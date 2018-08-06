Narrows Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance

Fiscal Third Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights Versus Third

Quarter 2017



  • Sales of $350 million, up 20%


  • Net Income of $63.3 million, or diluted EPS of $0.58, up 20%


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $116.8 million, up 20%


  • Adjusted Net Income of $68.9 million, up 22%


  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.63, up 21%

Narrows Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance



  • Estimated Sales of $1,330 - $1,360 million, up 18% to 21% versus
    fiscal year 2017


  • Estimated Adjusted EBITDA of $430 - $445 million, up 16% to 20%
    versus fiscal year 2017

The results and guidance in this press release include Non-GAAP

financial measures. Refer to the section entitled “Non-GAAP Financial

Measures.”

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM), a leading global materials and

equipment supplier to the semiconductor industry, reported results today

for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018. Sales of $350 million

were up 20% from the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2017, driven by

growth from both the Delivery Systems & Services ("DS&S") and Materials

segments. Net income for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018

was $63.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, up $10.6 million from the

fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2017, resulting in Net Income Margin

of 18%. Excluding the one-time charges primarily related to separation,

restructuring and cost reduction actions, Adjusted Net Income for the

fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018 of $68.9 million or $0.63 per

diluted share, increased 22% from the fiscal third quarter ended June

30, 2017 and resulted in an Adjusted Net Income Margin of 20%. Adjusted

EBITDA for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018 of $116.8

million increased 20% from the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2017,

resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 33%.

Guillermo Novo, Versum Materials' President and Chief Executive Officer

said “We are pleased to report record revenue and earnings for our

fiscal third quarter. Our diverse product portfolio again delivered

twenty percent year-on-year top line growth and sequential margin

improvement."

"Our end markets remain resilient and we continue to develop exciting

technology and investment opportunities which we believe will produce

above market growth and continued margin expansion in the coming years.

Having completed the final steps of our separation from Air Products,

our entire team is now focused on driving profitable future growth."

Table 1: Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Highlights



 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,





2018

 

2017

 

% Change

(In millions, except percentages and per share data)









Sales




$

350.0



$

290.8



20

%

Operating Income




96.2



81.0



19

%

Net Income




63.3



52.7



20

%

Net Income Margin




18

%


18

%



Diluted Earnings Per Share




0.58



0.48



21

%

Adjusted Net Income




68.9



56.6



22

%

Adjusted Net Income Margin




20

%


19

%



Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share




0.63



0.52



21

%

Adjusted EBITDA




116.8



97.7



20

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin




33

%


34

%











 

Year to Date Cash Flows from Operations




135.6



186.8



(27

)%

Year to Date Capital Expenditures




90.0



41.4



117

%












 

Sales for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018 were $350.0

million versus $290.8 million in the fiscal third quarter ended June 30,

2017. This 20% year-on-year increase was driven by robust volume growth

in our DS&S segment and double-digit volume growth in our Advanced

Materials product portfolio.

Net Income for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018 was $63.3

million, or $0.58 per diluted share versus $52.7 million, or $0.48 per

diluted share, in the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2017, a 20%

increase. Excluding one-time charges of $5.6 million, net of tax,

primarily related to separation, restructuring and cost reduction

actions, Adjusted Net Income for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30,

2018 was $68.9 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, versus $56.6

million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the fiscal third quarter ended

June 30, 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018 was

$116.8 million versus $97.7 million in the fiscal third quarter ended

June 30, 2017, a 20% increase year-on-year primarily due to volume

growth in both DS&S and Materials.

Year to date cash flow from operations was $135.6 million, with cash

invested for capital spending of $90.0 million, including $27.8 million

of capital spending related to restructuring activities.

Business Segment Results

Versum Materials reports results for its two operating business

segments, Materials and DS&S, and a Corporate segment.



