TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM), a leading global materials and
equipment supplier to the semiconductor industry, reported results today
for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018. Sales of $350 million
were up 20% from the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2017, driven by
growth from both the Delivery Systems & Services ("DS&S") and Materials
segments. Net income for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018
was $63.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, up $10.6 million from the
fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2017, resulting in Net Income Margin
of 18%. Excluding the one-time charges primarily related to separation,
restructuring and cost reduction actions, Adjusted Net Income for the
fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018 of $68.9 million or $0.63 per
diluted share, increased 22% from the fiscal third quarter ended June
30, 2017 and resulted in an Adjusted Net Income Margin of 20%. Adjusted
EBITDA for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018 of $116.8
million increased 20% from the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2017,
resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 33%.
Guillermo Novo, Versum Materials' President and Chief Executive Officer
said “We are pleased to report record revenue and earnings for our
fiscal third quarter. Our diverse product portfolio again delivered
twenty percent year-on-year top line growth and sequential margin
improvement."
"Our end markets remain resilient and we continue to develop exciting
technology and investment opportunities which we believe will produce
above market growth and continued margin expansion in the coming years.
Having completed the final steps of our separation from Air Products,
our entire team is now focused on driving profitable future growth."
Table 1: Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Highlights
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Change
(In millions, except percentages and per share data)
Sales
$
350.0
$
290.8
20
%
Operating Income
96.2
81.0
19
%
Net Income
63.3
52.7
20
%
Net Income Margin
18
%
18
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
0.58
0.48
21
%
Adjusted Net Income
68.9
56.6
22
%
Adjusted Net Income Margin
20
%
19
%
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
0.63
0.52
21
%
Adjusted EBITDA
116.8
97.7
20
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
33
%
34
%
Year to Date Cash Flows from Operations
135.6
186.8
(27
)%
Year to Date Capital Expenditures
90.0
41.4
117
%
Sales for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018 were $350.0
million versus $290.8 million in the fiscal third quarter ended June 30,
2017. This 20% year-on-year increase was driven by robust volume growth
in our DS&S segment and double-digit volume growth in our Advanced
Materials product portfolio.
Net Income for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018 was $63.3
million, or $0.58 per diluted share versus $52.7 million, or $0.48 per
diluted share, in the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2017, a 20%
increase. Excluding one-time charges of $5.6 million, net of tax,
primarily related to separation, restructuring and cost reduction
actions, Adjusted Net Income for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30,
2018 was $68.9 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, versus $56.6
million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the fiscal third quarter ended
June 30, 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018 was
$116.8 million versus $97.7 million in the fiscal third quarter ended
June 30, 2017, a 20% increase year-on-year primarily due to volume
growth in both DS&S and Materials.
Year to date cash flow from operations was $135.6 million, with cash
invested for capital spending of $90.0 million, including $27.8 million
of capital spending related to restructuring activities.
Business Segment Results
Versum Materials reports results for its two operating business
segments, Materials and DS&S, and a Corporate segment.
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Change
(In millions, except percentages)
Materials
$
218.5
$
206.4
6
%
DS&S
130.7
83.5
57
%
Corporate
0.8
0.9
(11
)%
Total Versum Materials Sales
$
350.0
$
290.8
20
%
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Change
(In millions, except percentages)
Materials
Operating income
$
71.4
$
69.6
3
%
Add: Depreciation and amortization
13.0
10.1
29
%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$
84.4
$
79.7
6
%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin(A)
39
%
39
%
DS&S
Operating income
$
37.2
$
24.0
55
%
Add: Depreciation and amortization
0.7
0.3
133
%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$
37.9
$
24.3
56
%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin(A)
29
%
29
Corporate
Operating loss
$
(5.7
)
$
(6.6
)
(14
)%
Add: Depreciation and amortization
0.2
0.3
(33
)%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$
(5.5
)
$
(6.3
)
(13
)%
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Change
(In millions, except percentages)
Materials
$
71.4
$
69.6
3
%
DS&S
37.2
24.0
55
%
Corporate
(5.7
)
(6.6
)
(14
)%
Total Segment Operating Income
102.9
87.0
18
%
Less: Business separation, restructuring and cost reduction actions
6.7
6.0
12
%
Total Versum Materials Operating Income
$
96.2
$
81.0
19
%
Materials:
Sales for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018 were $218.5
million, up 6% from the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2017. This
increase was driven by double-digit volume growth in Advanced Materials
with more modest growth in Process Materials.
Operating income for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018 was
$71.4 million, up 3% from the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2017.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018
was $84.4 million, up 6% from the fiscal third quarter ended June 30,
2017. Strong volumes were partially offset by price mix.
Delivery Systems & Services (DS&S):
Sales for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018 were $130.7
million, up 57% from the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2017,
driven by continued strong equipment and installation project growth,
especially in Korea and China.
