Underlying Business Performance was Stronger than Expected
Base Same Show Revenue Grew 4.0%
Pursuit Revenue Grew
9.7%
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) today announced first quarter 2019 results that
reflect stronger than anticipated performance at both GES and Pursuit.
Q1
Q1
$ in millions, except per share data
Revenue
$
285.6
$
277.4
2.9
%
Organic Revenue*
290.1
277.4
4.6
%
Net Loss Attributable to Viad
$
(17.8
)
$
(9.4
)
-89.4
%
Loss Before Other Items*
(10.2
)
(9.9
)
-2.8
%
Loss Before Other Items per Share*
(0.51
)
(0.49
)
-4.1
%
Adjusted Segment Operating Loss*
$
(11.0
)
$
(10.5
)
-4.7
%
Adjusted Segment EBITDA*
2.1
2.5
-15.1
%
Revenue of $285.6 million increased 2.9% ($8.2 million)
year-over-year, or 4.6% ($12.7 million) on an organic basis (which
excludes the impact of exchange rate variances).
The organic revenue increase primarily reflects same-show growth
and new business wins at GES, as well as incremental revenue from
Pursuit’s Mount Royal Hotel.
Exchange rate variances had an unfavorable impact on revenue of
$4.5 million.
The expected declines in adjusted segment EBITDA and adjusted segment
operating results were primarily driven by increased costs to support
continued growth at Pursuit.
The loss before other items increased primarily due to higher interest
expense and lower adjusted segment operating results. The GAAP-basis
net loss attributable to Viad for the 2019 first quarter also included
a $6.4 million, after-tax, charge related to a legal settlement.
Steve Moster, president and chief executive officer, commented, “We
delivered better than expected revenue growth and adjusted segment
EBITDA during the first quarter. GES continues to drive growth on a
same-show basis as well as from new corporate wins. At Pursuit, we
continue to realize the benefits of our revenue management efforts and
refresh initiatives, and the team is preparing for a strong peak season
with many new expansion projects opening in the coming months.”
GES Results
Moster said, “GES realized stronger than anticipated revenue growth
during the first quarter, with U.S. base same-show growth of 4 percent
and continued progress from our efforts to increase our share of live
event spend from corporate brands. As we continue our journey to
position GES as the preferred, global full-service provider for live
events, with a focus on driving growth in higher margin areas, we also
remain focused on generating operating efficiencies across the business.
To help ensure we are aligned optimally against our best opportunities,
we recently organized the global business under two geographical
leaders, one for North America and one for EMEA, who are focused on
three strategic themes - Simplify, Grow, and Transform. Accordingly, we
are now reporting on the results of each of those geographical segments.”
Q1
Q1
y-o-y
$ in millions
Revenue
$
274.9
$ 267.7
2.7
%
North America Organic Revenue*
224.0
222.1
0.9
%
EMEA Organic Revenue*
57.7
48.9
18.0
%
Adjusted Segment Operating Income*
$
1.7
$ 0.6
**
Adjusted Segment Operating Margin*
0.6
%
0.2
%
40 bps
Adjusted Segment EBITDA*
$
10.9
$ 10.4
4.7
%
Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin*
4.0
%
3.9
%
10 bps
Key Performance Indicators:
U.S. Base Same-Show Revenue Growth(1)
4.0
%
Show Rotation Revenue Change – North America (approx.)(2)
$(6
)
Show Rotation Revenue Change – EMEA (approx.)(2)
$4
(1)
Base same-shows are defined as shows produced by GES out of the same
U.S. city during the same quarter in both the current year and prior
year. Base same-shows represented 41.7% of GES North America’s
organic revenue during the 2019 first quarter.
(2)
Show rotation refers to shows that take place once every two, three
or four years, as well as annual shows that change quarters from one
year to the next.
GES revenue of $274.9 million increased 2.7% ($7.2 million)
year-over-year. On an organic basis, which excludes the impact of
exchange rate variances, revenue increased 4.2% ($11.3 million).
North America organic revenue increased 0.9% ($1.9 million)
primarily due to U.S. base same-show growth of 4.0% and growth
from corporate clients, partially offset by negative show rotation
of approximately $6 million.
