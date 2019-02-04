Updates Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM), a leading specialty materials
and equipment supplier to the semiconductor industry, today reported
results for the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2018.
Sales were $339.5 million, up 3% versus prior year quarter, driven by
growth from both the Materials and Delivery Systems & Services ("DS&S")
segments. Net income was $61.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, up
227% versus prior year quarter, primarily due to the impact of the US
Tax Act. Adjusted Net Income was $60.2 million, up 2% versus prior year
quarter, or $0.55 per diluted share, also up 2%. Adjusted EBITDA was
$110.4 million, up 7% versus prior year quarter, primarily due to the
volume growth in Materials.
Guillermo Novo, Versum Materials' President and Chief Executive Officer
said, "We delivered another solid quarter, with revenue rising three
percent and adjusted EBITDA increasing seven percent. Both segments
continued to deliver volume and sales growth and our Advanced Materials
business sustained its innovation momentum and increased revenues again
by double-digits."
Fiscal Year 2019 Outlook
For fiscal year 2019, Versum Materials currently estimates sales of
$1,380 to $1,430 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $465 to $485 million.
Regarding the fiscal 2019 outlook, Mr. Novo added, “While the industry
outlook for the first half of the calendar year has weakened, we
continue to support our Process of Record (POR) ramps, execute our
Delivery Systems projects and advance our unique growth accelerators. We
believe that we will deliver another solid performance this year.”
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
% Change
(In millions, except percentages and per share data)
Sales
$
339.5
$
330.8
3
%
Operating Income(A),(B)
95.8
89.3
7
%
Net Income(A)
61.1
18.7
NM
Net Income Margin
18.0
%
5.7
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
0.56
0.17
NM
Adjusted Net Income(A)
60.2
59.2
2
%
Adjusted Net Income Margin(A)
17.7
%
17.9
%
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
0.55
0.54
2
%
Adjusted EBITDA(A),(B)
110.4
102.7
7
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
32.5
%
31.0
%
Cash Flows from Operations
46.2
39.1
18
%
Capital Expenditures
22.0
28.7
(23
)%
(A) - The fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2017 amounts have
been recast to reflect the retrospective application of the
company’s election to change its inventory valuation method of
accounting for its U.S. inventories from the last-in, first-out
(“LIFO”) method to the first-in, first-out (“FIFO”) method.
(B) - The fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2017 amounts have
been recast to reflect the retrospective application of the
company’s change in classification of the non-service components of
net periodic pension cost.
Business Segment Results
Materials
Sales were $221.7 million, up 3% from the prior year quarter due to
double-digit volume growth in Advanced Materials and modest volume
growth in Process Materials, partially offset by negative price/mix in
Process Materials. Stronger sales in both memory and logic offset weaker
foundry activity in the quarter.
Operating income was $67.6 million, up 2% from the prior year quarter.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $80.2 million, up 4% from the prior year
quarter driven by volumes.
Delivery Systems & Services (DS&S)
Sales were $117.2 million, up 2% from the prior year quarter, driven by
continued strong activity in equipment and installations.
Operating income was $34.7 million, up 4% from the prior year quarter.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $35.4 million, up 5% from the prior year
quarter, driven by equipment and installation growth and favorable
product mix.
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
% Change
(In millions, except percentages)
Materials
$
221.7
$
214.6
3
%
DS&S
117.2
115.3
2
%
Corporate
0.6
0.9
(33
)%
Total Versum Materials Sales
$
339.5
$
330.8
3
%
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
% Change
(In millions, except percentages)
Materials
Operating income(A),(B)
$
67.6
$
66.1
2
%
Add: Depreciation and amortization
12.6
11.0
15
%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA(A),(B)
$
80.2
$
77.1
4
%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin(C)
36
%
36
%
DS&S
Operating income(B)
$
34.7
$
33.5
4
%
Add: Depreciation and amortization
0.7
0.3
133
%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA(B)
$
35.4
$
33.8
5
%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin(C)
30
%
29
%
Corporate
Operating loss
$
(5.4
)
$
(8.5
)
(36
)%
Add: Depreciation and amortization
0.2
0.3
(33
)%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$
(5.2
)
$
(8.2
)
(37
)%
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
% Change
(In millions, except percentages)
Materials(A),(B)
$
67.6
$
66.1
2
%
DS&S(B)
34.7
33.5
4
%
Corporate
(5.4
)
(8.5
)
(36
)%
Total Segment Operating Income(A),(B)
96.9
91.1
6
%
Less: Business separation, restructuring and cost reduction actions
1.1
1.8
(39
)%
Total Versum Materials Operating Income(A),(B)
$
95.8
$
89.3
7
%
About Versum Materials
Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty
materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery
systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of
the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin
word for “toward,” the name “Versum” communicates the company’s deep
commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating,
innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.
