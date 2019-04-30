TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM), a leading global specialty materials
supplier to the semiconductor industry, today announced that its Board
of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share.
The dividend is payable on May 28, 2019 to all common stockholders of
record at the close of business on May 14, 2019.
The declaration and payment of any future dividends will be at the
discretion of the Board of Directors.
Versum Materials also announced that it has set May 13, 2019 as the
record date for a special meeting of its stockholders to consider and
vote on various proposals necessary to approve the previously announced
definitive agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to acquire
Versum Materials. The date and time for the special meeting has not been
set. Versum Materials’ stockholders of record as of the close of
business on May 13, 2019 will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at,
the special meeting.
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2019, subject
to the approval of stockholders at the special meeting, regulatory
clearances and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
About Versum Materials
Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty
materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery
systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of
the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin
word for "toward," the name "Versum" communicates the company's deep
commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating,
innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.
A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum
Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP
slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated
cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has
revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported
fiscal year 2018 annual sales of about U.S. $1.4 billion, has
approximately 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities in Asia
and the North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum
Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air
Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).
For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.
