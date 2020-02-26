Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share on Viad common stock. The dividend is payable April 1, 2020, to stockholders of record on March 16, 2020.
Viad (NYSE: VVI) generates revenue and shareholder value through two businesses: GES and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, Reykjavik, Las Vegas (expected opening in 2021), and Toronto (expected opening in 2022) that includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places. Our business strategy focuses on providing superior experiential services to our customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to our shareholders. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.
