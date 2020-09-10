Viad Corp Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Moster and Chief Financial Officer Ellen Ingersoll will be available for investor meetings at the following virtual conferences in September 2020:
The 3rd Annual Wells Fargo Consumer Conference on Wednesday, September 16th and Thursday, September 17th.
The Sidoti Fall 2020 Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 23rd and Thursday, September 24th.
An updated investor presentation will be posted on our website at www.viad.com on Wednesday, September 16th by 7 a.m. Eastern Time.
About Viad
Viad (NYSE: VVI) generates revenue and shareholder value through two businesses: GES and Pursuit. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver and Reykjavik, as well as new experiences in development in Las Vegas and Toronto. Pursuit’s collection includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and event organizers. Our business strategy focuses on providing superior experiential services to our customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to our shareholders. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.
Contacts
Carrie Long
Investor Relations
(602) 207-2681