EMEA organic revenue increased 18.0% ($8.8 million) primarily due
to new business wins, underlying growth and positive show rotation
of approximately $4 million.
GES adjusted segment operating income of $1.7 million* increased $1.1
million year-over-year, and $1.1 million on an organic basis.
North America organic adjusted segment operating income of $0.6
million* increased by $0.7 million primarily due to the increase
in revenue.
EMEA organic adjusted segment operating income of $1.1 million*
increased $0.4 million primarily due to the increase in revenue
partially offset by higher compensation expense, including
performance-based incentives, as well as the timing of expenses.
Pursuit Results
Moster said, “Pursuit delivered organic revenue growth of 14.6 percent
during its seasonally slow first quarter, driven primarily by the Mount
Royal Hotel, which continues to perform very well since re-opening in
July of last year. Most of our properties across Pursuit are just
beginning to open for the season, and we continue to be on track to open
many new experiences over the next few months, including FlyOver
Iceland, the West Glacier RV Park and Cabin Village and the fully
remodeled, all-inclusive Glacier View Lodge. We are excited to welcome
guests to our new and improved assets during the busy summer tourism
season.”
Q1
Q1
y-o-y
$ in millions
Revenue
$
10.7
$
9.7
9.7
%
Organic Revenue*
11.1
9.7
14.6
%
Adjusted Segment Operating Loss*
$
(12.8
)
$
(11.2
)
-14.4
%
Adjusted Segment Operating Margin*
**
**
**
Adjusted Segment EBITDA*
$
(8.8
)
$
(7.9
)
-10.9
%
Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin*
-82.3
%
-81.4
%
(90) bps
Key Performance Indicators:
Same-Store Passengers(1)
151,166
158,472
-4.6
%
Same-Store Effective Ticket Price(1)
$
23
$
21
9.5
%
Same-Store Revenue per Passenger(1)
$
31
$
27
14.8
%
Same-Store RevPAR(2)
$
51
$
53
-3.8
%
Same-Store Room Nights Available(2)
27,810
27,810
-
(1)
Same-store effective ticket price is calculated as revenue from the
sale of attraction tickets divided by the total number of passengers
for all comparable Pursuit attractions, expressed on a constant
currency basis. Same-store revenue per passenger is a similar
measure but also takes into consideration ancillary revenue derived
from food and beverage and retail offerings at the comparable
attractions. Comparable attractions are defined as those operated by
Pursuit for the entirety of both periods.
(2)
Same-store RevPAR is calculated as total rooms revenue divided by
the total number of room nights available for all comparable Pursuit
properties during the periods presented, expressed on a constant
currency basis. Comparable properties are defined as those operated
by Pursuit for the entirety of both periods. Accordingly, the
measures shown above do not include the Mount Royal Hotel, which was
closed from December 2016 through June 2018 due to fire damage.
**
Greater than 100% or 1,000 basis points.
Pursuit revenue of $10.7 million increased 9.7% ($0.9 million)
year-over-year. On an organic basis, which excludes the impact of
exchange rate variances, revenue increased 14.6% ($1.4 million)
primarily due to the re-opening of the Mount Royal Hotel, as well as
continued focus on revenue management and refresh efforts to maximize
revenues across our attraction and hotel portfolio.
Pursuit adjusted segment operating loss of $12.8 million* increased
$1.6 million year-over-year. On an organic basis, the operating loss
of $13.1 million increased $1.9 million primarily due to higher
depreciation expense, as well as additional costs to support continued
growth initiatives and the timing of certain other expenses.
Cash Flow / Capital Structure
Our cash flow from operations was $8.2 million for the 2019 first
quarter.
Our capital expenditures for the quarter totaled $19.5 million,
comprising $12.4 million for Pursuit and $7.1 million for GES.
Our return of capital totaled $2.0 million for the quarter (which
represented quarterly dividends of $0.10 per share). We had 600,067
shares remaining under our current repurchase authorization at March
31, 2019.
Our debt proceeds (net) totaled $13.9 million for the quarter.
Our cash and cash equivalents were $43.5 million, debt was $251.0
million and our debt-to-capital ratio was 36.6% at March 31, 2019.
