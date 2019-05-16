PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) board of directors declared a quarterly
dividend of $0.10 per share on Viad common stock. The dividend is
payable July 1, 2019, to stockholders of record on June 7, 2019.
About Viad
Viad (NYSE: VVI)
generates revenue and shareholder value through two business units: GES
and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering
a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and
event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable
travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver,
Reykjavik (opening in July 2019), and Las Vegas (opening in 2021) that
includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that
connect guests with iconic places. Our business strategy focuses on
providing superior experiential services to our customers and
sustainable returns on invested capital to our shareholders. Viad is an
S&P SmallCap 600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.
Contacts
Carrie Long
Investor Relations
(602) 207-2681