Operating income for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018 was
$37.2 million, up 55% from the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2017.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018
of $37.9 million was up 56%, driven by strong equipment and installation
activity.
Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook
For fiscal year 2018, Versum Materials is narrowing its outlook to
estimated sales of $1,330 to $1,360 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $430
to $445 million from prior guidance of $1,320 to $1,360 million and $425
to $445 million, respectively. The fiscal year 2018 Adjusted EBITDA
outlook excludes approximately $15 to $20 million of estimated one-time
stand-up costs related to the implementation of our own enterprise
resource planning (ERP) system and relocation of certain administrative
and research and development personnel to Versum Materials sites.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
On Tuesday August 7, 2018 at 11:00 am Eastern Time, Versum Materials
plans to host its conference call and webcast to discuss these results.
Investors may listen to the conference call live via telephone by
dialing 1-(877) 883-0383 (domestic) or 1-(412) 902-6506 (international)
and use the participant code 6400825.
An audio-only live webcast of the conference call and presentation
materials can be accessed through the “Investors” section of our website
Presentation materials will be posted to the “Investors” section of the
website prior to the call.
A replay of the conference call/webcast will be available under “Events
& Presentations” on the “Investors” section of the Versum Materials
website.
About Versum Materials
Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty
materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery
systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of
the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin
word for “toward,” the name “Versum” communicates the company’s deep
commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating,
innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.
A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum
Materials is one of the world’s leading suppliers of next-generation CMP
slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated
cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has
revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum reported fiscal year
2017 annual sales of about US $1.1 billion, has approximately 2,200
employees and operates 12 major facilities in Asia and North America. It
is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum Materials had operated for
more than three decades as a division of Air Products and Chemicals,
Inc. (NYSE: APD).
For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings press release includes “non-GAAP financial measures,”
including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Adjusted
Diluted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Adjusted EBITDA,
Adjusted EBITDA margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted Net
Income is net income excluding certain disclosed items which we do not
believe to be indicative of underlying business trends, including
business separation, restructuring and cost reduction actions, net of
tax, the write-off of financing costs, net of tax, and the impact of the
Tax Act. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share uses Adjusted Net Income
but otherwise uses the same calculation used in arriving at diluted
earnings per share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Adjusted EBITDA is net income excluding certain disclosed items which we
do not believe to be indicative of underlying business trends, including
interest expense, the write-off of financing costs, income tax
provision, depreciation and amortization expense, non-controlling
interests, and business separation, restructuring and cost reduction
actions. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is segment operating income excluding
segment depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted Net Income
Margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin are
calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Segment
Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, by sales. In the accompanying tables,
Versum Materials has provided reconciliations of net income to Adjusted
EBITDA (see Appendix Table A-2), net income to Adjusted Net Income (see
Appendix Table A-3), diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS (see Appendix
A-4) and of segment operating income (loss) to Segment Adjusted EBITDA
(see Appendix Table A-6), in each case the most directly comparable GAAP
financial measure. We encourage investors to read these reconciliations.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is intended to
enhance the usefulness of financial information by providing measures
which management uses internally to evaluate operating performance. We
use these non-GAAP measures to assess our operating performance by
excluding certain disclosed items that we believe are not representative
of our underlying business. Management may use these non-GAAP measures
to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to
competitors in our industry, to analyze underlying trends in our
business and to establish operational budgets and forecasts or for
incentive compensation purposes. We use Adjusted EBITDA to calculate
performance-based cash bonuses. We use Segment Adjusted EBITDA to
evaluate the ongoing performance of our business segments.
We believe non-GAAP financial measures provide security analysts,
investors and other interested parties with meaningful information to
understand our underlying operating results and to analyze financial and
business trends. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed
in isolation, are not a substitute for GAAP measures, and have
limitations which include but are not limited to the following: (a)
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA exclude the write-off of
financing costs and other expenses related to business separation,
restructuring and cost reduction actions which we do not consider to be
representative of our underlying business operations, however, these
disclosed items represent costs to Versum Materials; (b) Adjusted EBITDA
is not intended to be a measure of cash available for management’s
discretionary use, as it does not consider certain cash requirements
such as interest payments, tax payments and debt service requirements;
(c) though not business operating costs, interest expense and income tax
provision represent ongoing costs of Versum Materials; (d) depreciation
and amortization charges represent the wear and tear or reduction in
value of the plant, equipment, and intangible assets which permit us to
manufacture and market our products; and (e) other companies may define
non-GAAP measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as
comparative measures. A reader may find any one or all of these items
important in evaluating our performance. Management compensates for the
limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures by using them only to
supplement our GAAP results and to provide a more complete understanding
of the factors and trends affecting our business. In evaluating these
non-GAAP financial measures, the reader should be aware that we may
incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation in the
future.