 



Table 2: Segment Sales







 



Three Months Ended June 30,



2018


2017

 

% Change

(In millions, except percentages)







Materials


$

218.5



$

206.4



6

%

DS&S


130.7



83.5



57

%

Corporate


0.8

 


0.9

 


(11

)%

Total Versum Materials Sales


$

350.0

 


$

290.8

 


20

%



 


Table 3: Segment Operating Income to Segment Adjusted EBITDA





 



Three Months Ended June 30,



2018


2017


% Change

(In millions, except percentages)



Materials







Operating income


$

71.4



$

69.6



3

%

Add: Depreciation and amortization


13.0

 


10.1

 


29

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA


$

84.4

 


$

79.7

 


6

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin(A)


39

%


39

%



DS&S







Operating income


$

37.2



$

24.0



55

%

Add: Depreciation and amortization


0.7

 


0.3

 


133

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA


$

37.9

 


$

24.3

 


56

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin(A)


29

%


29


%





Corporate







Operating loss


$

(5.7

)


$

(6.6

)


(14

)%

Add: Depreciation and amortization


0.2

 


0.3

 


(33

)%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA


$

(5.5

)


$

(6.3

)


(13

)%


(A) Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing
Segment Adjusted EBITDA by sales.





 


Table 4: Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Total
Versum Materials Operating Income





 



Three Months Ended June 30,



2018


2017


% Change

(In millions, except percentages)



Materials


$

71.4



$

69.6



3

%

DS&S


37.2



24.0



55

%

Corporate


(5.7

)


(6.6

)


(14

)%

Total Segment Operating Income


102.9



87.0



18

%

Less: Business separation, restructuring and cost reduction actions


6.7

 


6.0

 


12

%

Total Versum Materials Operating Income


$

96.2

 


$

81.0

 


19

%












 

Materials:

Sales for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018 were $218.5

million, up 6% from the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2017. This

increase was driven by double-digit volume growth in Advanced Materials

with more modest growth in Process Materials.

Operating income for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018 was

$71.4 million, up 3% from the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018

was $84.4 million, up 6% from the fiscal third quarter ended June 30,

2017. Strong volumes were partially offset by price mix.

Delivery Systems & Services (DS&S):

Sales for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018 were $130.7

million, up 57% from the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2017,

driven by continued strong equipment and installation project growth,

especially in Korea and China.

Operating income for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018 was

$37.2 million, up 55% from the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018

of $37.9 million was up 56%, driven by strong equipment and installation

activity.

Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook

For fiscal year 2018, Versum Materials is narrowing its outlook to

estimated sales of $1,330 to $1,360 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $430

to $445 million from prior guidance of $1,320 to $1,360 million and $425

to $445 million, respectively. The fiscal year 2018 Adjusted EBITDA

outlook excludes approximately $15 to $20 million of estimated one-time

stand-up costs related to the implementation of our own enterprise

resource planning (ERP) system and relocation of certain administrative

and research and development personnel to Versum Materials sites.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

On Tuesday August 7, 2018 at 11:00 am Eastern Time, Versum Materials

plans to host its conference call and webcast to discuss these results.

Investors may listen to the conference call live via telephone by

dialing 1-(877) 883-0383 (domestic) or 1-(412) 902-6506 (international)

and use the participant code 6400825.

An audio-only live webcast of the conference call and presentation

materials can be accessed through the “Investors” section of our website

at www.versummaterials.com.

Presentation materials will be posted to the “Investors” section of the

website prior to the call.

A replay of the conference call/webcast will be available under “Events

& Presentations” on the “Investors” section of the Versum Materials

website.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty

materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery

systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of

the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin

word for “toward,” the name “Versum” communicates the company’s deep

commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating,

innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.

A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum

Materials is one of the world’s leading suppliers of next-generation CMP

slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated

cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has

revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum reported fiscal year

2017 annual sales of about US $1.1 billion, has approximately 2,200

employees and operates 12 major facilities in Asia and North America. It

is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum Materials had operated for

more than three decades as a division of Air Products and Chemicals,

Inc. (NYSE: APD).

