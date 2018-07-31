TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM), a leading global specialty materials

supplier to the semiconductor industry, today announced that its Board

of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share.

The dividend is payable on August 28, 2018 to all common stockholders of

record at the close of business on August 14, 2018.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends will be at the

discretion of the Board of Directors.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty

materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery

systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of

the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin

word for “toward," the name “Versum" communicates the company's deep

commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating,

innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.

A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum

Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP

slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated

cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has

revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported

fiscal year 2017 annual sales of about U.S. $1.1 billion, has

approximately 2,200 employees and operates 12 major facilities in Asia

and the North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum

Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air

Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.

Contacts

Versum Materials, Inc.

Investor Inquiries:

Soohwan Kim,

CFA, 602-282-0957

VSMIR@versummaterials.com

or

Media

Inquiries:

Tiffany Zinn, 480-282-6475

Tiffany.Zinn@versummaterials.com