Business Outlook
2019 Full Year Guidance
Moster said, “We are encouraged by our solid start to 2019 and our
forecast for the full year remains largely unchanged. At GES, we are
focused on driving continued same-show growth, new business wins, and
efficiency gains as we work to improve the margin profile of the
business. At Pursuit, we expect another year of profitable growth and we
have many expansion projects underway that we expect will deliver strong
returns, revenue and margins. We remain committed to our growth
strategies for GES and Pursuit, and to delivering enhanced shareholder
value.”
We expect consolidated revenue to increase at a mid-single digit rate
from 2018 full year revenue, driven by growth at both GES and Pursuit.
We expect consolidated adjusted segment EBITDA to be in the range of
$152.5 million to $158.5 million, as compared to $146.3 million* in
2018.
The outlook for our business units is as follows:
GES
Pursuit
$ in millions
Revenue
Up low-single digits
Up 15% to 17%
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
$76 to $80
$76 to $79
Depreciation & Amortization
$37 to $39
$22 to $23
Adjusted Segment Operating Income
$38 to $42
$53.5 to $56.5
Capital Expenditures
$30 to $33
$64 to $68
Our guidance assumes that exchange rates during the remainder of 2019
will approximate $0.76 U.S. Dollars per Canadian Dollar and $1.30 U.S.
Dollars per British Pound. As compared to 2018, we expect exchange
rate variances to impact 2019 full year results as follows:
Viad Total
GES
Pursuit
$ in millions, except per share data
Revenue
$
(8.5
)
$
(7.0
)
$
(1.5
)
Adjusted Segment Operating Income
$
(0.5
)
$
(0.5
)
-
Income per Share Before Other Items
$
(0.01
)
We expect GES show rotation to have a net negative impact on full year
revenue of about $25 million versus 2018. Show rotation refers to
shows that occur less frequently than annually, as well as annual
shows that shift quarters from one year to the next.
Q1 Act.
Q2 Est.
Q3 Est.
Q4 Est.
FY Est.
Show Rotation Revenue ($ in millions)
$(2)
$20
$(45)
$5
$(25)
We expect GES U.S. base same-show revenue to increase at
a low single digit rate.
We expect Pursuit’s 2019 growth to be fueled primarily by investments
to support our Refresh, Build, Buy strategy, which are expected to
contribute incremental revenue of approximately $15 million to $17
million during 2019. Additionally, we expect to realize mid- to
high-single digit revenue growth across the rest of our attractions
and hospitality assets driven by a combination of our revenue
management efforts and strong visitation to our iconic destinations.
We expect start-up costs related to the development of Pursuit’s
FlyOver Iceland attraction, which is expected to open in July 2019, to
approximate $1 million during the first six months of 2019. These
costs are not included in the adjusted segment EBITDA or adjusted
segment operating income guidance ranges above.
We expect corporate activities expense to approximate $11 million.
We expect our effective tax rate on income before other items to
approximate 29%.
2019 Second Quarter Guidance
2019 Guidance
2018
Low End
High End
FX Impact(1)
$ in millions, except per share data
Revenue:
GES
$
315.3
$
335
to
$
350
$
(3.0
)
Pursuit
48.4
54
to
57
(0.5
)
GES
$29.1*
$
33
to
$
36
$
-
Pursuit
10.0*
10.0
to
12.5
-
Income per Share Before Other Items
$1.20*
$
1.28
to
$
1.43
$
(0.01
)
(1)
FX Impact represents the expected effect of year-over-year changes
in exchange rates that is incorporated in the low end and high end
guidance ranges presented.
We expect GES second quarter results to increase primarily due to
positive show rotation revenue of approximately $20 million and
new business wins, partially offset by unfavorable exchange rate
variances. Our operating income guidance reflects higher
performance-based incentive expense and additional resources to drive
growth and profitability in high-value areas.
We expect Pursuit second quarter revenue to increase primarily due to
our refresh efforts and continued focus on revenue management across
our attraction and hospitality portfolio. Our operating income
guidance reflects additional costs to support continued growth
initiatives.
Conference Call and Web Cast
We will hold a conference call with investors and analysts for a review
of first quarter 2019 results on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.
(ET). To join the live conference, call (877) 917-8933, passcode “Viad”,
or access the webcast through Viad’s Web site at www.viad.com.
