Board Urges Shareholders to Vote White Proxy Card “FOR” Merger
Agreement Between Versum and Entegris
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) today announced the filing of an
investor presentation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),
and that the Versum Board of Directors sent a letter to Versum
shareholders regarding the previously announced definitive merger
agreement with Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG), urging shareholders to vote
the WHITE proxy card “FOR” the merger agreement with Entegris at the
Special Meeting of Stockholders on April 26, 2019. The investor
presentation is available on the Investor Relations section of Versum’s
website, and the full text of the letter from the Versum Board of
Directors to shareholders follows:
VOTE THE ENCLOSED WHITE PROXY CARD TODAY
“FOR”
THE MERGER AGREEMENT BETWEEN VERSUM AND ENTEGRIS
April 2, 2019
Dear Fellow Stockholder:
At our Special Meeting of Stockholders on April 26, 2019, you will be
asked to make an important decision related to your investment in Versum
Materials and the future of the Company.
On January 28, 2019, we announced our plans to combine with Entegris,
Inc., a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions
for the microelectronics industry, in a merger of equals to create the
premier specialty materials company. Under the terms of the merger
agreement, Versum stockholders will receive 1.120 shares of Entegris for
each existing Versum share. Upon completion of the merger, Entegris
stockholders will own approximately 52.5 percent and Versum stockholders
will own approximately 47.5 percent of the combined company1.
We ask that you cast your vote “FOR” the merger agreement between
Versum and Entegris on the WHITE proxy card – as further detailed in the
Versum slide presentation filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, the merger of equals with Entegris is the value maximizing
opportunity for reasons that include the below:
The Versum-Entegris combination creates compelling LONG-TERM,
SUSTAINABLE VALUE POTENTIAL for Versum shareholders
Represents a true all-stock, remain-invested merger of equals
Creates the largest pure-play semiconductor materials company
globally
Significant cost, revenue, CapEx, and tax synergy potential
Combined company will have a strong and flexible balance sheet
(~1.0x net leverage)
Combination retains all strategic options, including pursuing and
effecting a change-in-control transaction of the combined company
in the future, following realization of this merger’s benefits
Announced SYNERGIES developed
THROUGH COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW
Independently assessed based on detailed analyses from extensive
integration planning by both companies alongside McKinsey &
Deloitte
Highly FAVORABLE MARKET REACTION to
announcement of the merger of equal
8.4x Versum NTM multiple prior to merger announcement vs. 10.7x
before the Merck offer, representing more than 2x multiple
expansion2
Independent third party analysts have endorsed the benefits from
the merger of equals
Combined company will bring together experienced management teams
with track record of delivering STRONG FINANCIAL
RESULTS and SHAREHOLDER VALUE VIA M&A
EXECUTION AND INTEGRATION
Versum Chairman Seifi Ghasemi has a proven track record of
delivering shareholder value at multiple companies, including
Rockwood Holdings and Air Products; Entegris CEO Bertrand Loy has
led the successful integration of multiple acquisitions, including
Mykrolis, POCO Graphite, and ATMI
Governance framework in line with precedent merger of equals
transactions
Leadership of combined company will be balanced between Versum and
Entegris
Combined company to maintain a strong operational presence in
Versum headquarters (Tempe, Arizona)
Versum’s highly experienced Board followed a RIGOROUS
GOVERNANCE PROCESS
Board decision-making process, assisted by financial and legal
advisors, was characterized by detailed review, extensive
diligence and focused planning
Board authorized Versum management and advisors to engage in
further discussions with Merck
Merck’s tender offer3 undervalues Versum
and is not in the best interests of Versum shareholders
Merck’s proposal should be compared to the value creation
opportunity for Versum shareholders from the combination of Versum
and Entegris; NOT compared to a stand-alone valuation of Versum
Premium implied by Merck’s tender offer over Versum’s unaffected
look-through price is only 13.6%4
Merck’s tender offer does not represent a best-in-class valuation
multiple for high growth, high margin businesses; the offer is
below recent high quality specialty materials transactions5
The merger of equals with Entegris provides compelling long-term,
sustainable value potential and a remain-invested opportunity in
the exciting, high growth SEMI materials sector, as compared to
Merck’s cash-out tender offer proposal
No matter how many shares you own, and whether or not you plan to attend
the Special Meeting of Shareholders, please promptly vote the WHITE
proxy card. We urge you to vote TODAY-- by telephone, by Internet, or by
signing, dating and returning the enclosed WHITE proxy card in the
postage-paid envelope provided.
We thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to
continuing to deliver outstanding value to you in the future.
Respectfully,
The Board of Directors of Versum Materials
If you have questions or need assistance in voting your shares
on
the WHITE proxy card, please call our proxy solicitor:
INNISFREE M&A INCORPORATED
Stockholders may call toll-free at 1 (877) 456-3463
Banks
and Brokers may call collects at: 1 (212) 750-5833
About Versum Materials
Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty
materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery
systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of
the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin
word for "toward," the name "Versum" communicates the company's deep
commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating,
innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.
A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum
Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP
slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated
cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has
revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported
fiscal year 2018 annual sales of about U.S. $1.4 billion, has
approximately 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities in Asia
and the North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum
Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air
Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).
For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.
Additional Information About the Merck Tender Offer
Versum Materials has filed a solicitation/recommendation statement with
respect to the tender offer with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY
HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT WITH
RESPECT TO THE TENDER OFFER AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED
OR THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE
THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE TENDER OFFER. You
will be able to obtain free copies of the solicitation/recommendation
statement with respect to the tender offer and other documents filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by Versum Materials
through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.
Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Versum Materials will be
available free of charge on Versum Materials’ website at http://investors.versummaterials.com
or by phone at 484-275-5907.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are
subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe
harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1993, as
amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an
expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation
or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable
basis. The words “believe” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,”
“intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “should,” “may,” “will,”
“would” or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to
identify such forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements made herein with respect to the tender offer
by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (“Merck”), the proposed business
combination between Versum Materials and Entegris (the “Entegris
Merger”), the potential merging of the offeror under the tender offer
with and into Versum Materials (the “Potential Merck Merger”) and any
transactions related to the foregoing, including, for example, the
timing of the completion of the Entegris Merger or the Potential Merck
Merger and the potential benefits of the Entegris Merger or the
Potential Merck Merger, reflect the current analysis of existing
information and are subject to various known and unknown risks and
uncertainties, many of which are beyond Versum Materials’, Entegris’ and
Merck’s control. Statements in this communication regarding Versum
Materials, Entegris, Entegris as the surviving entity of the Entegris
Merger (the “Combined Company”) and Merck that are forward-looking,
including projections as to the anticipated benefits of the Entegris
Merger and the Potential Merck Merger, the impact of the proposed
transaction on Versum Materials’, Entegris’ and Merck’s business and
future financial and operating results, the amount and timing of
synergies from such proposed transactions, and the closing date for such
proposed transactions, are based on management’s estimates, assumptions
and projections, and are subject to significant uncertainties and other
factors, many of which are beyond Versum Materials’, Entegris’ and
Merck’s control. These factors and risks include, but are not limited
to, (i) weakening of global and/or regional economic conditions,
generally or specifically in the semiconductor industry, which could
decrease the demand for Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ products and
solutions; (ii) the ability to meet rapid demand shifts; (iii) the
ability to continue technological innovation and introduce new products
to meet customers’ rapidly changing requirements; (iv) the concentrated
customer base; (v) the ability to identify, effect and integrate
acquisitions, joint ventures or other transactions; (vi) the ability to
protect and enforce intellectual property rights; (vii) operational,
political and legal risks of Versum Materials’, Entegris’ and Merck’s
international operations; (viii) Versum Materials’ and Entegris’
dependence on sole source and limited source suppliers; (ix) the
increasing complexity of certain manufacturing processes; (x) raw
material shortages and price increases; (xi) changes in government
regulations of the countries in which Versum Materials, Entegris and
Merck operate; (xii) the fluctuation of currency exchange rates; (xiii)
fluctuations in the market price of Entegris’ stock; (xiv) the level of,
and obligations associated with, Versum Materials’, Entegris’ and
Merck’s indebtedness; (xv) uncertainties as to the timing of the tender
offer, the Entegris Merger and the Potential Merck Merger; (xvi)
uncertainties as to how many Versum Materials’ stockholders will tender
their shares in the tender offer; (xvii) the possibility that competing
