TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM), a leading global specialty materials

supplier to the semiconductor industry, today announced that George

Bitto, the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial

Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Basic Materials

Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 11:20 PM

Eastern time.

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available for a

limited time in the Investor Relations section of the company's website

at investors.versummaterials.com.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty

materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery

systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of

the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin

word for “toward," the name “Versum" communicates the company's deep

commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating,

innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.

A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum

Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP

slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated

cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has

revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported

fiscal year 2017 annual sales of about US $1.1 billion, has

approximately 2,200 employees and operates 12 major facilities in Asia

and North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum

Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air

Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.

Contacts

Versum Materials, Inc.

Investor Inquiries:

Soohwan Kim,

CFA, 602-282-0957

VSMIR@versummaterials.com

or

Media

Inquiries:

Tiffany Zinn, 480-282-6475

Tiffany.Zinn@versummaterials.com