A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum
Materials is one of the world’s leading suppliers of next-generation CMP
slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated
cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has
revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum reported fiscal year
2018 annual sales of about US $1.4 billion, has approximately 2,300
employees and operates fifteen manufacturing and seven research and
development facilities in Asia and North America. It is headquartered in
Tempe, Arizona. Versum Materials had operated for more than three
decades as a division of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD).
For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings press release includes “non-GAAP financial measures,”
including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Adjusted
Diluted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Adjusted EBITDA,
Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted Net
Income is net income excluding certain disclosed items which we do not
believe to be indicative of underlying business trends, including
business separation, restructuring and cost reduction actions, net of
tax, the write-off of financing costs, net of tax, and the impact of the
Tax Act. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share uses Adjusted Net Income
but otherwise uses the same calculation used in arriving at diluted
earnings per share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Adjusted EBITDA is net income excluding certain disclosed items which we
do not believe to be indicative of underlying business trends, including
interest expense, the write-off of financing costs, non-service
components of net periodic pension cost, income tax provision,
depreciation and amortization expense, non-controlling interests, and
business separation, restructuring and cost reduction actions. Segment
Adjusted EBITDA is segment operating income excluding segment
depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted Net Income Margin,
Adjusted EBITDA margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin are calculated
by dividing Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted
EBITDA, respectively, by sales. In the accompanying tables, Versum
Materials has provided reconciliations of net income to Adjusted EBITDA
(see Appendix Table A-1), net income to Adjusted Net Income (see
Appendix Table A-2), diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS (see Appendix
A-3) and of segment operating income (loss) to Segment Adjusted EBITDA
by Quarter (see Appendix Table A-5), in each case the most directly
comparable GAAP financial measure. We encourage investors to read these
reconciliations.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is intended to
enhance the usefulness of financial information by providing measures
which management uses internally to evaluate our operating performance.
We use non-GAAP measures to assess our operating performance by
excluding certain disclosed items that we believe are not representative
of our underlying business. Management may use these non-GAAP measures
to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to
competitors in our industry, to analyze underlying trends in our
business and to establish operational budgets and forecasts or for
incentive compensation purposes. We use Adjusted EBITDA to calculate
performance-based cash bonuses. We use Segment Adjusted EBITDA as the
primary measure to evaluate the ongoing performance of our business
segments.
We believe non-GAAP financial measures provide security analysts,
investors and other interested parties with meaningful information to
understand our underlying operating results and to analyze financial and
business trends; enables better comparison to peer companies; and allows
us to provide a long-term strategic view of the business going forward.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation, are
not a substitute for GAAP measures, and have limitations which include
but are not limited to the following: (a) Adjusted Net Income and
Adjusted EBITDA exclude expenses related to business separation,
restructuring and cost reduction actions and the write-off of financing
costs, each of which we do not consider to be representative of our
underlying business operations, however, these disclosed items represent
costs to Versum Materials; (b) Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a
measure of cash available for management’s discretionary use, as it does
not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax
payments and debt service requirements; (c) though not business
operating costs, interest expense and income tax provision represent
ongoing costs of Versum Materials; (d) depreciation and amortization
charges represent the wear and tear or reduction in value of the plant,
equipment, and intangible assets which permit us to manufacture and
market our products; and (e) other companies may define non-GAAP
measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as
comparative measures. A reader may find any one or all of these items
important in evaluating our performance. Management compensates for the
limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures by using them only to
supplement our GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of
the factors and trends affecting our business. In evaluating these
non-GAAP financial measures, the reader should be aware that we may
incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation in the
future.