offers will be made and (xviii) other risk factors and additional
information. In addition, material risks that could cause actual results
to differ from forward-looking statements include: the inherent
uncertainty associated with financial or other projections; the prompt
and effective integration of Entegris’ or Merck’s businesses and the
ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation
contemplated by the proposed transactions; the risk associated with
Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ ability to obtain the approval of the
proposed transaction by their shareholders required to consummate the
Entegris Merger and the timing of the closing of the proposed
transaction, including the risk that the conditions to the transaction
are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all and the failure of the
transaction to close for any other reason; the risk that a consent or
authorization that may be required for the transactions is not obtained
or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated;
unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the transactions,
the response of business partners and retention as a result of the
announcement and pendency of the transactions; and the diversion of
management time on transaction-related issues. For a more detailed
discussion of such risks and other factors, see Versum Materials’
filings with the SEC, including, Versum Materials’ Annual Report on Form
10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, filed on November 21,
2018 and in other periodic filings, available on the SEC website or www.versummaterials.com.
Versum Materials assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking
statements or information, which speak as of its respective dates, to
reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication, or
to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be
required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume
that any lack of update to a previously issued “forward-looking
statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
This communication does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or a solicitation
of any vote or approval. This communication relates to the Entegris
Merger between Versum Materials and Entegris. In connection with the
Entegris Merger, Entegris filed with the SEC a registration statement on
Form S-4 on February 28, 2019, as amended on March 18, 2019, that
includes a joint proxy statement of Versum Materials and Entegris and
that also constitutes a prospectus of Entegris. The registration
statement was declared effective by the SEC on March 20, 2019, and
Versum Materials and Entegris commenced mailing of the definitive joint
proxy statement/prospectus to the stockholders of Versum Materials and
Entegris on or about March 22, 2019. Each of Versum Materials and
Entegris also plan to file other relevant documents with the SEC
regarding the proposed transaction. No offering of securities shall be
made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of
Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. INVESTORS
AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, JOINT
PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT MAY BE
FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY
BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT
THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be
able to obtain free copies of these documents (if and when available)
and other documents containing important information about Versum
Materials and Entegris, once such documents are filed with the SEC
through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.
Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Entegris will be available
free of charge on Entegris’ website at http://www.entegris.com
or by contacting Entegris’ Investor Relations Department by email at irelations@entegris.com
or by phone at 978-436-6500. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC
by Versum Materials will be available free of charge on Versum
Materials’ website at http://investors.versummaterials.com
or by phone at 484-275-5907.
Participants in the Solicitation for the Proposed Versum
Materials/Entegris Merger
Versum Materials, Entegris and certain of their respective directors and
executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation
of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about the
directors and executive officers of Versum Materials are set forth in
its proxy statement for its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders, which
was filed with the SEC on December 20, 2018, and Versum Materials’
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018,
which was filed with the SEC on November 21, 2018. Information about the
directors and executive officers of Entegris are set forth in Entegris’
proxy statement for its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders, which was
filed with the SEC on March 20, 2019, and Entegris’ Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed
with the SEC on February 11, 2019. Other information regarding the
participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their
direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will
be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant
materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction
when such materials become available. Investors should read the joint
proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before
making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of
these documents from Versum Materials or Entegris using the sources
indicated above.
1 Ownership based on fully diluted shares outstanding
including exercisable options only.
2 As of January 25, 2019. Based on consensus NTM EBITDA of
$487 million; and as of February 26, 2019. Based on consensus NTM EBITDA
of $482 million.
3 Tender offer proposal of $48 per Versum share announced
March 26, 2019
4 Based on Entegris closing stock price of $37.73 as of
February 26, 2019 (day prior to announcement of Merck non-binding offer)
multiplied by the transaction exchange ratio of 1.120x.
5 Multiples based on announced transaction value and publicly
available LTM Adj. EBITDA at time of announcement
