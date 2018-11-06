Initiates Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Outlook

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights Versus Fiscal

Fourth Quarter 2017



  • Sales of $351 million, up 19%


  • Net Income of $54 million, or diluted EPS of $0.49


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $116 million, up 23%


  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.60, up 28%

Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Highlights Versus Fiscal Year 2017



  • Sales of $1,372 million, up 22%


  • Net Income of $198 million or diluted EPS of $1.80


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $445 million, up 20%


  • Advanced Materials innovation portfolio again delivered
    double-digit revenue growth


  • Delivery Systems & Services achieved record revenue and Adjusted
    EBITDA growth


  • Dividend raised twice, 60% increase since inception

Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance



  • Estimated Sales of $1,425 - $1,475 million, up 4% to 8% versus
    fiscal year 2018


  • Estimated Adjusted EBITDA of $475 - $495 million, up 7% to 11%
    versus fiscal year 2018

The results and guidance in this press release include Non-GAAP

financial measures. Refer to the section entitled “Non-GAAP Financial

Measures.”

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM), a leading specialty materials

and equipment supplier to the semiconductor industry, today reported

results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2018.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2018 - Sales were $350.8 million, up 19%

versus prior year quarter, primarily driven by continued robust volume

growth in our Delivery Systems and Services ("DS&S") segment and strong

volume growth in our Materials segment. Net Income was $53.9 million, or

$0.49 per diluted share, up 20% versus prior year quarter,

including one-time charges of $11.5 million, net of tax. Adjusted Net

Income was $65.4 million, up 26% versus prior year quarter, or $0.60 per

diluted share, up 28%. Adjusted EBITDA was $116.2 million up 23% versus

prior year quarter, primarily due to the growth in volume.

Fiscal Year 2018 - Sales were $1,372.3 million, up 22% versus

prior year. Our strong position with the top memory manufacturers drove

solid volumes across all businesses. Net income was $197.5 million or

$1.80 per diluted share and included one-time charges of $43.3 million

related to the Tax Act, $15.8 million, net of tax, primarily related to

separation, restructuring and cost reduction actions and $1.5 million,

net of tax, for the write-off of financing costs. Adjusted Net Income

was $258.1 million, up 23% versus prior year, or $2.35 per diluted

share, up 22%. Adjusted EBITDA was $445.4 million, up 20% versus prior

year, primarily due to equipment and installation activity in DS&S and

strong volumes and margins in Advanced Materials.

The cash balance at year-end was $399.8 million with cash flows from

operations of $278.3 million and cash used for capital spending of

$115.4 million, including $28.7 million of capital spending related to

restructuring activities.

Guillermo Novo, Versum Materials' President and Chief Executive Officer

said, “I am extremely proud of what our team accomplished during fiscal

year 2018. Both of our business segments achieved strong results and we

reported record sales and adjusted net income, up 22 percent and 23

percent, respectively. The fourth quarter represented our sixth

consecutive record quarter for sales. Equally important, we made great

progress in advancing our strategic priorities which we expect will

sustain our organic growth momentum.”

Fiscal Year 2019 Outlook

For fiscal year 2019, Versum Materials currently estimates sales of

$1,425 to $1,475 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $475 to $495 million.

Regarding the fiscal 2019 outlook, Mr. Novo added, “We are excited about

the long-term prospects for semiconductor materials and expect another

year of solid growth ahead in fiscal 2019. Materials demand remains

strong and innovation continues to be a core driver for our company. In

addition, we have a number of organic growth opportunities that are

unique to us and we believe they will deliver outstanding returns for

our customers and shareholders. We enter the year with a solid equipment

order book and continue to expect our equipment business to outperform

the underlying market.”

