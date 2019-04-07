Entegris has the Right to Submit Counterproposal Until April 11

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) today announced that it has received

a revised proposal from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (“Merck”) to

acquire Versum for $53 per share, and that Versum’s Board of Directors,

in consultation with its legal and financial advisors, has unanimously

determined that this proposal constitutes a “Superior Proposal” as

defined in Versum’s previously announced merger agreement with Entegris,

Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Under the terms of Merck’s revised proposal, Merck would acquire all of

the outstanding shares of common stock of Versum for $53 per share in

cash, an increase from the previously announced $48 per share proposal

made by Merck on February 27, 2019.

On April 7, 2019, Versum notified Entegris that Versum had received the

revised proposal from Merck, that Versum’s Board of Directors has

unanimously determined that Merck’s proposal constitutes a “Superior

Proposal,” and that Versum’s Board of Directors intends to terminate the

Entegris merger agreement to enter into a definitive merger agreement

with respect to Merck’s proposal. Consistent with the terms of the

Entegris merger agreement, Entegris has the right, during the four

business day period ending on April 11, 2019, to propose revisions to

the existing merger agreement between Versum and Entegris. Versum is

required to, and intends to, negotiate in good faith with Entegris

during this period, and the Versum Board of Directors will consider in

good faith any changes to the Entegris merger agreement that Entegris

may propose during this period. If Versum terminates the Entegris merger

agreement to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to Merck’s

revised proposal, Versum is required to pay a $140 million termination

fee to Entegris.

Lazard and Citi are serving as financial advisors to Versum and Simpson

Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal counsel.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty

materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery

systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of

the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin

word for "toward," the name "Versum" communicates the company's deep

commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating,

innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.

A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum

Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP

slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated

cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has

revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported

fiscal year 2018 annual sales of about U.S. $1.4 billion, has

approximately 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities in Asia

and the North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum

Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air

Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.

Additional Information About the Merck Tender Offer

Versum Materials has filed a solicitation/recommendation statement with

respect to the tender offer with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS

ARE URGED TO READ THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT WITH RESPECT

TO THE TENDER OFFER AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR THAT

MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL

CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE TENDER OFFER. You will be able

to obtain free copies of the solicitation/recommendation statement with

respect to the tender offer and other documents filed with the

Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by Versum Materials through

the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Versum Materials will be

available free of charge on Versum Materials’ website at http://investors.versummaterials.com

or by phone at 484-275-5907.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are

subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe

harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1993, as

amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as

amended. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an

expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation

or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable

basis. The words “believe” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,”

“intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “should,” “may,” “will,”

“would” or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to

identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements

made herein with respect to the tender offer by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt,

Germany (“Merck”), the proposed business combination between Versum

Materials and Entegris (the “Entegris Merger”), the potential merging of

the offeror under the tender offer with and into Versum Materials (the

“Potential Merck Merger”) and any transactions related to the foregoing,

including, for example, the timing of the completion of the Entegris

Merger or the Potential Merck Merger and the potential benefits of the

Entegris Merger or the Potential Merck Merger, reflect the current

analysis of existing information and are subject to various known and

unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Versum

Materials’, Entegris’ and Merck’s control. Statements in this

communication regarding Versum Materials, Entegris, Entegris as the

surviving entity of the Entegris Merger (the “Combined Company”) and

Merck that are forward-looking, including projections as to the

anticipated benefits of the Entegris Merger and the Potential Merck

Merger, the impact of the proposed transaction on Versum Materials’,

Entegris’ and Merck’s business and future financial and operating

results, the amount and timing of synergies from such proposed

transactions, and the closing date for such proposed transactions, are

based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections, and are

subject to significant uncertainties and other factors, many of which

are beyond Versum Materials’, Entegris’ and Merck’s control. These

factors and risks include, but are not limited to, (i) weakening of

global and/or regional economic conditions, generally or specifically in

the semiconductor industry, which could decrease the demand for Versum

Materials’ and Entegris’ products and solutions; (ii) the ability to

meet rapid demand shifts; (iii) the ability to continue technological

innovation and introduce new products to meet customers’ rapidly

changing requirements; (iv) the concentrated customer base; (v) the

ability to identify, effect and integrate acquisitions, joint ventures

or other transactions; (vi) the ability to protect and enforce

intellectual property rights; (vii) operational, political and legal

risks of Versum Materials’, Entegris’ and Merck’s international

operations; (viii) Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ dependence on sole

source and limited source suppliers; (ix) the increasing complexity of

certain manufacturing processes; (x) raw material shortages and price

increases; (xi) changes in government regulations of the countries in

which Versum Materials, Entegris and Merck operate; (xii) the

fluctuation of currency exchange rates; (xiii) fluctuations in the

market price of Entegris’ stock; (xiv) the level of, and obligations

associated with, Versum Materials’, Entegris’ and Merck’s indebtedness;