For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings press release includes “non-GAAP financial measures,”

including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Adjusted

Diluted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Adjusted EBITDA,

Adjusted EBITDA margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted Net

Income is net income excluding certain disclosed items which we do not

believe to be indicative of underlying business trends, including

business separation, restructuring and cost reduction actions, net of

tax, the write-off of financing costs, net of tax, and the impact of the

Tax Act. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share uses Adjusted Net Income

but otherwise uses the same calculation used in arriving at diluted

earnings per share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA is net income excluding certain disclosed items which we

do not believe to be indicative of underlying business trends, including

interest expense, the write-off of financing costs, income tax

provision, depreciation and amortization expense, non-controlling

interests, and business separation, restructuring and cost reduction

actions. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is segment operating income excluding

segment depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted Net Income

Margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin are

calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Segment

Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, by sales. In the accompanying tables,

Versum Materials has provided reconciliations of net income to Adjusted

EBITDA (see Appendix Table A-2), net income to Adjusted Net Income (see

Appendix Table A-3), diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS (see Appendix

A-4) and of segment operating income (loss) to Segment Adjusted EBITDA

(see Appendix Table A-6), in each case the most directly comparable GAAP

financial measure. We encourage investors to read these reconciliations.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is intended to

enhance the usefulness of financial information by providing measures

which management uses internally to evaluate operating performance. We

use these non-GAAP measures to assess our operating performance by

excluding certain disclosed items that we believe are not representative

of our underlying business. Management may use these non-GAAP measures

to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to

competitors in our industry, to analyze underlying trends in our

business and to establish operational budgets and forecasts or for

incentive compensation purposes. We use Adjusted EBITDA to calculate

performance-based cash bonuses. We use Segment Adjusted EBITDA to

evaluate the ongoing performance of our business segments.

We believe non-GAAP financial measures provide security analysts,

investors and other interested parties with meaningful information to

understand our underlying operating results and to analyze financial and

business trends. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed

in isolation, are not a substitute for GAAP measures, and have

limitations which include but are not limited to the following: (a)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA exclude the write-off of

financing costs and other expenses related to business separation,

restructuring and cost reduction actions which we do not consider to be

representative of our underlying business operations, however, these

disclosed items represent costs to Versum Materials; (b) Adjusted EBITDA

is not intended to be a measure of cash available for management’s

discretionary use, as it does not consider certain cash requirements

such as interest payments, tax payments and debt service requirements;

(c) though not business operating costs, interest expense and income tax

provision represent ongoing costs of Versum Materials; (d) depreciation

and amortization charges represent the wear and tear or reduction in

value of the plant, equipment, and intangible assets which permit us to

manufacture and market our products; and (e) other companies may define

non-GAAP measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as

comparative measures. A reader may find any one or all of these items

important in evaluating our performance. Management compensates for the

limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures by using them only to

supplement our GAAP results and to provide a more complete understanding

of the factors and trends affecting our business. In evaluating these

non-GAAP financial measures, the reader should be aware that we may

incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation in the

future.

A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA as forecasted for 2018

is not provided. Versum Materials does not forecast net income as it

cannot, without unreasonable effort, estimate or predict with certainty

various components of net income. These components include further

restructuring and other income or charges to be incurred in 2018 as well

as the related tax impacts of these items. Additionally, discrete tax

items could drive variability in our forecasted effective tax rate. All

of these components could significantly impact net income. Further, in

the future, other items with similar characteristics to those currently

included in Adjusted EBITDA that have a similar impact on comparability

of periods, and which are not known at this time, may exist and impact

Adjusted EBITDA.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains, and management may make, certain

“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor

provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,

Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements may be

identified by references to future periods, and include our fiscal year

2018 financial guidance; statements about our business strategies,

operating plans, anticipated growth rates, anticipated profitability and

margins, sales expectations, future operating income and Adjusted

EBITDA; our ability to continue successfully providing innovative

solutions to customers through technology; estimates regarding future

capital requirements; estimates of expenses and cost reduction efforts;

estimates of future tax liability and effective tax rates; our ability

to execute on our strategy and deliver on our commitments to customers

and stakeholders; our ability to meet customer demand; anticipated cash

flows; estimates of the size of the market for our products; forecasted

industry capital spending and anticipated demand for our products;

inorganic growth opportunities; our ability to compete successfully as a

leading materials supplier to the semiconductor industry; our successful

and timely completion of various capital projects; and other matters.

