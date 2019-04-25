Underlying Business Performance was Stronger than Expected

GES

Base Same Show Revenue Grew 4.0%

Pursuit Revenue Grew

9.7%

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) today announced first quarter 2019 results that

reflect stronger than anticipated performance at both GES and Pursuit.



 

Q1


2019



 

Q1


2018



 


y-o-y
Change



$ in millions, except per share data



 


 


Revenue


$

285.6



$

277.4



2.9

%

Organic Revenue*



290.1




277.4



4.6

%







 

Net Loss Attributable to Viad


$

(17.8

)


$

(9.4

)


-89.4

%

Loss Before Other Items*



(10.2

)



(9.9

)


-2.8

%

Loss Before Other Items per Share*



(0.51

)



(0.49

)


-4.1

%







 

Adjusted Segment Operating Loss*


$

(11.0

)


$

(10.5

)


-4.7

%

Adjusted Segment EBITDA*



2.1




2.5



-15.1

%



  • Revenue of $285.6 million increased 2.9% ($8.2 million)
    year-over-year, or 4.6% ($12.7 million) on an organic basis (which
    excludes the impact of exchange rate variances).



    • The organic revenue increase primarily reflects same-show growth
      and new business wins at GES, as well as incremental revenue from
      Pursuit’s Mount Royal Hotel.


    • Exchange rate variances had an unfavorable impact on revenue of
      $4.5 million.




  • The expected declines in adjusted segment EBITDA and adjusted segment
    operating results were primarily driven by increased costs to support
    continued growth at Pursuit.


  • The loss before other items increased primarily due to higher interest
    expense and lower adjusted segment operating results. The GAAP-basis
    net loss attributable to Viad for the 2019 first quarter also included
    a $6.4 million, after-tax, charge related to a legal settlement.

Steve Moster, president and chief executive officer, commented, “We

delivered better than expected revenue growth and adjusted segment

EBITDA during the first quarter. GES continues to drive growth on a

same-show basis as well as from new corporate wins. At Pursuit, we

continue to realize the benefits of our revenue management efforts and

refresh initiatives, and the team is preparing for a strong peak season

with many new expansion projects opening in the coming months.”

GES Results

Moster said, “GES realized stronger than anticipated revenue growth

during the first quarter, with U.S. base same-show growth of 4 percent

and continued progress from our efforts to increase our share of live

event spend from corporate brands. As we continue our journey to

position GES as the preferred, global full-service provider for live

events, with a focus on driving growth in higher margin areas, we also

remain focused on generating operating efficiencies across the business.

To help ensure we are aligned optimally against our best opportunities,

we recently organized the global business under two geographical

leaders, one for North America and one for EMEA, who are focused on

three strategic themes - Simplify, Grow, and Transform. Accordingly, we

are now reporting on the results of each of those geographical segments.”





 

Q1


2019



 

Q1


2018



 

y-o-y


Change



$ in millions







Revenue


$

274.9



$ 267.7



2.7

%

North America Organic Revenue*



224.0



222.1



0.9

%

EMEA Organic Revenue*



57.7



48.9



18.0

%







 

Adjusted Segment Operating Income*


$

1.7



$ 0.6



**

Adjusted Segment Operating Margin*



0.6

%


0.2

%


40 bps







 

Adjusted Segment EBITDA*


$

10.9



$ 10.4



4.7

%

Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin*



4.0

%


3.9

%


10 bps

Key Performance Indicators:

 




 

U.S. Base Same-Show Revenue Growth(1)

 

4.0

%

Show Rotation Revenue Change – North America (approx.)(2)


$(6

)

Show Rotation Revenue Change – EMEA (approx.)(2)


$4


(1)

 

Base same-shows are defined as shows produced by GES out of the same
U.S. city during the same quarter in both the current year and prior
year. Base same-shows represented 41.7% of GES North America’s
organic revenue during the 2019 first quarter.

(2)


Show rotation refers to shows that take place once every two, three
or four years, as well as annual shows that change quarters from one
year to the next.


**





Greater than 100%.




  • GES revenue of $274.9 million increased 2.7% ($7.2 million)
    year-over-year. On an organic basis, which excludes the impact of
    exchange rate variances, revenue increased 4.2% ($11.3 million).



    • North America organic revenue increased 0.9% ($1.9 million)
      primarily due to U.S. base same-show growth of 4.0% and growth
      from corporate clients, partially offset by negative show rotation
      of approximately $6 million.


    • EMEA organic revenue increased 18.0% ($8.8 million) primarily due
      to new business wins, underlying growth and positive show rotation
      of approximately $4 million.




  • GES adjusted segment operating income of $1.7 million* increased $1.1
    million year-over-year, and $1.1 million on an organic basis.



    • North America organic adjusted segment operating income of $0.6
      million* increased by $0.7 million primarily due to the increase
      in revenue.


    • EMEA organic adjusted segment operating income of $1.1 million*
      increased $0.4 million primarily due to the increase in revenue
      partially offset by higher compensation expense, including
      performance-based incentives, as well as the timing of expenses.



Pursuit Results

Moster said, “Pursuit delivered organic revenue growth of 14.6 percent

during its seasonally slow first quarter, driven primarily by the Mount

Royal Hotel, which continues to perform very well since re-opening in

July of last year. Most of our properties across Pursuit are just

beginning to open for the season, and we continue to be on track to open

many new experiences over the next few months, including FlyOver

Iceland, the West Glacier RV Park and Cabin Village and the fully

remodeled, all-inclusive Glacier View Lodge. We are excited to welcome

guests to our new and improved assets during the busy summer tourism

season.”