A replay will be available for a limited time at (866) 396-6249 or (203)
369-0511 (no passcode is required), or visit the Viad Web site and link
to a replay of the webcast.
About Viad
Viad (NYSE: VVI) generates revenue and shareholder value through two
business units: GES and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live
events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's
leading brands and event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of
inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the
Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, Reykjavik (opening in July 2019), and Las
Vegas (opening in 2021) that includes attractions, lodges and hotels,
and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places. Our
business strategy focuses on providing superior experiential services to
our customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to our
shareholders. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company. For more information,
visit www.viad.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements.
Words, and variations of words, such as “will,” “may,” “expect,”
“would,” “could,” “might,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,”
“anticipate,” “deliver,” “seek,” “aim,” “potential,” “target,”
“outlook,” and similar expressions are intended to identify our
forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe our
business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also
are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not
historical facts and are subject to a host of risks and uncertainties,
many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results
to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
from those described in our forward-looking statements include, but are
not limited to, the following:
our ability to successfully integrate and achieve established
financial and strategic goals from acquisitions;
fluctuations in general economic conditions;
our dependence on large exhibition event clients;
the importance of key members of our account teams to our business
relationships;
the competitive nature of the industries in which we operate;
travel industry disruptions;
unanticipated delays and cost overruns of our capital projects, and
our ability to achieve established financial and strategic goals of
such projects;
seasonality of our businesses;
transportation disruptions and increases in transportation costs;
natural disasters and other catastrophic events;
the impact of recent U.S. tax legislation;
our multi-employer pension plan funding obligations;
our exposure to labor cost increases and work stoppages related to
unionized employees;
liabilities relating to prior and discontinued operations;
adverse effects of show rotation on our periodic results and operating
margins;
our exposure to currency exchange rate fluctuations; our exposure to
cybersecurity attacks and threats;
compliance with laws governing the storage, collection, handling, and
transfer of personal data and our exposure to legal claims and fines
for data breaches or improper handling of such data;
the effects of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; and
the effects of changes in the U.S. trade policy.
For a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may
affect our business or financial results, please see Item 1A, “Risk
Factors,” of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the
SEC. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise
any forward-looking statement in this press release except as required
by applicable law or regulation.
Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Measures
We have provided the following forward-looking non-GAAP financial
measures: Adjusted Segment EBITDA, Adjusted Segment Operating Income and
Income Before Other Items. We do not provide quantitative
reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to
their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because, due to
variability and difficulty in developing accurate projections and/or
certain information not being ascertainable or accessible, not all of
the information necessary to do so is available to us without
unreasonable effort. Consequently, any attempt to disclose such
reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that could be
confusing or misleading to investors. It is probable that our
forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures may be materially different
from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.
* Refer to Table Two of this press release for a discussion and
reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly
comparable GAAP financial measure
VIAD CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
TABLE ONE - QUARTERLY RESULTS
(UNAUDITED)
Three months ended March 31,
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2019
2018
$
Change
% Change
Revenue:
GES:
North America
$
223,241
$
222,064
$
1,177
0.5
%
EMEA
54,376
48,920
5,456
11.2
%
Intersegment eliminations
(2,690
)
(3,278
)
588
17.9
%
Total GES
274,927
267,706
7,221
2.7
%
Pursuit
10,667
9,722
945
9.7
%
Total revenue
$
285,594
$
277,428
$
8,166
2.9
%
Segment operating income (loss):
GES:
North America
$
608
$
(79
)
$
687
**
EMEA
1,135
659
476
72.2
%
Total GES
1,743
580
1,163
**
Pursuit
(12,995
)
(11,395
)
(1,600
)
-14.0
%
Segment operating loss
(11,252
)
(10,815
)
(437
)
-4.0
%
Corporate eliminations
16
16
-
0.0
%
Corporate activities (Note A)
(1,833
)
(2,217
)
384
17.3
%
Restructuring charges (Note B)
(688
)
(162
)
(526
)
**
Legal settlement (Note C)
(8,500
)
-
(8,500
)
**
Other expense
(455
)
(238
)
(217
)
-91.2
%
Net interest expense (Note D)
(2,817
)
(1,985
)
(832
)
-41.9
%
Loss from continuing operations before
income taxes
(25,529
)
(15,401
)
(10,128
)
-65.8
%
Income tax benefit (Note E)
7,595
4,638
2,957
63.8
%
Loss from continuing operations
(17,934
)
(10,763
)
(7,171
)
-66.6
%
Income (loss) from discontinued operations (Note F)
(287
)
928
(1,215
)
**
Net loss
(18,221
)
(9,835
)
(8,386
)
-85.3
%
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
420
364
56
15.4
%
Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
24
84
(60
)
-71.4
%
Net loss attributable to Viad
$
(17,777
)
$
(9,387
)
$
(8,390
)
-89.4
%
Amounts Attributable to Viad Common Stockholders:
Loss from continuing operations
$
(17,490
)
$
(10,315
)
$
(7,175
)
-69.6
%
Income (loss) from discontinued operations (Note F)
(287
)
928
(1,215
)
**
Net loss
$
(17,777
)
$
(9,387
)
$
(8,390
)
-89.4
%
Diluted loss per common share:
Loss from continuing operations
attributable to Viad common shareholders
$
(0.88
)
$
(0.51
)
$
(0.37
)
-72.5
%
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
attributable to Viad common shareholders
(0.01
)
0.04
(0.05
)
**
Net loss attributable to Viad common
shareholders
$
(0.89
)
$
(0.47
)
$
(0.42
)
-89.4
%
Basic loss per common share:
Loss from continuing operations
attributable to Viad common shareholders
$
(0.88
)
$
(0.51
)
$
(0.37
)
-72.5
%
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
attributable to Viad common shareholders
(0.01
)
0.04
(0.05
)
**
Net loss attributable to Viad common
shareholders
$
(0.89
)
$
(0.47
)
$
(0.42
)
-89.4
%
Common shares treated as outstanding for
loss per share calculations:
Weighted-average outstanding common shares
20,076
20,207
(131
)
-0.6
%
Weighted-average outstanding and potentially
dilutive common shares
20,076
20,207
(131
)
-0.6
%
** Change is greater than +/- 100 percent
Corporate Activities — The decrease in corporate activities expense
for the three months ended March 31, 2019 relative to 2018 was
primarily due to a gain on sale of corporate fixed assets, offset in
part by an increase in performance-based compensation expense.
Restructuring Charges — During the three months ended March 31,
2019, we recorded restructuring charges primarily related to the
elimination of certain positions at GES. During the three months
ended March 31, 2018, we recorded restructuring charges primarily
related to the elimination of certain positions at Pursuit.
Legal Settlement — During the three months ended March 31, 2019, we
recorded a charge related to a legal settlement at GES involving a
former industry contractor.
Net Interest Expense — The increase in net interest expense for the
three months ended March 31, 2019 relative to 2018 was primarily due
to higher debt balances and interest rates in 2019.
Income Taxes — Income taxes were at an effective tax rate of 30% for
the three months ended March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018.
Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations — The loss from
discontinued operations for the three months ended March 31, 2019
was primarily related to legal expenses associated with previously
sold operations. The income from discontinued operations for the
three months ended March 31, 2018 was primarily related to a
favorable legal settlement related to previously sold operations.
Three months ended March 31,
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2019
2018
$
Change
% Change
Net loss attributable to Viad
$
(17,777
)
$
(9,387
)
$
(8,390
)
-89.4
%
Less: Allocation to nonvested shares
-
-
-
**
Adjustment to the redemption value of redeemable
noncontrolling interest
(87
)
(38
)
(49
)
**
Net loss allocated to Viad common
shareholders
$
(17,864
)
$
(9,425
)
$
(8,439
)
-89.5
%
Weighted-average outstanding common shares
20,076
20,207
(131
)
-0.6
%
Basic loss per common share attributable
to Viad common shareholders
$
(0.89
)
$
(0.47
)
$
(0.42
)
-89.4
%
** Change is greater than +/- 100 percent
VIAD CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
TABLE TWO - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
'This document includes the presentation of "Income/(Loss) Before Other
Items", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted Segment EBITDA" and "Adjusted
Segment Operating Income/(Loss)", which are supplemental to results
presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United
States of America (“GAAP”) and may not be comparable to similarly titled
measures presented by other companies.
