  • Sales of $326 million, Net Income of $50 million, or diluted EPS of
    $0.46


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $110 million, or Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 34%


  • Adjusted Net Income of $62 million, or diluted EPS of $0.57


  • Entered definitive merger agreement with Merck KGaA

The results in this press release include Non-GAAP financial

measures. Refer to the section entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM), a leading specialty materials

and equipment supplier to the semiconductor industry, today reported

results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Sales were $326.2 million, compared to $340.7 million in the prior year

quarter. Net income was $50.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted share,

compared to $0.56 per diluted share in the prior year, primarily due to

softer revenue, transaction related expenses and higher taxes. Adjusted

Net Income was $62.4 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to

$0.59 in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $110.1 million, flat versus

prior year, with favorable costs offsetting the revenue softness.

Guillermo Novo, Versum Materials' President and Chief Executive Officer

said, "I am extremely proud of our team for delivering solid adjusted

EBITDA results in a moderating demand and investment environment. Our

results demonstrate the resiliency of our business portfolio and our

commitment to operating discipline. During the quarter, we continued to

advance our technology positions for new nodes and executed on our

capital projects, both which we believe will accelerate our growth in

Fiscal 2020."

On April 12, 2019, Versum Materials announced entry into a definitive

merger agreement with Merck KGaA. The business combination is expected

to create a leading electronic materials player focused on the

semiconductor and display industries. The combined companies and their

customers and employees will benefit from increased scale, product

portfolio, innovation and services depth, globally.

Mr. Novo added, “We are all very excited about joining Merck KGaA, a

company with a long history of commitment to technology and innovation.

Like all of us at Versum, they share our belief in the exciting future

of the semiconductor industry. We look forward to combining our

technology and infrastructure capabilities to offer a greater depth and

breadth of materials technologies to our customers. We expect to play an

even more critical role in our industry.”

No Fiscal Year 2019 Outlook or Earnings Conference Call

In light of the announced transaction with Merck KGaA, Versum Materials

will not provide or update annual financial guidance and will not hold a

conference call to review quarterly earnings results. The parties

continue to work toward closing in the second half of 2019 and the

transaction is subject to the approval of Versum stockholders at a

Versum special meeting, regulatory clearances and the satisfaction of

Table 1: Fiscal Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial
Three Months Ended March 31,





2019

 

 

 

2018

 

 

 

% Change

(In millions, except percentages and per share data)













Sales




$

326.2





$

340.7





(4

)%

Operating Income(A)




82.6





89.6





(8

)%

Net Income




50.4





61.6





(18

)%

Net Income Margin




15.5

%




18.1

%




-260 bps

Diluted Earnings Per Share




0.46





0.56





(18

)%

Adjusted Net Income




62.4





64.7





(4

)%

Adjusted Net Income Margin




19.1

%




19.0

%




10 bps

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share




0.57





0.59





(3

)%

Adjusted EBITDA(A)




110.1





110.1







%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin




33.8

%




32.3

%




Year to Date Cash Flows from Operations




73.3





56.5





30

%

Year to Date Capital Expenditures




45.0





65.1





(31

(A) - The fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2018 amounts have
been recast to reflect the retrospective application of the
company’s change in classification of the non-service components
Business Segment Results

Materials

Sales were $216.5 million, compared to $218.9 million in the prior year

as volume growth in the Materials segment was offset by negative

price/mix and currency impacts. Overall performance for the quarter was

impacted by softer demand in foundry and inventory management by memory

customers. We made further progress on the introduction of new

technologies for both new and legacy nodes, including ION‐X dopant gas

customer qualifications and strategic Process of Record (POR) wins in

aminosilane and cobalt precursors. We continued to advance our capital

projects, including starting slurry production in Korea and advancing

the qualification of new Hometown NF3 production.

Operating income was $65.4 million, compared to $71.7 million in the

prior year. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $78.2 million, compared to $83.3

million in the prior year due primarily to negative price/mix and

increased manufacturing costs related to the start-up of capital

investments.

