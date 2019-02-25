Pursuit to Open New High-Margin Attraction in Las Vegas

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viad

Corp (NYSE: VVI)

announced today that it will expand its high-margin virtual flight ride

concept to the popular tourism market of Las Vegas, Nevada. Modeled

after Pursuit’s highly successful FlyOver Canada attraction, FlyOver Las

Vegas will provide guests an exhilarating virtual flight experience over

some of the most spectacular scenery and natural wonders of the American

Southwest.

Steve Moster, Viad's president and chief executive officer, said, "We

are very excited to announce another expansion of this successful

attraction experience. The Las Vegas market enjoys strong year-round

tourism with more than 42 million visitors each year. We were able to

secure a great location on Las Vegas Boulevard to create the new FlyOver

Las Vegas experience. We expect to begin construction of the attraction

later this year and should be welcoming our first guests in early 2021.”

FlyOver Las Vegas will be the third FlyOver attraction operated by

Viad’s Pursuit business unit. Pursuit has owned and operated FlyOver

Canada in Vancouver since 2016 and will be opening FlyOver Iceland,

located in Iceland’s capital city of Reykjavik, this summer.

David Barry, president of Pursuit, said, “The story of our growth is

grounded in our commitment to refresh, improve, and expand our global

collection of iconic, unforgettable and inspiring adventure travel

experiences. Building a new FlyOver attraction in a globally recognized

tourism destination like Las Vegas marks another milestone in Pursuit’s

strategic growth. The new attraction will enable us to connect visitors

with a distinctive experience that showcases both stunning natural

wonders of the Southwestern United States, along with the vibrancy of

Las Vegas.”

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI) generates revenue and shareholder value through two

business units: GES and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live

events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's

leading brands and event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of

inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the

Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, and Reykjavik, Iceland (opening in Summer

2019) that includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing

tours that connect guests with iconic places. Viad is an S&P SmallCap

600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.

For more information about Pursuit’s collection of experiences, visit www.pursuitcollection.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements.

Words, and variations of words, such as “will,” “may,” “expect,”

“would,” “could,” “might,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,”

“anticipate,” “deliver,” “seek,” “aim,” “potential,” “target,”

“outlook,” and similar expressions are intended to identify our

forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe our

business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also

are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not

historical facts and are subject to a host of risks and uncertainties,

many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results

to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially

from those described in our forward-looking statements include, but are

not limited to, the following:



  • our ability to successfully integrate and achieve established
    financial and strategic goals from acquisitions;


  • our dependence on large exhibition event clients;


  • the importance of key members of our account teams to our business
    relationships;


  • the competitive nature of the industries in which we operate;


  • travel industry disruptions;


  • transportation disruptions and increases in transportation costs;


  • seasonality of our businesses;


  • terrorist attacks, natural disasters and other catastrophic events;


  • fluctuations in general economic conditions;


  • the impact of recent U.S. tax legislation;


  • our exposure to currency exchange rate fluctuations;


  • our multi-employer pension plan funding obligations;


  • our exposure to labor cost increases and work stoppages related to
    unionized employees;


  • our exposure to cybersecurity attacks and threats;


  • compliance with laws governing the collection, storage, handling and
    transfer of personal data and our exposure to legal claims and fines
    for data breaches or improper handling of such data;


  • unanticipated delays and cost overruns of our capital projects, and
    our ability to achieve established financial and strategic goals of
    such projects;


  • adverse effects of show rotation on our periodic results and operating
    margins;


  • the effects of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; and


  • liabilities relating to prior and discontinued operations.

For a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may

affect our business or financial results, please see Item 1A, “Risk

Factors,” of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the

SEC. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise

any forward-looking statement in this press release except as required

by applicable law or regulation.

Contacts

Sajid Daudi or Carrie Long

Investor Relations

(602)

207-2681

ir@viad.com