Table 1: Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial

Highlights



 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended September 30,





2018

 

 

 

2017

 

 

 

% Change






2018

 

 

 

2017

 

 

 

% Change

(In millions, except percentages and per share data)



























Sales




$

350.8





$

294.5





19

%






$

1,372.3





$

1,126.9





22

%

Operating Income (A)




99.3





70.9





40

%






374.0





300.6





24

%

Net Income (A)




53.9





45.1





20

%






197.5





193.3





2

%

Net Income Margin




15.4

%




15.3

%




10 bps






14.4

%




17.2

%




(280) bps

Diluted Earnings Per Share (A)




0.49





0.41





20

%






1.80





1.77





2

%

Adjusted Net Income (A)




65.4





52.0





26

%






258.1





209.2





23

%

Adjusted Net Income Margin(A)




18.6

%




17.7

%




90 bps






18.8

%




18.6

%




20 bps

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (A)




0.60





0.47





28

%






2.35





1.92





22

%

Adjusted EBITDA (A)




116.2





94.6





23

%






445.4





372.1





20

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin




33.1

%




32.1

%




100 bps






32.5

%




33.0

%




(50) bps



























 

Cash Flows from Operations


















278.3





262.5





6

%

Capital Expenditures


















115.4





64.0





80

%


(A) - The fiscal fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2017
amounts have been recast to reflect the retrospective application of
the company’s election to change its inventory valuation method of
accounting for its U.S. inventories from the last-in, first-out
(“LIFO”) method to the first-in, first-out (“FIFO”) method.

 

 

Business Segment Results

Materials

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2018 - Sales were $233.6 million, up 8%

from the prior year quarter due to strong volume growth in both Advanced

Materials and Process Materials. Our Planarization products continued to

experience robust growth from memory market demand and new Process of

Record (“POR”) wins. Memory demand also continued to drive strong volume

growth in Advanced Deposition while Surface, Prep and Cleans benefited

from strong demand in both legacy and new products. Process Materials

volumes strengthened across most products, especially in Asia.

Operating income was $77.5 million, up 15% from the prior year quarter.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $89.6 million, up 12% from the prior year

quarter driven by strong volumes.

Fiscal Year 2018 - Sales were $885.6 million, up 7% from the

prior year. This increase was driven by double-digit volume growth in

Advanced Materials and high single-digit volume growth in Process

Materials, partially offset by unfavorable Process Materials price/mix.

Growth was broad-based from new products and legacy products in both

memory and logic.

Operating income was $286.5 million, up 4% from the prior year. Segment

Adjusted EBITDA was $334.2 million, up 5% from the prior year. This

increase was primarily due to strong volume growth across the segment,

partially offset by Process Materials price/mix and higher costs to

support our strategic initiatives. During the year, we completed

productivity investments for key Process Materials products.

Delivery Systems & Services (DS&S)

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2018 - Sales were $116.6 million, up 52%

from the prior year quarter, driven by continued strong equipment and

installation growth.

Operating income was $32.0 million, up 82% from the prior year quarter.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $32.7 million, up 82% from the prior year

quarter, due to strong sales.

Fiscal Year 2018 - Sales were $483.7 million, up 65% from the

prior year, due to strong equipment and installation demand across all

products and regions, especially in Korea and China.

Operating income was $135.5 million, up 89% from the prior year. Segment

Adjusted EBITDA was $137.6 million, up 88% from the prior year, driven

by robust demand and associated plant loading benefits.



Table 2: Segment Sales




 

 

 


Three Months Ended September 30



 

 

 

 


Year Ended September 30,








2018



 

 

 


2017




 

 


% Change









2018



 

 



2017



 

 


% Change




(In millions, except percentages)






































Materials




$

233.6





$

217.0





8

%






$

885.6





$

829.7




7

%

DS&S





 




116.6








 




76.5







52

%






483.7





293.6




65

%

Corporate





 




0.6



 





 




1.0



 




(40

)%






3.0

 




3.6

 



(17

)%

Total Versum Materials Sales




$

350.8

 




$

294.5

 




19

%






$

1,372.3

 




$

1,126.9

 



22

%

































 

 

 


Table 3: Segment Operating Income to Segment Adjusted EBITDA























 






Three Months Ended September 30,








Year Ended September 30,








2018







2017






% Change








2018






2017






% Change



(In millions, except percentages)

































Materials

































Operating income (A)




$

77.5





$

67.6





15

%





$

286.5




$

274.9




4

%

Add: Depreciation and amortization





 




12.1



 





 




12.7



 




(5

)%






 




47.7



 




 




43.1



 



11

%


Segment Adjusted EBITDA (A)






$

89.6

 




$

80.3

 