Delivery Systems & Services (DS&S)

Delivery Systems posted another strong quarter with sales of $109.1

million, driven by the diversity of equipment, installation projects and

services portfolio. This compared to $121.1 million in the prior year,

impacted by softer demand and project timing.

Operating income was $34.9 million, compared to $32.9 million in the

prior year. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $35.6 million, compared to $33.3

million in the prior year, as favorable product mix, installation

project completions and disciplined cost management more than offset

Table 2: Segment Sales




 

Three Months Ended March 31,



 

2019

 

 

 

2018

 

 

% Change

(In millions, except percentages)







Materials


$

216.5



$

218.9



(1

)%

DS&S



109.1




121.1



(10

)%

Corporate


 

0.6

 


 

0.7

 


(14

)%

Total Versum Materials Sales


$

326.2

 


$

340.7

 


(4

Table 3: Segment Operating Income to Segment Adjusted EBITDA



 



Three Months Ended March 31,



 

2019

 


 

2018

 


% Change

(In millions, except percentages)



Materials







Operating income(A)


$

65.4



$

71.7



(9

)%

Add: Depreciation and amortization


 

12.8

 


 

11.6

 


10

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA(A)


$

78.2

 


$

83.3

 


(6

)%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin(B)



36

%



38

%



DS&S







Operating income


$

34.9



$

32.9



6

%

Add: Depreciation and amortization


 

0.7

 


 

0.4

 


75

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA


$

35.6

 


$

33.3

 


7

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin(B)



33

%



27

%



Corporate







Operating loss(A)


$

(3.9

)


$

(6.8

)


(43

)%

Add: Depreciation and amortization


 

0.2

 


 

0.3

 


(33

)%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA(A)


$

(3.7

)


$

(6.5

)


(43

(A) The fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2018 amounts have
been recast to reflect the retrospective application of the
company’s change in classification of the non-service components
(B) Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing
Table 4: Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Total
Versum Materials Operating Income



 



Three Months Ended March 31,



 

2019

 


 

2018

 


% Change

(In millions, except percentages)



Materials(A)


$

65.4



$

71.7



(9

)%

DS&S



34.9




32.9



6

%

Corporate(A)


 

(3.9

)


 

(6.8

)


(43

)%

Total Segment Operating Income(A)



96.4




97.8



(1

)%

Less: Business separation, restructuring and cost reduction actions


 

13.8

 


 

8.2

 


68

%

Total Versum Materials Operating Income(A)


$

82.6

 


$

89.6

 


(8

(A) - The fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2018 amounts have
been recast to reflect the retrospective application of the
company’s change in classification of the non-service components
About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty

materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery

systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of

the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin

word for “toward,” the name “Versum” communicates the company’s deep

commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating,

innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.

A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum

Materials is one of the world’s leading suppliers of next-generation CMP

slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated

cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has

revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum reported fiscal year

2018 annual sales of about US $1.4 billion, has approximately 2,300

employees and operates fifteen manufacturing and seven research and

development facilities in Asia and North America. It is headquartered in

Tempe, Arizona. Versum Materials had operated for more than three

decades as a division of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD).

For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings press release includes “non-GAAP financial measures,”

including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Adjusted

Diluted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Adjusted EBITDA,

Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted Net

Income is net income excluding certain disclosed items which we do not

believe to be indicative of underlying business trends, including

business separation, restructuring and cost reduction actions, net of

tax, the write-off of financing costs, net of tax, and the impact of the

Tax Act. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share uses Adjusted Net Income

but otherwise uses the same calculation used in arriving at diluted

earnings per share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA is net income excluding certain disclosed items which we

do not believe to be indicative of underlying business trends, including

interest expense, the write-off of financing costs, non-service

components of net periodic pension cost, income tax provision,

depreciation and amortization expense, non-controlling interests, and

business separation, restructuring and cost reduction actions. Segment

Adjusted EBITDA is segment operating income excluding segment

depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted Net Income Margin,

Adjusted EBITDA margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin are calculated

by dividing Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted

EBITDA, respectively, by sales. In the accompanying tables, Versum

Materials has provided reconciliations of net income to Adjusted EBITDA

(see Appendix Table A-1), net income to Adjusted Net Income (see

Appendix Table A-2), diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS (see Appendix

A-3) and of segment operating income (loss) to Segment Adjusted EBITDA

by Quarter (see Appendix Table A-5), in each case the most directly

comparable GAAP financial measure. We encourage investors to read these

reconciliations.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is intended to

enhance the usefulness of financial information by providing measures

which management uses internally to evaluate our operating performance.

We use non-GAAP measures to assess our operating performance by

excluding certain disclosed items that we believe are not representative

of our underlying business. Management may use these non-GAAP measures

to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to

competitors in our industry, to analyze underlying trends in our

business and to establish operational budgets and forecasts or for

incentive compensation purposes. We use Adjusted EBITDA to calculate

performance-based cash bonuses. We use Segment Adjusted EBITDA as the

primary measure to evaluate the ongoing performance of our business

segments.

We believe non-GAAP financial measures provide security analysts,

investors and other interested parties with meaningful information to

understand our underlying operating results and to analyze financial and

business trends; enables better comparison to peer companies; and allows

us to provide a long-term strategic view of the business going forward.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation, are

not a substitute for GAAP measures, and have limitations which include

but are not limited to the following: (a) Adjusted Net Income and

Adjusted EBITDA exclude expenses related to business separation,

restructuring and cost reduction actions and the write-off of financing

costs, each of which we do not consider to be representative of our

underlying business operations, however, these disclosed items represent

costs to Versum Materials; (b) Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a

measure of cash available for management’s discretionary use, as it does

not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax

payments and debt service requirements; (c) though not business

operating costs, interest expense and income tax provision represent

ongoing costs of Versum Materials; (d) depreciation and amortization

charges represent the wear and tear or reduction in value of the plant,

equipment, and intangible assets which permit us to manufacture and

market our products; and (e) other companies may define non-GAAP

measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as

comparative measures. A reader may find any one or all of these items

important in evaluating our performance. Management compensates for the

limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures by using them only to

supplement our GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of

the factors and trends affecting our business. In evaluating these

non-GAAP financial measures, the reader should be aware that we may

incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation in the

future.

A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA as forecasted for 2019

is not provided. Versum Materials does not forecast net income as it

cannot, without unreasonable effort, estimate or predict with certainty

various components of net income. These components include restructuring

and other income or charges to be incurred in 2019 as well as the

related tax impacts of these items. Additionally, discrete tax items

could drive variability in our forecasted effective tax rate. All of

these components could significantly impact net income. Further, in the

future, other items with similar characteristics to those currently

included in Adjusted EBITDA that have a similar impact on comparability

of periods, and which are not known at this time, may exist and impact

Adjusted EBITDA.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the

meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities

Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be

identified by references to future periods and include statements about

our financial outlook or guidance; statements about our expectations or

predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions;

statements about our anticipated growth, profitability and margins; our

ability to compete successfully as a leading materials supplier to the

semiconductor industry and obtain next generation node opportunities;

and other matters. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,”

“estimate,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,”

“predict,” “seek,” “should,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “outlook,”

“opportunity” and similar expressions, among others, generally identify

forward-looking statements, which are based on management’s reasonable

expectations and assumptions as of the date the statements were made.

