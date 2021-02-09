Veteran Sports CEO Ahron Cohen Joins the ADvantage Sports Tech Fund

Cohen, former President & CEO of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes and the youngest CEO in major U.S. professional sports, has joined the fund to support its growing portfolio and source new investment opportunities
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ADvantageFund--Experienced sports chief executive officer Ahron Cohen has joined the ADvantage Sports Tech Fund, a global leader in early-stage sports investing backed leAD and OurCrowd, as a venture partner. Armed with a specialized understanding of the business of sports, Cohen — the former President and CEO of the Arizona Coyotes — brings an experienced operator perspective in developing partnerships and commercial opportunities for ADvantage’s expanding global portfolio.
“Working with the ADvantage team allows me to provide meaningful operational support to a growing portfolio of highly innovative technology companies, side by side with some of the industry’s leading investors,” said Cohen, who was widely recognized as the youngest CEO in major U.S. professional sports when he took over the Coyotes in July 2018. Before joining the Coyotes as general counsel in 2015, Cohen worked for the Minnesota Vikings NFL franchise.
Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Cohen brought operational excellence and innovation to the team while CEO. He achieved franchise-record increases in virtually every business category during his time at the Coyotes, including ticket sales, corporate sponsorships, TV ratings, premium seating, merchandise and food and beverage. During his time with the Coyotes, the organization was widely recognized as a best-in-class franchise for fan experience, including a Top 3 ranking in the NHL by J.D. Power & Associates for overall customer satisfaction results. Cohen is also responsible for closing the largest non-naming rights sponsorship deal in franchise history. Cohen was the recipient of the Sports Business Journal 40 Under 40 Award in 2020, the Phoenix Business Journal 40 Under 40 Award in 2019, and the Anti-Defamation League’s Torch of Liberty Award in 2019 for his commitment to the Phoenix community.
"Adding a seasoned operator of Ahron’s caliber to the team is highly complementary to both us and our portfolio companies, who do business with many of the largest leagues and media operators across the world,” said Jeremy Pressman, the Founding Partner of ADvantage. “Drafting Ahron to our all-star team further strengthens ADvantage's ability to provide strategic value to our cutting-edge global portfolio."
Cohen joins an ADvantage team that includes former NBA all-star and Olympic gold medalist Michael Redd, entrepreneur and venture capitalist Christoph Sonnen, and investment principal and great grandson of Adi Dassler, Alex Bente.
“It is a true privilege to join this exceptional ADvantage team,” Cohen added. “I was immediately captivated by the team’s vision, investment philosophy and caliber of existing portfolio companies. Alex, Jeremy and the entire team have done a tremendous job positioning ADvantage as a market leader at the forefront of the rapidly accelerating sports technology world and I look forward to helping build upon this success. I am especially honored to be a part of an organization dedicated to advancing the global sports industry in the legacy of one of its greatest pioneers, Adi Dassler.”
About ADvantage Sports Tech Fund
The ADvantage fund is a joint venture between leAD Sports, a globally leading sports tech investment platform created by the grandchildren of Adi Dassler, the founder of adidas, and Israel’s most active venture investor, OurCrowd. The fund builds on Adi Dassler’s legacy of constant sports innovation and invests in early-stage technology companies fundamentally changing the world of sports, fitness, esports and media. Since inception, the fund has established itself as one of the leading investors in sports tech with backing from several institutional investors, family offices, and private investors, including former NBA all-star and Olympic gold medalist Michael Redd.
For more information visit: https://www.advantagesportsfund.com
