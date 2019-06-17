TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM), a leading specialty materials and

equipment supplier to the semiconductor industry, today announced the

stockholders of Versum have approved the merger with Merck KGaA,

Darmstadt, Germany at a special meeting held today at the Versum

headquarters in Tempe, Arizona, USA.

Versum continues to expect the transaction, which is subject to

regulatory clearances and the satisfaction of other customary closing

conditions, to close in the second half of 2019.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is one of the world’s leading

suppliers of next-generation CMP slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and

metal film precursors, formulated cleans and etching products, and

delivery equipment that has revolutionized the semiconductor

industry. Versum Materials has annual sales of approximately US $1.4

billion, 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities

in Asia and North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Prior

to its separation on Oct. 1, 2016, Versum Materials had operated for

more than three decades as a division of Air Products and Chemicals,

Inc. (NYSE: APD).

For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may contain forward-looking statements based on

current assumptions and forecasts made by Versum Materials, Inc.

(“Versum”) management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties

and other factors could lead to a delay or failure to close the merger

with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. These factors include the

following: Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s ability to successfully

complete the proposed acquisition of Versum or realize the anticipated

benefits of the proposed transaction in the expected time-frames or at

all; Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s ability to successfully integrate

Versum’s operations into those of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; such

integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than

expected; the failure of any of the conditions to the proposed

transaction to be satisfied; the retention of certain key employees at

Versum; risks associated with the disruption of management’s attention

from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; the

outcome of any legal proceedings related to the proposed transaction;

the parties’ ability to meet expectations regarding the timing and

completion of the proposed transaction; delays in obtaining any

approvals required for the proposed transaction or an inability to

obtain them on the terms proposed or on the anticipated schedule; the

impact of indebtedness incurred by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in

connection with the proposed transaction; the effects of the business

combination of Versum and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, including the

combined company’s future financial condition, operating results,

strategy and plans; and other factors discussed in Merck KGaA,

Darmstadt, Germany’s public reports which are available on the Merck

KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany website at www.emdgroup.com

or in Versum’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities

and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the fiscal year ended on

September 30, 2018 and Versum’s other filings with the SEC, which are

available at http://www.sec.gov

and Versum’s website at www.versummaterials.com.

Except as otherwise required by law, Versum assumes no liability

whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them

to future events or developments. Readers are cautioned not to place

undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of

the date hereof.

The Versum Materials logo and Versum are registered trademarks of Versum

Materials, Inc. or its affiliates.

Contacts

Versum Materials, Inc.

Investor Inquiries:

Soohwan Kim, CFA,

602-282-0957

Soohwan.Kim@versummaterials.com

or

Media

Inquiries:

Tiffany Elle, 480-282-6475

Tiffany.Elle@versummaterials.com