A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA as forecasted for 2019
is not provided. Versum Materials does not forecast net income as it
cannot, without unreasonable effort, estimate or predict with certainty
various components of net income. These components include restructuring
and other income or charges to be incurred in 2019 as well as the
related tax impacts of these items. Additionally, discrete tax items
could drive variability in our forecasted effective tax rate. All of
these components could significantly impact net income. Further, in the
future, other items with similar characteristics to those currently
included in Adjusted EBITDA that have a similar impact on comparability
of periods, and which are not known at this time, may exist and impact
Adjusted EBITDA.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be
identified by references to future periods and include statements about
our financial outlook or guidance; statements about our expectations or
predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions;
statements about our anticipated growth, profitability and margins; our
ability to compete successfully as a leading materials supplier to the
semiconductor industry and obtain next generation node opportunities;
and other matters. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,”
“estimate,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,”
“predict,” “seek,” “should,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “outlook,”
“opportunity” and similar expressions, among others, generally identify
forward-looking statements, which are based on management’s reasonable
expectations and assumptions as of the date the statements were made.
These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other
factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including
without limitation the following: the occurrence of any event, change or
other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of
the parties to terminate any definitive merger agreement between us and
Entegris, Inc.; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be
instituted against us or Entegris, Inc.; the ability to obtain
regulatory approvals and meet other closing conditions to the merger,
including approval by our and Entegris, Inc. stockholders on the
expected terms and schedule, including the risk that regulatory
approvals required for the merger are not obtained or are obtained
subject to conditions that are not anticipated; delay in closing the
merger; difficulties and delays in integrating our business with
Entegris, Inc. or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits;
business disruption following the merger; our ability or the ability of
Entegris, Inc. to retain and hire key personnel; potential adverse
reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the
announcement or completion of the merger; uncertainty as to the
long-term value of the common stock of Entegris, Inc. following the
merger; legislative, regulatory and economic developments; potential
business uncertainty, including changes to existing business
relationships, during the pendency of the merger that could affect our
or Entegris, Inc.’s financial performance; certain restrictions during
the pendency of the merger that may impact our or Entegris, Inc.’s
ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic
transactions; the business, economic and political conditions in the
markets in which we and Entegris, Inc. operate; events beyond our
control such as acts of terrorism; product supply versus demand
imbalances in the semiconductor industry or in certain geographic
markets may decrease the demand for our goods and services; our
concentrated customer base; the dependence of our DS&S segment upon the
capital expenditure cycles of our customers; our ability to continue
technological innovation and successfully introduce new products to meet
the evolving needs of our customers; our ability to protect and enforce
our intellectual property rights and to avoid violating any third party
intellectual property or technology rights; unexpected interruption of
or shortages in our raw material supply; inability of sole source,
limited source or qualified suppliers to deliver to us in a timely
manner or at all; hazards associated with specialty chemical
manufacturing, such as fires, explosions and accidents, could disrupt
operations; increased competition and new product development by our
competitors, changing customer needs and price increases in materials
and components; operational, political and legal risks of our
international operations; increased costs due to trade wars and the
implementation of tariffs; the impact of changes in tax laws; the impact
of changes in environmental and health and safety regulations,
anticorruption enforcement, sanctions, import/export controls, tax and
other legislation and regulations in the U.S. and other jurisdictions in
which Versum Materials and its affiliates operate; our available cash
and access to additional capital may be limited by substantial leverage
and debt service obligations; possible liability for contamination,
personal injury or third party impacts if hazardous materials are
released into the environment; cyber security threats may compromise our
data or disrupt our information technology applications or services;
fluctuation of currency exchange rates; costs and outcomes of litigation
or regulatory investigations; the timing, impact, and other
uncertainties of future acquisitions or divestitures; and other risks,
uncertainties and factors discussed in the company’s Form 10-Qs, Form
10-K and in the company’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov
or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking
statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it
is made. The company assumes no obligation to update or revise any
forward-looking statements.
