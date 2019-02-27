PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) board of directors declared a quarterly
dividend of $0.10 per share on Viad common stock. The dividend is
payable April 1, 2019, to stockholders of record on March 15, 2019.
About Viad
Viad (NYSE: VVI)
generates revenue and shareholder value through two business units: GES
and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering
a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and
event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable
travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver,
and Reykjavik, Iceland (opening in Summer 2019) that includes
attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect
guests with iconic places. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company. For more
information, visit www.viad.com.