12

%





$

334.2

 



$

318.0

 



5

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin(B)





 




38.4




%







 




37.0



%











 




37.7



%




 




38.3



%





DS&S

































Operating income




$

32.0





$

17.6





82

%





$

135.5




$

71.7




89

%

Add: Depreciation and amortization





 




0.7



 





 




0.4



 




75

%






 




2.1



 




 




1.4



 



50

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA




$

32.7

 




$

18.0

 




82

%





$

137.6

 



$

73.1

 



88

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin(B)





 




28.0




%







 




23.5



%











 




28.4



%




 




24.9



%





Corporate

































Operating loss




$

(6.3


)






$

(4.1

)




54

%





$

(27.4

)



$

(20.5

)



34

%

Add: Depreciation and amortization





 




0.2



 





 




0.4



 




(50

)%






 




1.0



 




 




1.5



 



(33

)%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA




$

(6.1


)






$

(3.7

)




65

%





$

(26.4

)



$

(19.0

)



39

%


































 


(A) - The fiscal fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2017
amounts have been recast to reflect the retrospective application
of the company’s election to change its inventory valuation method
of accounting for its U.S. inventories from the LIFO method to the
FIFO method.




































 


(B) Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing
Segment Adjusted EBITDA by sales.




































 


































 


Table 4: Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Total
Versum Materials Operating Income




































 






Three Months Ended September 30,








Year Ended September 30,








2018







2017







% Change








2018






2017






% Change




(In millions, except percentages)





































































 

Materials (A)




$

77.5





 




$




67.6





 






15




%








$




286.5






$

274.9




4

%

DS&S





 




32.0







 





17.6





 






82




%









135.5







 




71.7






89

%

Corporate





 




(6.3




)






 



 


(4.1



)


 






54




%







 


(27.4



)




 




(20.5



)



34

%

Total Segment Operating Income (A)





 




103.2







 





81.1





 






27




%









394.6







 




326.1






21

%

Less: Business separation, restructuring and cost reduction actions





 




3.9



 




 



 


10.2



 


 






(62




)%







 


20.6



 




 




25.5



 



(19

)%

Total Versum Materials Operating Income (A)




$

99.3

 




 




$




70.9



 


 






40




%








$




374.0



 



$

300.6

 



24

%


































 


(A) - The fiscal fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2017
amounts have been recast to reflect the retrospective application
of the company’s election to change its inventory valuation method
of accounting for its U.S. inventories from the LIFO method to the
FIFO method.



 

 

Annual Stockholder Meeting

Versum Materials will host its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders on

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time. The

meeting will be held at the company’s offices located at 8555 South

River Parkway, Tempe, Arizona 85284. The record date for the Annual

Meeting is December 6, 2018.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

On Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Versum Materials

plans to host its conference call and webcast to discuss these results.

Investors may listen to the conference call live via telephone by

dialing (877) 883-0383 (domestic) or (412) 902-6506 (international) and

use the participant code 2289276.

An audio-only live webcast of the conference call and presentation

materials can be accessed through the “Investors” section of Versum’s

website at www.versummaterials.com.

Presentation materials will be posted to the “Investors” section of the

website prior to the call.

A replay of the conference call/webcast will be available under “Events

& Presentations” on the “Investors” section of the Versum website.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty

materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery

systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of

the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin

word for “toward,” the name “Versum” communicates the company’s deep

commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating,

innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.

A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum

Materials is one of the world’s leading suppliers of next generation CMP

slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated

cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has

revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum reported fiscal year

2018 sales of about US$1.4 billion, has approximately 2,300 employees

and operates fifteen manufacturing and seven research and development

facilities in Asia and North America. It is headquartered in Tempe,

Arizona. Versum Materials had operated for more than three decades as a

division of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD).