(xv) uncertainties as to the timing of the tender offer, the Entegris

Merger and the Potential Merck Merger; (xvi) uncertainties as to how

many Versum Materials’ stockholders will tender their shares in the

tender offer; (xvii) the possibility that competing offers will be made

and (xviii) other risk factors and additional information. In addition,

material risks that could cause actual results to differ from

forward-looking statements include: the inherent uncertainty associated

with financial or other projections; the prompt and effective

integration of Entegris’ or Merck’s businesses and the ability to

achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the

proposed transactions; the risk associated with Versum Materials’ and

Entegris’ ability to obtain the approval of the proposed transaction by

their shareholders required to consummate the Entegris Merger and the

timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the risk

that the conditions to the transaction are not satisfied on a timely

basis or at all and the failure of the transaction to close for any

other reason; the risk that a consent or authorization that may be

required for the transactions is not obtained or is obtained subject to

conditions that are not anticipated; unanticipated difficulties or

expenditures relating to the transactions, the response of business

partners and retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of

the transactions; and the diversion of management time on

transaction-related issues. For a more detailed discussion of such risks

and other factors, see Versum Materials’ filings with the SEC,

including, Versum Materials’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal

year ended September 30, 2018, filed on November 21, 2018 and in other

periodic filings, available on the SEC website or www.versummaterials.com.

Versum Materials assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking

statements or information, which speak as of its respective dates, to

reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication, or

to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be

required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume

that any lack of update to a previously issued “forward-looking

statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the

solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or a solicitation

of any vote or approval. This communication relates to the Entegris

Merger between Versum Materials and Entegris. In connection with the

Entegris Merger, Entegris filed with the SEC a registration statement on

Form S-4 on February 28, 2019, as amended on March 18, 2019, that

includes a joint proxy statement of Versum Materials and Entegris and

that also constitutes a prospectus of Entegris. The registration

statement was declared effective by the SEC on March 20, 2019, and

Versum Materials and Entegris commenced mailing of the definitive joint

proxy statement/prospectus to the stockholders of Versum Materials and

Entegris on or about March 22, 2019. Each of Versum Materials and

Entegris also plan to file other relevant documents with the SEC

regarding the proposed transaction. No offering of securities shall be

made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of

Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. INVESTORS AND

SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, JOINT

PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT MAY BE

FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY

BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT

THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be able to

obtain free copies of these documents (if and when available) and other

documents containing important information about Versum Materials and

Entegris, once such documents are filed with the SEC through the website

maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Entegris will be available

free of charge on Entegris’ website at http://www.entegris.com

or by contacting Entegris’ Investor Relations Department by email at irelations@entegris.com

or by phone at 978-436-6500. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC

by Versum Materials will be available free of charge on Versum

Materials’ website at http://investors.versummaterials.com

or by phone at 484-275-5907.

Participants in the Solicitation for the Proposed Versum

Materials/Entegris Merger

Versum Materials, Entegris and certain of their respective directors and

executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation

of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about the

directors and executive officers of Versum Materials are set forth in

its proxy statement for its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders, which

was filed with the SEC on December 20, 2018, and Versum Materials’

Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018,

which was filed with the SEC on November 21, 2018. Information about the

directors and executive officers of Entegris are set forth in Entegris’

proxy statement for its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders, which was

filed with the SEC on March 20, 2019, and Entegris’ Annual Report on

Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed

with the SEC on February 11, 2019. Other information regarding the

participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their

direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will

be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant

materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction

when such materials become available. Investors should read the joint

proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before

making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of

these documents from Versum Materials or Entegris using the sources

indicated above.

Contacts

Versum Materials Contacts

Soohwan Kim, CFA

Head of

Investor Relations

602-282-0957

Soohwan.Kim@versummaterials.com

Tiffany

Elle

Global Communications

480-282-6475

Tiffany.Elle@versummaterials.com

Or

Meghan

Gavigan / Emily Claffey / Julie Rudnick

Sard Verbinnen & Co

212-687-8080

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles