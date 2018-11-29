PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The board of directors of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) declared a quarterly
dividend of $0.10 per share on the common stock of Viad. The dividend is
payable January 2, 2019, to stockholders of record on December 14, 2018.
About Viad
Viad (NYSE: VVI)
generates revenue and shareholder value through two business units: GES
and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering
a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and
event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable
travel experiences in Alaska, Glacier National Park, Banff, Jasper and
Vancouver that includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing
tours that connect guests with iconic places. Viad is an S&P SmallCap
600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.
Contacts
Sajid Daudi or Carrie Long
Viad Corp
(602) 207-2681