For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This earnings press release includes

“non-GAAP financial measures,” including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted

Net Income Margin, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted EBITDA,

Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Segment Adjusted

EBITDA margin. Adjusted Net Income is net income excluding certain

disclosed items which we do not believe to be indicative of underlying

business trends, including business separation, restructuring and cost

reduction actions, net of tax, the write-off of financing costs, net of

tax, and the impact of the Tax Act. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

uses Adjusted Net Income but otherwise uses the same calculation used in

arriving at diluted earnings per share, the most directly comparable

GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is net income excluding certain

disclosed items which we do not believe to be indicative of underlying

business trends, including interest expense, the write-off of financing

costs, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization expense,

non-controlling interests, and business separation, restructuring and

cost reduction actions. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is segment operating

income excluding segment depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted

Net Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA

margin are calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA

and Segment Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, by sales. In the accompanying

tables, Versum Materials has provided reconciliations of net income to

Adjusted EBITDA (see Appendix Table A-1), net income to Adjusted Net

Income (see Appendix Table A-2), diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS

(see Appendix A-3) and of segment operating income (loss) to Segment

Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter (see Appendix Table A-5), in each case the

most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We encourage investors

to read these reconciliations.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is intended to

enhance the usefulness of financial information by providing measures

which management uses internally to evaluate our operating performance.

We use non-GAAP measures to assess our operating performance by

excluding certain disclosed items that we believe are not representative

of our underlying business. Management may use these non-GAAP measures

to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to

competitors in our industry, to analyze underlying trends in our

business and to establish operational budgets and forecasts or for

incentive compensation purposes. We use Adjusted EBITDA to calculate

performance-based cash bonuses. We use Segment Adjusted EBITDA as the

primary measure to evaluate the ongoing performance of our business

segments.

We believe non-GAAP financial measures provide security analysts,

investors and other interested parties with meaningful information to

understand our underlying operating results and to analyze financial and

business trends; enables better comparison to peer companies; and allows

us to provide a long-term strategic view of the business going forward.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation, are

not a substitute for GAAP measures, and have limitations which include

but are not limited to the following: (a) Adjusted Net Income and

Adjusted EBITDA exclude expenses related to business separation,

restructuring and cost reduction actions and the write-off of financing

costs, each of which we do not consider to be representative of our

underlying business operations, however, these disclosed items represent

costs to Versum Materials; (b) Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a

measure of cash available for management’s discretionary use, as it does

not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax

payments and debt service requirements; (c) though not business

operating costs, interest expense and income tax provision represent

ongoing costs of Versum Materials; (d) depreciation and amortization

charges represent the wear and tear or reduction in value of the plant,

equipment, and intangible assets which permit us to manufacture and

market our products; and (e) other companies may define non-GAAP

measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as

comparative measures. A reader may find any one or all of these items

important in evaluating our performance. Management compensates for the

limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures by using them only to

supplement our GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of

the factors and trends affecting our business. In evaluating these

non-GAAP financial measures, the reader should be aware that we may

incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation in the

future.

A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA as forecasted for 2019

is not provided. Versum Materials does not forecast net income as it

cannot, without unreasonable effort, estimate or predict with certainty

various components of net income. These components include restructuring

and other income or charges to be incurred in 2019 as well as the

related tax impacts of these items. Additionally, discrete tax items

could drive variability in our forecasted effective tax rate. All of

these components could significantly impact net income. Further, in the

future, other items with similar characteristics to those currently

included in Adjusted EBITDA that have a similar impact on comparability

of periods, and which are not known at this time, may exist and impact

Adjusted EBITDA.

Forward-Looking Information: This press release contains

“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor

provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by references to future

periods and include statements about our financial outlook or guidance;

and statements about our anticipated growth, profitability and margins;

our ability to compete successfully as a leading materials supplier to

the semiconductor industry and obtain next generation node

opportunities; and other matters. The words “believe,” “expect,”

“anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,”

“potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “forecast,” “guidance,”

