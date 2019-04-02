Board Urges Shareholders to Vote White Proxy Card “FOR” Merger

Agreement Between Versum and Entegris

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) today announced the filing of an

investor presentation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),

and that the Versum Board of Directors sent a letter to Versum

shareholders regarding the previously announced definitive merger

agreement with Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG), urging shareholders to vote

the WHITE proxy card “FOR” the merger agreement with Entegris at the

Special Meeting of Stockholders on April 26, 2019. The investor

presentation is available on the Investor Relations section of Versum’s

website, and the full text of the letter from the Versum Board of

Directors to shareholders follows:

VOTE THE ENCLOSED WHITE PROXY CARD TODAY

“FOR”

THE MERGER AGREEMENT BETWEEN VERSUM AND ENTEGRIS

April 2, 2019

Dear Fellow Stockholder:

At our Special Meeting of Stockholders on April 26, 2019, you will be

asked to make an important decision related to your investment in Versum

Materials and the future of the Company.

On January 28, 2019, we announced our plans to combine with Entegris,

Inc., a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions

for the microelectronics industry, in a merger of equals to create the

premier specialty materials company. Under the terms of the merger

agreement, Versum stockholders will receive 1.120 shares of Entegris for

each existing Versum share. Upon completion of the merger, Entegris

stockholders will own approximately 52.5 percent and Versum stockholders

will own approximately 47.5 percent of the combined company1.

We ask that you cast your vote “FOR” the merger agreement between

Versum and Entegris on the WHITE proxy card – as further detailed in the

Versum slide presentation filed with the Securities and Exchange

Commission, the merger of equals with Entegris is the value maximizing

opportunity for reasons that include the below:



  • The Versum-Entegris combination creates compelling LONG-TERM,
    SUSTAINABLE VALUE POTENTIAL     for Versum shareholders



    • Represents a true all-stock, remain-invested merger of equals


    • Creates the largest pure-play semiconductor materials company
      globally


    • Significant cost, revenue, CapEx, and tax synergy potential


    • Combined company will have a strong and flexible balance sheet
      (~1.0x net leverage)


    • Combination retains all strategic options, including pursuing and
      effecting a change-in-control transaction of the combined company
      in the future, following realization of this merger’s benefits




  • Announced SYNERGIES developed
    THROUGH COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW



    • Independently assessed based on detailed analyses from extensive
      integration planning by both companies alongside McKinsey &
      Deloitte




  • Highly FAVORABLE MARKET REACTION to
    announcement of the merger of equal



    • 8.4x Versum NTM multiple prior to merger announcement vs. 10.7x
      before the Merck offer, representing more than 2x multiple
      expansion2


    • Independent third party analysts have endorsed the benefits from
      the merger of equals




  • Combined company will bring together experienced management teams
    with track record of delivering STRONG FINANCIAL
    RESULTS     and SHAREHOLDER VALUE VIA M&A
    EXECUTION AND INTEGRATION



    • Versum Chairman Seifi Ghasemi has a proven track record of
      delivering shareholder value at multiple companies, including
      Rockwood Holdings and Air Products; Entegris CEO Bertrand Loy has
      led the successful integration of multiple acquisitions, including
      Mykrolis, POCO Graphite, and ATMI




  • Governance framework in line with precedent merger of equals
    transactions



    • Leadership of combined company will be balanced between Versum and
      Entegris


    • Combined company to maintain a strong operational presence in
      Versum headquarters (Tempe, Arizona)




  • Versum’s highly experienced Board followed a RIGOROUS
    GOVERNANCE PROCESS



    • Board decision-making process, assisted by financial and legal
      advisors, was characterized by detailed review, extensive
      diligence and focused planning


    • Board authorized Versum management and advisors to engage in
      further discussions with Merck




  • Merck’s tender offer3 undervalues Versum
    and is not in the best interests of Versum shareholders



    • Merck’s proposal should be compared to the value creation
      opportunity for Versum shareholders from the combination of Versum
      and Entegris; NOT compared to a stand-alone valuation of Versum


    • Premium implied by Merck’s tender offer over Versum’s unaffected
      look-through price is only 13.6%4


    • Merck’s tender offer does not represent a best-in-class valuation
      multiple for high growth, high margin businesses; the offer is
      below recent high quality specialty materials transactions5


    • The merger of equals with Entegris provides compelling long-term,
      sustainable value potential and a remain-invested opportunity in
      the exciting, high growth SEMI materials sector, as compared to
      Merck’s cash-out tender offer proposal



No matter how many shares you own, and whether or not you plan to attend

the Special Meeting of Shareholders, please promptly vote the WHITE

proxy card. We urge you to vote TODAY-- by telephone, by Internet, or by

signing, dating and returning the enclosed WHITE proxy card in the

postage-paid envelope provided.

We thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to

continuing to deliver outstanding value to you in the future.

Respectfully,

The Board of Directors of Versum Materials

If you have questions or need assistance in voting your shares

on

the WHITE proxy card, please call our proxy solicitor:

INNISFREE M&A INCORPORATED

Stockholders may call toll-free at 1 (877) 456-3463

Banks

and Brokers may call collects at: 1 (212) 750-5833

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty

materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery

systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of

the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin

word for "toward," the name "Versum" communicates the company's deep

commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating,

innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.

A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum

Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP

slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated

cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has

revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported

fiscal year 2018 annual sales of about U.S. $1.4 billion, has

approximately 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities in Asia

and the North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum

Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air

Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.

Additional Information About the Merck Tender Offer

Versum Materials has filed a solicitation/recommendation statement with

respect to the tender offer with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY

HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT WITH

RESPECT TO THE TENDER OFFER AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED

OR THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE

THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE TENDER OFFER. You

will be able to obtain free copies of the solicitation/recommendation

statement with respect to the tender offer and other documents filed

with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by Versum Materials

through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Versum Materials will be

available free of charge on Versum Materials’ website at http://investors.versummaterials.com

or by phone at 484-275-5907.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are

subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe

harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1993, as

amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as

amended. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an

expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation

or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable

basis. The words “believe” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,”

“intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “should,” “may,” “will,”

“would” or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to

identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements made herein with respect to the tender offer

by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (“Merck”), the proposed business

combination between Versum Materials and Entegris (the “Entegris

Merger”), the potential merging of the offeror under the tender offer

with and into Versum Materials (the “Potential Merck Merger”) and any

transactions related to the foregoing, including, for example, the

timing of the completion of the Entegris Merger or the Potential Merck

Merger and the potential benefits of the Entegris Merger or the

Potential Merck Merger, reflect the current analysis of existing

information and are subject to various known and unknown risks and

uncertainties, many of which are beyond Versum Materials’, Entegris’ and

Merck’s control. Statements in this communication regarding Versum

Materials, Entegris, Entegris as the surviving entity of the Entegris

Merger (the “Combined Company”) and Merck that are forward-looking,

including projections as to the anticipated benefits of the Entegris

Merger and the Potential Merck Merger, the impact of the proposed

transaction on Versum Materials’, Entegris’ and Merck’s business and

future financial and operating results, the amount and timing of

synergies from such proposed transactions, and the closing date for such

proposed transactions, are based on management’s estimates, assumptions

and projections, and are subject to significant uncertainties and other

factors, many of which are beyond Versum Materials’, Entegris’ and

Merck’s control. These factors and risks include, but are not limited

to, (i) weakening of global and/or regional economic conditions,

generally or specifically in the semiconductor industry, which could

decrease the demand for Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ products and

solutions; (ii) the ability to meet rapid demand shifts; (iii) the

ability to continue technological innovation and introduce new products

to meet customers’ rapidly changing requirements; (iv) the concentrated

customer base; (v) the ability to identify, effect and integrate

acquisitions, joint ventures or other transactions; (vi) the ability to

protect and enforce intellectual property rights; (vii) operational,

political and legal risks of Versum Materials’, Entegris’ and Merck’s

international operations; (viii) Versum Materials’ and Entegris’

dependence on sole source and limited source suppliers; (ix) the

increasing complexity of certain manufacturing processes; (x) raw

material shortages and price increases; (xi) changes in government

regulations of the countries in which Versum Materials, Entegris and

Merck operate; (xii) the fluctuation of currency exchange rates; (xiii)

fluctuations in the market price of Entegris’ stock; (xiv) the level of,

and obligations associated with, Versum Materials’, Entegris’ and

Merck’s indebtedness; (xv) uncertainties as to the timing of the tender

offer, the Entegris Merger and the Potential Merck Merger; (xvi)

uncertainties as to how many Versum Materials’ stockholders will tender

their shares in the tender offer; (xvii) the possibility that competing

offers will be made and (xviii) other risk factors and additional

information. In addition, material risks that could cause actual results

to differ from forward-looking statements include: the inherent

uncertainty associated with financial or other projections; the prompt

and effective integration of Entegris’ or Merck’s businesses and the

ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation

contemplated by the proposed transactions; the risk associated with

Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ ability to obtain the approval of the

proposed transaction by their shareholders required to consummate the

Entegris Merger and the timing of the closing of the proposed

transaction, including the risk that the conditions to the transaction

are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all and the failure of the

transaction to close for any other reason; the risk that a consent or

authorization that may be required for the transactions is not obtained

or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated;

unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the transactions,

the response of business partners and retention as a result of the

announcement and pendency of the transactions; and the diversion of

management time on transaction-related issues. For a more detailed

discussion of such risks and other factors, see Versum Materials’

filings with the SEC, including, Versum Materials’ Annual Report on Form

10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, filed on November 21,

2018 and in other periodic filings, available on the SEC website or www.versummaterials.com.

Versum Materials assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking

statements or information, which speak as of its respective dates, to

reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication, or

to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be

required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume

that any lack of update to a previously issued “forward-looking

statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the

solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or a solicitation

of any vote or approval. This communication relates to the Entegris

Merger between Versum Materials and Entegris. In connection with the

Entegris Merger, Entegris filed with the SEC a registration statement on

Form S-4 on February 28, 2019, as amended on March 18, 2019, that

includes a joint proxy statement of Versum Materials and Entegris and

that also constitutes a prospectus of Entegris. The registration

statement was declared effective by the SEC on March 20, 2019, and

Versum Materials and Entegris commenced mailing of the definitive joint

proxy statement/prospectus to the stockholders of Versum Materials and

Entegris on or about March 22, 2019. Each of Versum Materials and

Entegris also plan to file other relevant documents with the SEC

regarding the proposed transaction. No offering of securities shall be

made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of

Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. INVESTORS

AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, JOINT

PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT MAY BE

FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY

BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT

THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be

able to obtain free copies of these documents (if and when available)

and other documents containing important information about Versum

Materials and Entegris, once such documents are filed with the SEC

through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Entegris will be available

free of charge on Entegris’ website at http://www.entegris.com

or by contacting Entegris’ Investor Relations Department by email at irelations@entegris.com

or by phone at 978-436-6500. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC

by Versum Materials will be available free of charge on Versum

Materials’ website at http://investors.versummaterials.com

or by phone at 484-275-5907.

Participants in the Solicitation for the Proposed Versum

Materials/Entegris Merger

Versum Materials, Entegris and certain of their respective directors and

executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation

of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about the

directors and executive officers of Versum Materials are set forth in

its proxy statement for its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders, which

was filed with the SEC on December 20, 2018, and Versum Materials’

Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018,

which was filed with the SEC on November 21, 2018. Information about the

directors and executive officers of Entegris are set forth in Entegris’

proxy statement for its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders, which was

filed with the SEC on March 20, 2019, and Entegris’ Annual Report on

Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed

with the SEC on February 11, 2019. Other information regarding the

participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their

direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will

be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant

materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction

when such materials become available. Investors should read the joint

proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before

making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of

these documents from Versum Materials or Entegris using the sources

indicated above.

1 Ownership based on fully diluted shares outstanding

including exercisable options only.

2 As of January 25, 2019. Based on consensus NTM EBITDA of

$487 million; and as of February 26, 2019. Based on consensus NTM EBITDA

of $482 million.

3 Tender offer proposal of $48 per Versum share announced

March 26, 2019

4 Based on Entegris closing stock price of $37.73 as of

February 26, 2019 (day prior to announcement of Merck non-binding offer)

multiplied by the transaction exchange ratio of 1.120x.

5 Multiples based on announced transaction value and publicly

available LTM Adj. EBITDA at time of announcement

Contacts

Versum Materials

Soohwan Kim, CFA

Head of Investor

Relations

602-282-0957

Soohwan.Kim@versummaterials.com

Tiffany Elle

Global Communications

480-282-6475

Tiffany.Elle@versummaterials.com

Or

Meghan Gavigan / Emily Claffey / Julie Rudnick

Sard Verbinnen & Co

212-687-8080

