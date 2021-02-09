Veteran Sports CEO Ahron Cohen Joins the ADvantage Sports Tech Fund

“Working with the ADvantage team allows me to provide meaningful operational support to a growing portfolio of highly innovative technology companies, side by side with some of the industry’s leading investors,” said Cohen, who was widely recognized as the youngest CEO in major U.S. professional sports when he took over the Coyotes in July 2018. Before joining the Coyotes as general counsel in 2015, Cohen worked for the Minnesota Vikings NFL franchise.

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Cohen brought operational excellence and innovation to the team while CEO. He achieved franchise-record increases in virtually every business category during his time at the Coyotes, including ticket sales, corporate sponsorships, TV ratings, premium seating, merchandise and food and beverage. During his time with the Coyotes, the organization was widely recognized as a best-in-class franchise for fan experience, including a Top 3 ranking in the NHL by J.D. Power & Associates for overall customer satisfaction results. Cohen is also responsible for closing the largest non-naming rights sponsorship deal in franchise history. Cohen was the recipient of the Sports Business Journal 40 Under 40 Award in 2020, the Phoenix Business Journal 40 Under 40 Award in 2019, and the Anti-Defamation League’s Torch of Liberty Award in 2019 for his commitment to the Phoenix community.