“outlook,” “opportunity” and similar expressions, among others,

generally identify forward-looking statements, which are based on

management’s reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date the

statements were made. These statements involve a number of risks,

uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to

differ materially, including without limitation the following: product

supply versus demand imbalances in the semiconductor industry or in

certain geographic markets may decrease the demand for our goods and

services; our concentrated customer base; the dependence of our DS&S

segment upon the capital expenditure cycles of our customers; our

ability to continue technological innovation and successfully introduce

new products to meet the evolving needs of our customers; our ability to

protect and enforce our intellectual property rights and to avoid

violating any third party intellectual property or technology rights;

unexpected interruption of or shortages in our raw material supply;

inability of sole source, limited source or qualified suppliers to

deliver to us in a timely manner or at all; hazards associated with

specialty chemical manufacturing, such as fires, explosions and

accidents, could disrupt operations; increased competition and new

product development by our competitors, changing customer needs and

price increases in materials and components; operational, political and

legal risks of our international operations; increased costs due to

trade wars and the implementation of tariffs; the impact of changes in

environmental and health and safety regulations, anticorruption

enforcement, sanctions, import/export controls, tax and other

legislation and regulations in the U.S. and other jurisdictions in which

Versum Materials and its affiliates operate; our available cash and

access to additional capital may be limited by substantial leverage and

debt service obligations; possible liability for contamination, personal

injury or third party impacts if hazardous materials are released into

the environment; cyber security threats may compromise our data or

disrupt our information technology applications or services; fluctuation

of currency exchange rates; costs and outcomes of litigation or

regulatory investigations; the timing, impact, and other uncertainties

of future acquisitions or divestitures; and other risks, uncertainties

and factors discussed in the company’s Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the

company’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

available at www.sec.gov

or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking

statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it

is made. The company assumes no obligation to update or revise any

forward-looking statements.



Versum Materials, Inc.
ANNUAL CONSOLIDATED INCOME
STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)







 

 

 




 

 

 

 

 







Three Months Ended September 30,






Year Ended September 30,

 





2018

 

 

 

2017

 

 


% Change






2018

 

 

 

2017

 

 

 

% Change

 

(In millions, except percentages and per share data)









Sales




$

350.8





$

294.5





19

%






$

1,372.3





$

1,126.9





22

%

Cost of sales (A)




200.4





171.1





17

%






788.1





636.4





24

%

Selling and administrative




36.0





31.5





14

%






143.1





125.7





14

%

Research and development




12.9





12.0





8

%






49.1





45.1





9

%

Business separation, restructuring and cost reduction actions




3.9





10.2





(62

)%






20.6





25.5





(19

)%

Other (income) expense, net




(1.7

)




(1.2

)




42

%






(2.6

)




(6.4

)




(59

)%

Operating Income




99.3





70.9





40

%






374.0





300.6





24

%

Interest expense




12.6





12.4





2

%






48.3





47.4





2

%

Write-off of financing costs






 






 




NM







2.1

 






 




NM


Income Before Taxes




86.7





58.5





48

%






323.6





253.2





28

%

Income tax provision (A)




30.1

 




11.9

 




153

%






118.9

 




53.0

 




124

%

Net Income




56.6





46.6





21

%






204.7





200.2





2

%

Less: Net Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests




2.7

 




1.5

 




80

%






7.2

 




6.9

 




4

%

Net Income Attributable to Versum




$

53.9

 




$

45.1

 




20

%






$

197.5

 




$

193.3

 




2

%

Net income attributable to Versum per common share:





























Basic




$

0.49

 




$

0.41

 




20

%






$

1.81

 




$

1.78

 




2

%

Diluted (A)




$

0.49

 




$

0.41

 




20

%






$

1.80

 




$

1.77

 




2

%

Shares used in computing per common share amounts:





























Basic




108.9





108.8







%






108.9





108.7







%

Diluted




109.8





109.6







%






109.8





109.4







%


(A) - The fiscal fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2017
amounts have been recast to reflect the retrospective application of
the company’s election to change its inventory valuation method of
accounting for its U.S. inventories from the LIFO method to the FIFO
method, which resulted in a decrease in Cost of sales of $0.8
million and $0.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter and year
ended September 30, 2017, respectively, an increase in the Income
tax provision of $0.3 million and $0.2 million for the fiscal fourth
quarter and year ended September 30, 2017, respectively, and an
increase in Net income attributable to Versum per diluted common
share of $0.01 per share for the year ended September 30, 2017.

 

 

Contacts

Versum Materials, Inc.

Investor Inquiries:

Soohwan

Kim, CFA, 602-282-0957

VSMIR@versummaterials.com

or

Media

Inquiries:

Tiffany Elle, 480-282-6475

Tiffany.Elle@versummaterials.com

Read full story here
Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles