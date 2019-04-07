Entegris has the Right to Submit Counterproposal Until April 11
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) today announced that it has received
a revised proposal from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (“Merck”) to
acquire Versum for $53 per share, and that Versum’s Board of Directors,
in consultation with its legal and financial advisors, has unanimously
determined that this proposal constitutes a “Superior Proposal” as
defined in Versum’s previously announced merger agreement with Entegris,
Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).
Under the terms of Merck’s revised proposal, Merck would acquire all of
the outstanding shares of common stock of Versum for $53 per share in
cash, an increase from the previously announced $48 per share proposal
made by Merck on February 27, 2019.
On April 7, 2019, Versum notified Entegris that Versum had received the
revised proposal from Merck, that Versum’s Board of Directors has
unanimously determined that Merck’s proposal constitutes a “Superior
Proposal,” and that Versum’s Board of Directors intends to terminate the
Entegris merger agreement to enter into a definitive merger agreement
with respect to Merck’s proposal. Consistent with the terms of the
Entegris merger agreement, Entegris has the right, during the four
business day period ending on April 11, 2019, to propose revisions to
the existing merger agreement between Versum and Entegris. Versum is
required to, and intends to, negotiate in good faith with Entegris
during this period, and the Versum Board of Directors will consider in
good faith any changes to the Entegris merger agreement that Entegris
may propose during this period. If Versum terminates the Entegris merger
agreement to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to Merck’s
revised proposal, Versum is required to pay a $140 million termination
fee to Entegris.
Lazard and Citi are serving as financial advisors to Versum and Simpson
Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal counsel.
About Versum Materials
Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty
materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery
systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of
the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin
word for "toward," the name "Versum" communicates the company's deep
commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating,
innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.
A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum
Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP
slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated
cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has
revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported
fiscal year 2018 annual sales of about U.S. $1.4 billion, has
approximately 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities in Asia
and the North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum
Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air
Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).
For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.
Additional Information About the Merck Tender Offer
Versum Materials has filed a solicitation/recommendation statement with
respect to the tender offer with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS
ARE URGED TO READ THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT WITH RESPECT
TO THE TENDER OFFER AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR THAT
MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL
CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE TENDER OFFER. You will be able
to obtain free copies of the solicitation/recommendation statement with
respect to the tender offer and other documents filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by Versum Materials through
the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.
Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Versum Materials will be
available free of charge on Versum Materials’ website at http://investors.versummaterials.com
or by phone at 484-275-5907.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are
subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe
harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1993, as
amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an
expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation
or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable
basis. The words “believe” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,”
“intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “should,” “may,” “will,”
“would” or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to
identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements
made herein with respect to the tender offer by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt,
Germany (“Merck”), the proposed business combination between Versum
Materials and Entegris (the “Entegris Merger”), the potential merging of
the offeror under the tender offer with and into Versum Materials (the
“Potential Merck Merger”) and any transactions related to the foregoing,
including, for example, the timing of the completion of the Entegris
Merger or the Potential Merck Merger and the potential benefits of the
Entegris Merger or the Potential Merck Merger, reflect the current
analysis of existing information and are subject to various known and
unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Versum
Materials’, Entegris’ and Merck’s control. Statements in this
communication regarding Versum Materials, Entegris, Entegris as the
surviving entity of the Entegris Merger (the “Combined Company”) and
Merck that are forward-looking, including projections as to the
anticipated benefits of the Entegris Merger and the Potential Merck
Merger, the impact of the proposed transaction on Versum Materials’,
Entegris’ and Merck’s business and future financial and operating
results, the amount and timing of synergies from such proposed
transactions, and the closing date for such proposed transactions, are
based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections, and are
subject to significant uncertainties and other factors, many of which
are beyond Versum Materials’, Entegris’ and Merck’s control. These
factors and risks include, but are not limited to, (i) weakening of
global and/or regional economic conditions, generally or specifically in
the semiconductor industry, which could decrease the demand for Versum
Materials’ and Entegris’ products and solutions; (ii) the ability to
meet rapid demand shifts; (iii) the ability to continue technological
innovation and introduce new products to meet customers’ rapidly
