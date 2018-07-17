TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM), will host a conference call and
webcast to discuss results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2018, on
Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will
issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.
To participate via telephone, please dial 1-877-883-0383 (domestic) or
1-412-902-6506 (international) and use the participant code 6400825.
The earnings call will also be available via a live webcast on the
Versum Materials Investor Relations website at http://investors.versummaterials.com.
Presentation materials will be posted on the website before the call.
For those who are unable to join the live event, an archive of the
webcast will be available under “Events & Presentations” on the Versum
Materials Investor Relations website at http://investors.versummaterials.com.
About Versum Materials
Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM) is a leading global specialty
materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery
systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of
the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin
word for “toward," the name “Versum" communicates the company's deep
commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating,
innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.
A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum
Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP
slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated
cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has
revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported
fiscal year 2017 annual sales of about US $1.1 billion, has
approximately 2,200 employees and operates 12 major facilities in Asia
and North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum
Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air
Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).
For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.