A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA as forecasted for 2018
is not provided. Versum Materials does not forecast net income as it
cannot, without unreasonable effort, estimate or predict with certainty
various components of net income. These components include further
restructuring and other income or charges to be incurred in 2018 as well
as the related tax impacts of these items. Additionally, discrete tax
items could drive variability in our forecasted effective tax rate. All
of these components could significantly impact net income. Further, in
the future, other items with similar characteristics to those currently
included in Adjusted EBITDA that have a similar impact on comparability
of periods, and which are not known at this time, may exist and impact
Adjusted EBITDA.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains, and management may make, certain
“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor
provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements may be
identified by references to future periods, and include our fiscal year
2018 financial guidance; statements about our business strategies,
operating plans, anticipated growth rates, anticipated profitability and
margins, sales expectations, future operating income and Adjusted
EBITDA; our ability to continue successfully providing innovative
solutions to customers through technology; estimates regarding future
capital requirements; estimates of expenses and cost reduction efforts;
estimates of future tax liability and effective tax rates; our ability
to execute on our strategy and deliver on our commitments to customers
and stakeholders; our ability to meet customer demand; anticipated cash
flows; estimates of the size of the market for our products; forecasted
industry capital spending and anticipated demand for our products;
inorganic growth opportunities; our ability to compete successfully as a
leading materials supplier to the semiconductor industry; our successful
and timely completion of various capital projects; and other matters.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,”
“budget,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,”
“predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “objective,” “forecast,”
“goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” and similar expressions, among
others, generally identify forward-looking statements, which are based
on management’s reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date
the statements were made. Actual results and the outcomes of future
events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the
forward-looking statements because of a number of risks and
uncertainties, including, without limitation, product supply versus
demand imbalances in the semiconductor industry or in certain geographic
markets may decrease the demand for our goods and services; our
concentrated customer base; our dependence upon the capital expenditure
cycles of our customers; our ability to continue technological
innovation and successfully introduce new products to meet the evolving
needs of our customers; our ability to protect and enforce our
intellectual property rights and to avoid violating any third party
intellectual property or technology rights; unexpected interruption of
or shortages in our raw material supply; inability of sole source,
limited source or qualified suppliers to deliver to us in a timely
manner or at all; hazards associated with specialty chemical
manufacturing, such as fires, explosions and accidents, could disrupt
our operations or the operations of our suppliers or customers;
increased competition and new product development by our competitors,
changing customer needs and price changes in materials and components
could result in declining demand for our products; operational,
political and legal risks of our international operations, including
government actions such as trade wars; recent changes in U.S. tax laws;
the impact of changes in environmental and health and safety
regulations, anticorruption enforcement, sanctions, import/export
controls, tax and other legislation and regulations in jurisdictions in
which Versum Materials and its affiliates operate; our available cash
and access to additional capital may be limited by substantial leverage
and debt service obligations; uncertainty regarding the availability of
financing to us in the future and the terms of such financing;
agreements governing our indebtedness may restrict our current and
future operations, and hamper our ability to respond to changes or to
take certain actions; government regulation of raw materials, products
and facilities may impact our product manufacturing processes, handling,
storage, transportation, uses and applications; possible liability for
contamination, personal injury or third party impacts if hazardous
materials are released into the environment; cyber security threats may
compromise our data or disrupt our information technology applications
or services; fluctuation of currency exchange rates; costs and outcomes
of litigation or regulatory investigations; the timing, impact, and
other uncertainties of future acquisitions or divestitures; restrictions
in our governing documents and of Delaware law may prevent or delay an
acquisition of us; tax and other potential liabilities to Air Products
assumed in connection with the separation and spin-off; restrictions
against engaging in certain corporate transactions for two years
following the separation and spin-off; potential conflicts of interest
between us and Air Products by our directors and officers; potential
liabilities arising out of state and federal fraudulent conveyance laws
and legal dividend requirements with respect to the separation and
spin-off and related internal reorganization transactions; and other
risk factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal
year ended September 30, 2017, and in our other periodic filings. Versum
Materials assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements
or information in this press release to reflect any subsequent change in
assumptions, beliefs or expectations, or any change in circumstances
upon which such forward-looking statements are based.
Versum Materials, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Nine Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Change
2018
2017
% Change
Sales
$
350.0
$
290.8
20
%
$
1,021.5
$
832.4
23
%
Cost of sales
200.4
159.6
26
%
587.9
465.0
26
%
Selling and administrative
35.2
34.5
2
%
107.1
94.2
14
%
Research and development
12.4
11.9
4
%
36.2
33.1
9
%
Business separation, restructuring and cost
reduction actions
6.7
6.0
12
%
16.7
15.3
9
%
Other (income) expense, net
(0.9
)
(2.2
)
(59
)%
(0.9
)
(5.2
)
(83
)%
Operating Income
96.2
81.0
19
%
274.5
230.0
19
%
Interest expense
12.5
11.9
5
%
35.7
35.0
2
%
Write-off of financing costs
NM
2.1
Income Before Taxes
83.7
69.1
21
%
236.7
195.0
21
%
Income tax provision
19.6
14.4
36
%
88.7
41.2
115
%
Net Income
64.1
54.7
17
%
148.0
153.8
(4
)%
Less: Net Income Attributable to Non-
Controlling Interests
0.8
2.0
(60
)%
4.5
5.4
(17
)%
Net Income Attributable to Versum
$
63.3
$
52.7
20
%
$
143.5
$
148.4
(3
)%
Net income attributable to Versum per
common share:
Basic
$
0.58
$
0.48
21
%
$
1.32
$
1.36
(3
)%
Diluted
$
0.58
$
0.48
21
%
$
1.31
$
1.36
(4
)%
Shares used in computing per common
share amounts:
Basic
108.9
108.8
%
108.9
108.7
%
Diluted
109.8
109.5
%
109.7
109.3
%
Versum Materials, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
June 30,
September 30,
2018
2017
(In millions)
Current Assets
Cash and cash items
$
289.5
$
271.4
Trade receivables, net
194.8
145.3
Inventories
167.5
151.6
Contracts in progress, less progress billings
37.3
15.6
Prepaid expenses
15.5
12.2
Other current assets
12.7
10.8
Total Current Assets
717.3
606.9
Plant and equipment, net
391.3
330.3
Goodwill
183.6
182.6
Intangible assets, net
65.3
70.8
Other non-current assets
51.3
56.2
Total Non-Current Assets
691.5
639.9
Total Assets
$
1,408.8
$
1,246.8
Current Liabilities
Payables and accrued liabilities
$
112.5
$
120.8
Accrued income taxes
43.7
31.4
Current portion of long-term debt
5.8
5.8
Total Current Liabilities
162.0
158.0
Long-term debt
975.2
977.0
Noncurrent income tax payable
29.2
Deferred tax liabilities
31.5
37.3
Other non-current liabilities
53.6
49.9
Total Non-Current Liabilities
1,089.5
1,064.2
Total Liabilities
1,251.5
1,222.2
Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
Common stock
108.9
108.8
Capital in excess of par
2.4
4.8
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
28.6
(105.2
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(15.6
)
(18.4
)
Total Versum’s Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
124.3
(10.0
)
Non-Controlling Interests
33.0
34.6
Total Stockholders Equity
157.3
24.6
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
1,408.8
$
1,246.8
Versum Materials, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
(In millions)
Operating Activities
Net income
$
148.0
$
153.8
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
4.5
5.4
Net income attributable to Versum
143.5
148.4
Adjustments to reconcile income to cash provided by operating
activities:
Depreciation and amortization
37.8
32.5
Deferred income taxes
(4.0
)
5.8
Gain on sale of assets
(0.3
)
(1.8
)
Share-based compensation
7.4
5.6
Other adjustments
11.4
3.6
Working capital changes that provided (used) cash:
Trade receivables
(52.3
)
(27.8
)
Inventories
(14.4
)
(5.9
)
Contracts in progress, less progress billings
(21.8
)
5.1
Payables and accrued liabilities
(7.7
)
1.5
Accrued income taxes
35.9
(4.5
)
Other working capital
0.1
24.3
Cash Provided by Operating Activities
135.6
186.8
Investing Activities
Additions to plant and equipment
(90.0
)
(41.4
)
Proceeds from sale of assets
1.1
3.0
Short-term investment
(10.0
)
Cash Used by Investing Activities
(88.9
)
(48.4
)
Financing Activities
Payments on long-term debt
(4.3
)
(4.3
)
Short-term borrowings
1.5
Payments on short-term borrowings
(1.5
)
Debt issuance costs
(1.7
)
Dividends paid to shareholders
(17.4
)
(5.4
)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(6.1
)
(1.2
)
Other financing activity
(3.2
)
2.1
Cash Used for Financing Activities
(31.0
)
(10.5
)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
2.4
1.0
Increase in Cash and Cash Items
18.1
128.9
Cash and Cash items - Beginning of Year
271.4
105.6
Cash and Cash items - End of Period
$
289.5
$
234.5