changing requirements; (iv) the concentrated customer base; (v) the
ability to identify, effect and integrate acquisitions, joint ventures
or other transactions; (vi) the ability to protect and enforce
intellectual property rights; (vii) operational, political and legal
risks of Versum Materials’, Entegris’ and Merck’s international
operations; (viii) Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ dependence on sole
source and limited source suppliers; (ix) the increasing complexity of
certain manufacturing processes; (x) raw material shortages and price
increases; (xi) changes in government regulations of the countries in
which Versum Materials, Entegris and Merck operate; (xii) the
fluctuation of currency exchange rates; (xiii) fluctuations in the
market price of Entegris’ stock; (xiv) the level of, and obligations
associated with, Versum Materials’, Entegris’ and Merck’s indebtedness;
(xv) uncertainties as to the timing of the tender offer, the Entegris
Merger and the Potential Merck Merger; (xvi) uncertainties as to how
many Versum Materials’ stockholders will tender their shares in the
tender offer; (xvii) the possibility that competing offers will be made
and (xviii) other risk factors and additional information. In addition,
material risks that could cause actual results to differ from
forward-looking statements include: the inherent uncertainty associated
with financial or other projections; the prompt and effective
integration of Entegris’ or Merck’s businesses and the ability to
achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the
proposed transactions; the risk associated with Versum Materials’ and
Entegris’ ability to obtain the approval of the proposed transaction by
their shareholders required to consummate the Entegris Merger and the
timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the risk
that the conditions to the transaction are not satisfied on a timely
basis or at all and the failure of the transaction to close for any
other reason; the risk that a consent or authorization that may be
required for the transactions is not obtained or is obtained subject to
conditions that are not anticipated; unanticipated difficulties or
expenditures relating to the transactions, the response of business
partners and retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of
the transactions; and the diversion of management time on
transaction-related issues. For a more detailed discussion of such risks
and other factors, see Versum Materials’ filings with the SEC,
including, Versum Materials’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal
year ended September 30, 2018, filed on November 21, 2018 and in other
periodic filings, available on the SEC website or www.versummaterials.com.
Versum Materials assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking
statements or information, which speak as of its respective dates, to
reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication, or
to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be
required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume
that any lack of update to a previously issued “forward-looking
statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
This communication does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or a solicitation
of any vote or approval. This communication relates to the Entegris
Merger between Versum Materials and Entegris. In connection with the
Entegris Merger, Entegris filed with the SEC a registration statement on
Form S-4 on February 28, 2019, as amended on March 18, 2019, that
includes a joint proxy statement of Versum Materials and Entegris and
that also constitutes a prospectus of Entegris. The registration
statement was declared effective by the SEC on March 20, 2019, and
Versum Materials and Entegris commenced mailing of the definitive joint
proxy statement/prospectus to the stockholders of Versum Materials and
Entegris on or about March 22, 2019. Each of Versum Materials and
Entegris also plan to file other relevant documents with the SEC
regarding the proposed transaction. No offering of securities shall be
made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of
Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. INVESTORS AND
SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, JOINT
PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT MAY BE
FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY
BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT
THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be able to
obtain free copies of these documents (if and when available) and other
documents containing important information about Versum Materials and
Entegris, once such documents are filed with the SEC through the website
maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.
Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Entegris will be available
free of charge on Entegris’ website at http://www.entegris.com
or by contacting Entegris’ Investor Relations Department by email at irelations@entegris.com
or by phone at 978-436-6500. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC
by Versum Materials will be available free of charge on Versum
Materials’ website at http://investors.versummaterials.com
or by phone at 484-275-5907.
Participants in the Solicitation for the Proposed Versum
Materials/Entegris Merger
Versum Materials, Entegris and certain of their respective directors and
executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation
of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about the
directors and executive officers of Versum Materials are set forth in
its proxy statement for its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders, which
was filed with the SEC on December 20, 2018, and Versum Materials’
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018,
which was filed with the SEC on November 21, 2018. Information about the
directors and executive officers of Entegris are set forth in Entegris’
proxy statement for its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders, which was
filed with the SEC on March 20, 2019, and Entegris’ Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed
with the SEC on February 11, 2019. Other information regarding the
participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their
direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will
be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant
materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction
when such materials become available. Investors should read the joint
proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before
making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of
these documents from Versum Materials or Entegris using the sources
indicated above.
