securities shall be

made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of

Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. INVESTORS

AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, JOINT

PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT MAY BE

FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY

BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT

THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be

able to obtain free copies of these documents (if and when available)

and other documents containing important information about Versum

Materials and Entegris, once such documents are filed with the SEC

through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Entegris will be available

free of charge on Entegris’ website at http://www.entegris.com

or by contacting Entegris’ Investor Relations Department by email at irelations@entegris.com

or by phone at 978-436-6500. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC

by Versum Materials will be available free of charge on Versum

Materials’ website at http://investors.versummaterials.com

or by phone at 484-275-5907.

Participants in the Solicitation for the Proposed Versum

Materials/Entegris Merger

Versum Materials, Entegris and certain of their respective directors and

executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation

of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about the

directors and executive officers of Versum Materials are set forth in

its proxy statement for its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders, which

was filed with the SEC on December 20, 2018, and Versum Materials’

Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018,

which was filed with the SEC on November 21, 2018. Information about the

directors and executive officers of Entegris are set forth in Entegris’

proxy statement for its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders, which was

filed with the SEC on March 20, 2019, and Entegris’ Annual Report on

Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed

with the SEC on February 11, 2019. Other information regarding the

participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their

direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will

be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant

materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction

when such materials become available. Investors should read the joint

proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before

making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of

these documents from Versum Materials or Entegris using the sources

indicated above.

Contacts

Versum Materials

Soohwan Kim, CFA

Head of Investor

Relations

602-282-0957

Soohwan.Kim@versummaterials.com

Tiffany

Elle

Global Communications

480-282-6475

Tiffany.Elle@versummaterials.com

Or

Meghan

Gavigan / Emily Claffey / Julie Rudnick

Sard Verbinnen & Co

212-687-8080

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles