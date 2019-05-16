PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) board of directors declared a quarterly

dividend of $0.10 per share on Viad common stock. The dividend is

payable July 1, 2019, to stockholders of record on June 7, 2019.

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI)

generates revenue and shareholder value through two business units: GES

and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering

a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and

event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable

travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver,

Reykjavik (opening in July 2019), and Las Vegas (opening in 2021) that

includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that

connect guests with iconic places. Our business strategy focuses on

providing superior experiential services to our customers and

sustainable returns on invested capital to our shareholders. Viad is an

S&P SmallCap 600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.

Contacts

Carrie Long

Investor Relations

(602) 207-2681

IR@viad.com

