Pursuit to Open New High-Margin Attraction in Las Vegas
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viad
Corp (NYSE: VVI)
announced today that it will expand its high-margin virtual flight ride
concept to the popular tourism market of Las Vegas, Nevada. Modeled
after Pursuit’s highly successful FlyOver Canada attraction, FlyOver Las
Vegas will provide guests an exhilarating virtual flight experience over
some of the most spectacular scenery and natural wonders of the American
Southwest.
Steve Moster, Viad's president and chief executive officer, said, "We
are very excited to announce another expansion of this successful
attraction experience. The Las Vegas market enjoys strong year-round
tourism with more than 42 million visitors each year. We were able to
secure a great location on Las Vegas Boulevard to create the new FlyOver
Las Vegas experience. We expect to begin construction of the attraction
later this year and should be welcoming our first guests in early 2021.”
FlyOver Las Vegas will be the third FlyOver attraction operated by
Viad’s Pursuit business unit. Pursuit has owned and operated FlyOver
Canada in Vancouver since 2016 and will be opening FlyOver Iceland,
located in Iceland’s capital city of Reykjavik, this summer.
David Barry, president of Pursuit, said, “The story of our growth is
grounded in our commitment to refresh, improve, and expand our global
collection of iconic, unforgettable and inspiring adventure travel
experiences. Building a new FlyOver attraction in a globally recognized
tourism destination like Las Vegas marks another milestone in Pursuit’s
strategic growth. The new attraction will enable us to connect visitors
with a distinctive experience that showcases both stunning natural
wonders of the Southwestern United States, along with the vibrancy of
Las Vegas.”
About Viad
Viad (NYSE: VVI) generates revenue and shareholder value through two
business units: GES and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live
events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's
leading brands and event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of
inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the
Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, and Reykjavik, Iceland (opening in Summer
2019) that includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing
tours that connect guests with iconic places. Viad is an S&P SmallCap
600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.
For more information about Pursuit’s collection of experiences, visit www.pursuitcollection.com.
