PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) board of directors declared a quarterly

dividend of $0.10 per share on Viad common stock. The dividend is

payable April 1, 2019, to stockholders of record on March 15, 2019.

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI)

generates revenue and shareholder value through two business units: GES

and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering

a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and

event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable

travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver,

and Reykjavik, Iceland (opening in Summer 2019) that includes

attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect

guests with iconic places. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company. For more

information, visit www.viad.com.

Contacts

Sajid Daudi or Carrie Long

Viad Corp

(602) 207-2681

IR@viad.com

