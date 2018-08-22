PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The board of directors of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) declared a quarterly

dividend of $0.10 per share on the common stock of Viad. The dividend is

payable October 1, 2018, to stockholders of record on September 7, 2018.

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI)

generates revenue and shareholder value through two business units: GES

and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering

a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and

event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable

travel experiences in Alaska, Glacier National Park, Banff, Jasper and

Vancouver that includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing

tours that connect guests with iconic places. Viad is an S&P SmallCap

600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.

Contacts

Viad Corp

Sajid Daudi or Carrie Long

(602) 207-2681

IR@viad.com