These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other

factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including

without limitation the following: Merck KGaA’s ability to successfully

complete the proposed acquisition of Versum or realize the anticipated

benefits of the proposed transaction in the expected time-frames or at

all; Merck KGaA’s ability to successfully integrate Versum’s operations

into those of Merck KGaA; such integration may be more difficult,

time-consuming or costly than expected; the failure to obtain Versum’s

stockholders’ approval of the proposed transaction; the failure of any

of the conditions to the proposed transaction to be satisfied; revenues

following the proposed transaction may be lower than expected; operating

costs, customer loss and business disruption (including, without

limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees,

customers, clients or suppliers) may be greater than expected following

the proposed transaction; the retention of certain key employees at

Versum; risks associated with the disruption of management’s attention

from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; the

outcome of any legal proceedings related to the proposed transaction;

the impact of the proposed transaction on Versum’s credit rating; the

parties’ ability to meet expectations regarding the timing and

completion of the proposed transaction; delays in obtaining any

approvals required for the proposed transaction or an inability to

obtain them on the terms proposed or on the anticipated schedule; the

impact of indebtedness incurred by Merck KGaA in connection with the

proposed transaction; the effects of the business combination of Versum

and Merck KGaA, including the combined company’s future financial

condition, operating results, strategy and plans; events beyond our

control such as acts of terrorism; product supply versus demand

imbalances in the semiconductor industry or in certain geographic

markets may decrease the demand for our goods and services; our

concentrated customer base; the dependence of our DS&S segment upon the

capital expenditure cycles of our customers; our ability to continue

technological innovation and successfully introduce new products to meet

the evolving needs of our customers; our ability to protect and enforce

our intellectual property rights and to avoid violating any third party

intellectual property or technology rights; unexpected interruption of

or shortages in our raw material supply; inability of sole source,

limited source or qualified suppliers to deliver to us in a timely

manner or at all; hazards associated with specialty chemical

manufacturing, such as fires, explosions and accidents, could disrupt

operations; increased competition and new product development by our

competitors, changing customer needs and price increases in materials

and components; operational, political and legal risks of our

international operations; increased costs due to trade wars and the

implementation of tariffs; the impact of changes in tax laws; the impact

of changes in environmental and health and safety regulations,

anticorruption enforcement, sanctions, import/export controls, tax and

other legislation and regulations in the U.S. and other jurisdictions in

which Versum Materials and its affiliates operate; our available cash

and access to additional capital may be limited by substantial leverage

and debt service obligations; possible liability for contamination,

personal injury or third party impacts if hazardous materials are

released into the environment; cyber security threats may compromise our

data or disrupt our information technology applications or services;

fluctuation of currency exchange rates; costs and outcomes of litigation

or regulatory investigations; the timing, impact, and other

uncertainties of future acquisitions or divestitures; and other risks,

uncertainties and factors discussed in the company’s Form 10-Qs, Form

10-K and in the company’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and

Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov

or in materials incorporated therein by reference or in Merck KGaA’s

public reports which are available on the Merck KGaA, Darmstadt,

Germany, website at www.emdgroup.com.

Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of

the date on which it is made. The company assumes no obligation to

Versum Materials, Inc.



CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS



Three Months Ended March 31,


Six Months Ended March 31,






2019

 

2018

 

% Change


2019

 

2018

 

% Change

(In millions, except per share data and percentages)






Sales





$

326.2



$

340.7



(4

)%


$

665.7



$

671.5



(1

)%

Cost of sales (A),(B)





189.8



195.8



(3

)%


385.9



387.0





%

Selling and administrative (B)





32.6



36.5



(11

)%


68.1



71.8



(5

)%

Research and development





11.1



11.1





%


24.0



23.8



1

%

Business separation, restructuring and cost reduction actions





13.8



8.2



68

%


14.9



10.0



49

%

Other (income) expense, net





(3.7

)


(0.5

)


NM


(5.6

)




 


NM

Operating Income (B)





82.6



89.6



(8

)%


178.4



178.9





%

Interest expense





13.2



11.9



11

%


26.0



23.2



12

%

Write-off of financing costs













NM






2.1



NM

Non-service components of net periodic pension cost(B)





0.2

 


0.2

 




