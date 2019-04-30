TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM), a leading global specialty materials

supplier to the semiconductor industry, today announced that its Board

of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share.

The dividend is payable on May 28, 2019 to all common stockholders of

record at the close of business on May 14, 2019.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends will be at the

discretion of the Board of Directors.

Versum Materials also announced that it has set May 13, 2019 as the

record date for a special meeting of its stockholders to consider and

vote on various proposals necessary to approve the previously announced

definitive agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to acquire

Versum Materials. The date and time for the special meeting has not been

set. Versum Materials’ stockholders of record as of the close of

business on May 13, 2019 will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at,

the special meeting.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2019, subject

to the approval of stockholders at the special meeting, regulatory

clearances and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty

materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery

systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of

the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin

word for "toward," the name "Versum" communicates the company's deep

commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating,

innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.

A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum

Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP

slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated

cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has

revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported

fiscal year 2018 annual sales of about U.S. $1.4 billion, has

approximately 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities in Asia

and the North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum

Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air

Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may contain forward-looking statements based on

current assumptions and forecasts made by Versum Materials, Inc.

(“Versum”) management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties

and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual

future results, financial situation, development or performance of the

company and the estimates given here. These factors include the

following: Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s ability to successfully

complete the proposed acquisition of Versum or realize the anticipated

benefits of the proposed transaction in the expected time-frames or at

all; Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s ability to successfully integrate

Versum’s operations into those of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; such

integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than

expected; the failure to obtain Versum’s stockholders’ approval of the

proposed transaction; the failure of any of the conditions to the

proposed transaction to be satisfied; revenues following the proposed

transaction may be lower than expected; operating costs, customer loss

and business disruption (including, without limitation, difficulties in

maintaining relationships with employees, customers, clients or

suppliers) may be greater than expected following the proposed

transaction; the retention of certain key employees at Versum; risks

associated with the disruption of management’s attention from ongoing

business operations due to the proposed transaction; the outcome of any

legal proceedings related to the proposed transaction; the impact of the

proposed transaction on Versum’s credit rating; the parties’ ability to

meet expectations regarding the timing and completion of the proposed

transaction; delays in obtaining any approvals required for the proposed

transaction or an inability to obtain them on the terms proposed or on

the anticipated schedule; the impact of indebtedness incurred by Merck

KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in connection with the proposed transaction;

the effects of the business combination of Versum and Merck KGaA,

Darmstadt, Germany, including the combined company’s future financial

condition, operating results, strategy and plans; and other factors

discussed in Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s public reports which are

available on the Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany website at www.emdgroup.com

or in Versum’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities

and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the fiscal year ended on

September 30, 2018 and Versum’s other filings with the SEC, which are

available at http://www.sec.gov

and Versum’s website at www.versummaterials.com.

Except as otherwise required by law, Versum assumes no liability

whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them

to future events or developments. Readers are cautioned not to place

undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of

the date hereof.

Additional Important Information and Where to Find It

This communication relates to the proposed merger transaction involving

Versum and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. In connection with the

proposed merger, Versum and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany intend to

file relevant materials with the SEC, including Versum’s proxy statement

on Schedule 14A (the “Proxy Statement”). This communication does not

constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any

securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, and is not a

substitute for the Proxy Statement or any other document that Versum or

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, may file with the SEC or send to

Versum’s stockholders in connection with the proposed merger.

STOCKHOLDERS OF VERSUM ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED

WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING THE PROXY STATEMENT, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE

BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED

MERGER. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain the

documents (when available) free of charge at the SEC’s web site, http://www.sec.gov,

or Versum’s website at http://investors.versummaterials.com

or by phone at 484-275-5907.

Participants in Solicitation

Versum, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and their respective directors

and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the

solicitation of proxies from the holders of Versum common stock in

respect of the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and

executive officers of Versum is set forth in Versum’s Annual Report on

Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, which was filed

with the SEC on November 21, 2018, and the proxy statement for Versum’s

2019 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on

December 20, 2018. Information about the directors and executive

officers of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany is set forth on Schedule I of

the Schedule 14A filed by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany with the SEC on

March 22, 2019. Other information regarding the participants in the

proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect

interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the

Proxy Statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC in

respect of the proposed transaction when they become available.

Contacts

Versum Materials, Inc.

Investor Inquiries:

Soohwan Kim, CFA,

602-282-0957

Soohwan.Kim@versummaterials.com

or

Media Inquiries:

Tiffany Elle, 480-282-6475

Tiffany.Elle@versummaterials.com