The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,”

“budget,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,”

“predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “objective,” “forecast,”

“goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” and similar expressions, among

others, generally identify forward-looking statements, which are based

on management’s reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date

the statements were made. Actual results and the outcomes of future

events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the

forward-looking statements because of a number of risks and

uncertainties, including, without limitation, product supply versus

demand imbalances in the semiconductor industry or in certain geographic

markets may decrease the demand for our goods and services; our

concentrated customer base; our dependence upon the capital expenditure

cycles of our customers; our ability to continue technological

innovation and successfully introduce new products to meet the evolving

needs of our customers; our ability to protect and enforce our

intellectual property rights and to avoid violating any third party

intellectual property or technology rights; unexpected interruption of

or shortages in our raw material supply; inability of sole source,

limited source or qualified suppliers to deliver to us in a timely

manner or at all; hazards associated with specialty chemical

manufacturing, such as fires, explosions and accidents, could disrupt

our operations or the operations of our suppliers or customers;

increased competition and new product development by our competitors,

changing customer needs and price changes in materials and components

could result in declining demand for our products; operational,

political and legal risks of our international operations, including

government actions such as trade wars; recent changes in U.S. tax laws;

the impact of changes in environmental and health and safety

regulations, anticorruption enforcement, sanctions, import/export

controls, tax and other legislation and regulations in jurisdictions in

which Versum Materials and its affiliates operate; our available cash

and access to additional capital may be limited by substantial leverage

and debt service obligations; uncertainty regarding the availability of

financing to us in the future and the terms of such financing;

agreements governing our indebtedness may restrict our current and

future operations, and hamper our ability to respond to changes or to

take certain actions; government regulation of raw materials, products

and facilities may impact our product manufacturing processes, handling,

storage, transportation, uses and applications; possible liability for

contamination, personal injury or third party impacts if hazardous

materials are released into the environment; cyber security threats may

compromise our data or disrupt our information technology applications

or services; fluctuation of currency exchange rates; costs and outcomes

of litigation or regulatory investigations; the timing, impact, and

other uncertainties of future acquisitions or divestitures; restrictions

in our governing documents and of Delaware law may prevent or delay an

acquisition of us; tax and other potential liabilities to Air Products

assumed in connection with the separation and spin-off; restrictions

against engaging in certain corporate transactions for two years

following the separation and spin-off; potential conflicts of interest

between us and Air Products by our directors and officers; potential

liabilities arising out of state and federal fraudulent conveyance laws

and legal dividend requirements with respect to the separation and

spin-off and related internal reorganization transactions; and other

risk factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange

Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal

year ended September 30, 2017, and in our other periodic filings. Versum

Materials assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements

or information in this press release to reflect any subsequent change in

assumptions, beliefs or expectations, or any change in circumstances

upon which such forward-looking statements are based.



 

 

 



 



Versum Materials, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)









 





Three Months Ended June 30,


Nine Months Ended June 30,





2018

 

2017

 

% Change


2018

 

2017

 

% Change


(In millions, except per share data and
percentages)









Sales




$

350.0



$

290.8



20

%


$

1,021.5



$

832.4



23

%

Cost of sales




200.4



159.6



26

%


587.9



465.0



26

%

Selling and administrative




35.2



34.5



2

%


107.1



94.2



14

%

Research and development




12.4



11.9



4

%


36.2



33.1



9

%

Business separation, restructuring and cost





















reduction actions




6.7



6.0



12

%


16.7



15.3



9

%

Other (income) expense, net




(0.9

)


(2.2

)


(59

)%


(0.9

)


(5.2

)


(83

)%

Operating Income




96.2



81.0



19

%


274.5



230.0



19

%

Interest expense




12.5



11.9



5

%


35.7



35.0



2

%

Write-off of financing costs





-



 



-



 


NM



2.1

 



-



 



NM




Income Before Taxes




83.7



69.1



21

%


236.7



195.0



21

%

Income tax provision




19.6

 


14.4

 


36

%


88.7

 


41.2

 


115

%

Net Income




64.1



54.7



17

%


148.0



153.8



(4

)%

Less: Net Income Attributable to Non-





















Controlling Interests




0.8

 


2.0

 


(60

)%


4.5

 


5.4

 


(17

)%

Net Income Attributable to Versum




$

63.3

 


$

52.7

 


20

%


$

143.5

 


$

148.4

 


(3

)%

Net income attributable to Versum per

















common share:

















Basic




$

0.58

 


$

0.48

 


21

%


$

1.32

 


$

1.36

 


(3

)%

Diluted




$

0.58

 


$

0.48

 


21

%


$

1.31

 


$

1.36

 


(4

)%

Shares used in computing per common

















share amounts:

















Basic




108.9


108.8



-



%


108.9


108.7



-



%

Diluted




109.8


109.5



-



%


109.7


109.3



-



%

















 



 

 

 


 


Versum Materials, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)







 





June 30,


September 30,





2018


2017

(In millions)








Assets









Current Assets







Cash and cash items




$

289.5



$

271.4


Trade receivables, net




194.8



145.3


Inventories




167.5



151.6


Contracts in progress, less progress billings




37.3



15.6


Prepaid expenses




15.5



12.2


Other current assets




12.7

 


10.8

 

Total Current Assets




717.3

 


606.9

 

Plant and equipment, net




391.3



330.3


Goodwill




183.6



182.6


Intangible assets, net




65.3



70.8


Other non-current assets




51.3

 


56.2

 

Total Non-Current Assets




691.5

 


639.9

 

Total Assets




$

1,408.8

 


$

1,246.8

 







 


Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit









Current Liabilities







Payables and accrued liabilities




$

112.5



$

120.8


Accrued income taxes




43.7



31.4


Current portion of long-term debt




5.8

 


5.8

 

Total Current Liabilities




162.0

 


158.0

 

Long-term debt




975.2



977.0


Noncurrent income tax payable




29.2




-




Deferred tax liabilities




31.5



37.3


Other non-current liabilities




53.6

 


49.9

 

Total Non-Current Liabilities




1,089.5

 


1,064.2

 

Total Liabilities




1,251.5

 


1,222.2

 

Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)







Common stock




108.9



108.8


Capital in excess of par




2.4



4.8


Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)




28.6



(105.2

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)




(15.6

)


(18.4

)

Total Versum’s Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)




124.3



(10.0

)

Non-Controlling Interests




33.0

 


34.6

 

Total Stockholders Equity




157.3

 


24.6

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity




$

1,408.8

 


$

1,246.8

 











 



 

 

 


Versum Materials, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)





 





Nine Months Ended June 30,





2018

 

2017

(In millions)







Operating Activities







Net income




$

148.0



$

153.8


Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests




4.5

 


5.4

 

Net income attributable to Versum




143.5



148.4


Adjustments to reconcile income to cash provided by operating
activities:







Depreciation and amortization




37.8



32.5


Deferred income taxes




(4.0

)


5.8


Gain on sale of assets




(0.3

)


(1.8

)

Share-based compensation




7.4



5.6


Other adjustments




11.4



3.6


Working capital changes that provided (used) cash:







Trade receivables




(52.3

)


(27.8

)

Inventories




(14.4

)


(5.9

)

Contracts in progress, less progress billings




(21.8

)


5.1


Payables and accrued liabilities




(7.7

)


1.5


Accrued income taxes




35.9



(4.5

)

Other working capital




0.1

 


24.3

 

Cash Provided by Operating Activities




135.6

 


186.8

 

Investing Activities







Additions to plant and equipment




(90.0

)


(41.4

)

Proceeds from sale of assets




1.1



3.0


Short-term investment





-



 


(10.0

)

Cash Used by Investing Activities




(88.9

)


(48.4

)

Financing Activities







Payments on long-term debt




(4.3

)


(4.3

)

Short-term borrowings





-





1.5


Payments on short-term borrowings





-





(1.5

)

Debt issuance costs





-





(1.7

)

Dividends paid to shareholders




(17.4

)


(5.4

)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests




(6.1

)


(1.2

)

Other financing activity




(3.2

)


2.1

 

Cash Used for Financing Activities




(31.0

)


(10.5

)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash




2.4

 


1.0

 

Increase in Cash and Cash Items




18.1



128.9


Cash and Cash items - Beginning of Year




271.4

 


105.6

 

Cash and Cash items - End of Period




$

289.5

 


$

234.5

 











 

Contacts

Versum Materials, Inc.

Investor Inquiries:

Soohwan Kim,

CFA, (602)-282-0957

VSMIR@versummaterials.com

or

Media

Inquiries:

Tiffany Zinn, (480)-282-6475

Tiffany.Zinn@versummaterials.com

Read full story here
Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles