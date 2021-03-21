Viad Corp Expands Pursuit’s Collection of Experiences with Acquisition of New Attraction in Canadian Rockies

Steve Moster, Viad’s president and chief executive officer, commented, “Throughout the pandemic, we have taken various actions to solidify Viad’s financial position to ensure our business withstands the effects of the pandemic while also funding select growth investments at Pursuit. Like the Golden Skybridge acquisition, we expect other high-return growth opportunities will become available for Pursuit and may only be available for a short window. With a universal shelf registration statement in place, we have additional flexibility to access the capital markets should the right opportunities arise.”

The Registration Statement was automatically effective upon filing and allows us to sell an unlimited amount of Securities from time to time and in one or more offerings. The terms of any such offering, including the specific terms and prices of the Securities, will be determined at the time of such offering and be made solely by means of the base prospectus included in the Registration Statement and an accompanying prospectus supplement relating to such offering. A copy of the prospectus included in the Registration Statement may be obtained on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. There is no certainty any Securities will be offered or sold.