Versum Materials, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
% Change
(In millions, except per share data and percentages)
Sales
$
339.5
$
330.8
3
%
Cost of sales (A),(B)
196.1
191.2
3
%
Selling and administrative
35.5
35.3
1
%
Research and development
12.9
12.7
2
%
Business separation, restructuring and cost reduction actions
1.1
1.8
(39
)%
Other (income) expense, net
(1.9
)
0.5
NM
Operating Income(B)
95.8
89.3
7
%
Interest expense
12.8
11.3
13
%
Write-off of financing costs
—
2.1
NM
Non-service components of net periodic pension cost(B)
0.2
0.2
—
%
Income Before Taxes
82.8
75.7
9
%
Income tax provision(A)
19.7
55.0
(64
)%
Net Income
63.1
20.7
NM
Less: Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
2.0
2.0
—
%
Net Income Attributable to Versum
$
61.1
$
18.7
NM
Net income attributable to Versum per common share:
Basic
$
0.56
$
0.17
NM
Diluted
$
0.56
$
0.17
NM
Shares used in computing per common share amounts:
Basic
109.1
108.9
—
%
Diluted
109.8
109.7
—
%
(A) - The fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2017 amounts have
been recast to reflect the retrospective application of the
company’s election to change its inventory valuation method of
accounting for its U.S. inventories from the LIFO method to the FIFO
method, which resulted in a decrease in Cost of sales of $0.2
million for the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2017 and an
increase in the Income tax provision of $0.1 million for the fiscal
first quarter ended December 31, 2017.
(B) - The fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2017 amounts have
been recast to reflect the retrospective application of the
company’s change in classification of the non-service components of
net periodic pension cost, which resulted in a decrease in Cost of
sales of $0.2 million for the fiscal first quarter ended December
31, 2017, an increase to Operating Income by the same amount and an
increase to non-service components of net periodic pension costs of
$0.2 million for the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2017.
Versum Materials, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
Current Assets
Cash and cash items
$
408.0
$
399.8
Trade receivables, net
188.8
184.4
Inventories
190.0
177.1
Contracts in progress, less progress billings
24.6
20.3
Prepaid expenses
16.1
13.6
Other current assets
18.0
17.9
Total Current Assets
845.5
813.1
Plant and equipment, net
414.5
405.1
Goodwill
183.7
183.0
Intangible assets, net
62.2
63.5
Other non-current assets
39.5
40.6
Total Non-Current Assets
699.9
692.2
Total Assets
$
1,545.4
$
1,505.3
Current Liabilities
Payables and accrued liabilities
$
118.9
$
138.6
Accrued income taxes
50.6
43.3
Current portion of long-term debt
5.8
5.8
Total Current Liabilities
175.3
187.7
Long-term debt
973.2
974.2
Noncurrent income tax payable
35.7
37.3
Deferred tax liabilities
40.2
41.3
Other non-current liabilities
54.2
52.4
Total Non-Current Liabilities
1,103.3
1,105.2
Total Liabilities
1,278.6
1,292.9
Stockholders’ Equity
Common stock
109.1
109.0
Capital in excess of par
5.2
6.1
Retained earnings
133.9
81.6
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(17.3
)
(18.2
)
Total Versum’s Stockholders’ Equity
230.9
178.5
Non-Controlling Interests
35.9
33.9
Total Stockholders Equity
266.8
212.4
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
1,545.4
$
1,505.3
Versum Materials, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
(In millions)
Operating Activities
Net income
$
63.1
$
20.7
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
2.0
2.0
Net income attributable to Versum
61.1
18.7
Adjustments to reconcile income to cash provided by operating
activities:
Depreciation and amortization
13.5
11.6
Deferred income taxes
(0.7
)
(7.4
)
Gain on sale of assets
—
(0.3
)
Share-based compensation
2.6
2.4
Other adjustments
5.7
(4.9
)
Working capital changes that provided (used) cash:
Trade receivables
(4.8
)
(10.1
)
Inventories
(12.9
)
(9.9
)
Contracts in progress, less progress billings
(4.3
)
(7.6
)
Payables and accrued liabilities
(17.0
)
(22.4
)
Accrued income taxes
4.6
60.2
Other working capital
(1.6
)
8.8
Cash Provided by Operating Activities
46.2
39.1
Investing Activities
Additions to plant and equipment
(22.0
)
(28.7
)
Proceeds from sale of assets
0.7
0.4
Cash Used by Investing Activities
(21.3
)
(28.3
)
Financing Activities
Payments on long-term debt
(1.4
)
(1.4
)
Dividends paid to shareholders
(8.8
)
(5.5
)
Other financing activity
(6.4
)
(1.6
)
Cash Used for Financing Activities
(16.6
)
(8.5
)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
(0.1
)
4.6
Increase in Cash and Cash Items
8.2
6.9
Cash and Cash items - Beginning of Year
399.8
271.4
Cash and Cash items - End of Period
$
408.0
$
278.3