%


0.4

 


0.4

 




%

Income Before Taxes





69.2



77.5



(11

)%


152.0



153.2



(1

)%

Income tax provision (A)





18.1

 


14.2

 


27

%


37.8

 


69.2

 


(45

)%

Net Income





51.1



63.3



(19

)%


114.2



84.0



36

%

Less: Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests





0.7

 


1.7

 


(59

)%


2.7

 


3.7

 


(27

)%

Net Income Attributable to Versum





$

50.4

 


$

61.6

 


(18

)%


$

111.5

 


$

80.3

 


39

%

Net income attributable to Versum per common share:
















Basic





$

0.46

 


$

0.57

 


(19

)%


$

1.02

 


$

0.74

 


38

%

Diluted





$

0.46

 


$

0.56

 


(18

)%


$

1.01

 


$

0.73

 


38

%

Shares used in computing per common share amounts:
















Basic





109.1


108.9




%


109.1


108.9




%

Diluted





110.0


109.7




%


109.9


109.8




(A) - The fiscal year to date ended March 31, 2018 amounts have been
recast to reflect the retrospective application of the company’s
election to change its inventory valuation method of accounting for
its U.S. inventories from the LIFO method to the FIFO method, which
resulted in a decrease in Cost of sales of $0.2 million for the
fiscal year to date ended March 31, 2018 and an increase in the
Income tax provision of $0.1 million for the fiscal year to date
(B) - The fiscal second quarter and year to date ended March 31,
2018 amounts have been recast to reflect the retrospective
application of the company’s change in classification of the
non-service components of net periodic pension cost. This resulted
in a decrease in Cost of sales of $0.1 million and $0.3 million for
the fiscal second quarter and year to date ended March 31, 2018,
respectively, a decrease in Selling and administrative of $0.1
million for the fiscal second quarter and year to date ended March
31, 2018, an increase to Operating Income of $0.2 million and $0.4
million for the fiscal second quarter and year to date ended March
31, 2018, respectively, and an increase to non-service components of
net periodic pension costs of $0.2 million and $0.4 million for the
fiscal second quarter and year to date ended March 31, 2018,
Versum Materials, Inc.










CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS








March 31, 2019



September 30,
2018



(In millions)









Assets










Current Assets








Cash and cash items





$

390.8



$

399.8


Short-term investment





11.4






Trade receivables, net





188.1



184.4


Inventories





203.1



177.1


Contracts in progress, less progress billings





32.0



20.3


Prepaid expenses





21.1



13.6


Other current assets





19.3

 


17.9

 

Total Current Assets





865.8

 


813.1

 

Plant and equipment, net





422.3



405.1


Goodwill





182.5



183.0


Intangible assets, net





60.7



63.5


Other non-current assets





35.9

 


40.6

 

Total Non-Current Assets





701.4

 


692.2

 

Total Assets





$

1,567.2

 


$

1,505.3

 


Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit










Current Liabilities








Payables and accrued liabilities





$

122.8



$

138.6


Accrued income taxes





35.4



43.3


Short-term borrowings





0.3






Current portion of long-term debt





5.8

 


5.8

 

Total Current Liabilities





164.3

 


187.7

 

Long-term debt





972.2



974.2


Noncurrent income tax payable





32.3



37.3


Deferred tax liabilities





38.9



41.3


Other non-current liabilities





53.6

 


52.4

 

Total Non-Current Liabilities





1,097.0

 


1,105.2

 

Total Liabilities





1,261.3

 


1,292.9

 

Stockholders’ Equity








Common stock





109.2



109.0


Capital in excess of par





8.7



6.1


Retained earnings





175.5



81.6


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





(23.8

)


(18.2

)

Total Versum’s Stockholders’ Equity





269.6



178.5


Non-Controlling Interests





36.3

 


33.9

 

Total Stockholders' Equity





305.9

 


212.4

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity





$

1,567.2

 


$

1,505.3

 