 

Q1


2019



 

Q1


2018



 

y-o-y


Change



$ in millions



 


 


Revenue


$

10.7



$

9.7



9.7

%

Organic Revenue*



11.1




9.7



14.6

%







 

Adjusted Segment Operating Loss*


$

(12.8

)


$

(11.2

)


-14.4

%

Adjusted Segment Operating Margin*


**


**


**







 

Adjusted Segment EBITDA*


$

(8.8

)


$

(7.9

)


-10.9

%

Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin*



-82.3

%



-81.4

%


(90) bps







 

Key Performance Indicators:







Same-Store Passengers(1)



151,166




158,472



-4.6

%

Same-Store Effective Ticket Price(1)


$

23



$

21



9.5

%

Same-Store Revenue per Passenger(1)


$

31



$

27



14.8

%

Same-Store RevPAR(2)


$

51



$

53



-3.8

%

Same-Store Room Nights Available(2)



27,810




27,810



-


(1)

 

Same-store effective ticket price is calculated as revenue from the
sale of attraction tickets divided by the total number of passengers
for all comparable Pursuit attractions, expressed on a constant
currency basis. Same-store revenue per passenger is a similar
measure but also takes into consideration ancillary revenue derived
from food and beverage and retail offerings at the comparable
attractions. Comparable attractions are defined as those operated by
Pursuit for the entirety of both periods.

(2)


Same-store RevPAR is calculated as total rooms revenue divided by
the total number of room nights available for all comparable Pursuit
properties during the periods presented, expressed on a constant
currency basis. Comparable properties are defined as those operated
by Pursuit for the entirety of both periods. Accordingly, the
measures shown above do not include the Mount Royal Hotel, which was
closed from December 2016 through June 2018 due to fire damage.

**


Greater than 100% or 1,000 basis points.



  • Pursuit revenue of $10.7 million increased 9.7% ($0.9 million)
    year-over-year. On an organic basis, which excludes the impact of
    exchange rate variances, revenue increased 14.6% ($1.4 million)
    primarily due to the re-opening of the Mount Royal Hotel, as well as
    continued focus on revenue management and refresh efforts to maximize
    revenues across our attraction and hotel portfolio.



  • Pursuit adjusted segment operating loss of $12.8 million* increased
    $1.6 million year-over-year. On an organic basis, the operating loss
    of $13.1 million increased $1.9 million primarily due to higher
    depreciation expense, as well as additional costs to support continued
    growth initiatives and the timing of certain other expenses.

Cash Flow / Capital Structure



  • Our cash flow from operations was $8.2 million for the 2019 first
    quarter.


  • Our capital expenditures for the quarter totaled $19.5 million,
    comprising $12.4 million for Pursuit and $7.1 million for GES.


  • Our return of capital totaled $2.0 million for the quarter (which
    represented quarterly dividends of $0.10 per share). We had 600,067
    shares remaining under our current repurchase authorization at March
    31, 2019.


  • Our debt proceeds (net) totaled $13.9 million for the quarter.


  • Our cash and cash equivalents were $43.5 million, debt was $251.0
    million and our debt-to-capital ratio was 36.6% at March 31, 2019.

Business Outlook

2019 Full Year Guidance

Moster said, “We are encouraged by our solid start to 2019 and our

forecast for the full year remains largely unchanged. At GES, we are

focused on driving continued same-show growth, new business wins, and

efficiency gains as we work to improve the margin profile of the

business. At Pursuit, we expect another year of profitable growth and we

have many expansion projects underway that we expect will deliver strong

returns, revenue and margins. We remain committed to our growth

strategies for GES and Pursuit, and to delivering enhanced shareholder

value.”



  • We expect consolidated revenue to increase at a mid-single digit rate
    from 2018 full year revenue, driven by growth at both GES and Pursuit.


  • We expect consolidated adjusted segment EBITDA to be in the range of
    $152.5 million to $158.5 million, as compared to $146.3 million* in
    2018.


  • The outlook for our business units is as follows:


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

GES

 

Pursuit









$ in millions











Revenue


Up low-single digits


(from $1,111 in 2018)



 

Up 15% to 17%


(from $185 in 2018)











Adjusted Segment EBITDA


$76 to $80


(vs. $77.7* in 2018)




$76 to $79


(vs. $68.6* in 2018)











Depreciation & Amortization


$37 to $39


$22 to $23









Adjusted Segment Operating Income


$38 to $42


(vs. $39.8* in 2018)




$53.5 to $56.5


(vs. $49.9* in 2018)











Capital Expenditures


$30 to $33


(inclusive of about $10 for growth projects)




$64 to $68


(inclusive of about $50



for growth projects, including FlyOver Las Vegas)




  • Our guidance assumes that exchange rates during the remainder of 2019
    will approximate $0.76 U.S. Dollars per Canadian Dollar and $1.30 U.S.
    Dollars per British Pound. As compared to 2018, we expect exchange
    rate variances to impact 2019 full year results as follows:


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Viad Total

 

GES

 

Pursuit











$ in millions, except per share data









Revenue


$

(8.5

)

 

$

(7.0

)

 

$

(1.5

)









Adjusted Segment Operating Income


$

(0.5

)


$

(0.5

)



-










Income per Share Before Other Items


$

(0.01

)






  • We expect GES show rotation to have a net negative impact on full year
    revenue of about $25 million versus 2018. Show rotation refers to
    shows that occur less frequently than annually, as well as annual
    shows that shift quarters from one year to the next.


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Q1 Act.

 

Q2 Est.

 

Q3 Est.

 

Q4 Est.

 

FY Est.









Show Rotation Revenue ($ in millions)


$(2)

 

$20

 

$(45)

 

$5

 

$(25)



  • We expect GES U.S. base same-show revenue to increase at
    a low single digit rate.


  • We expect Pursuit’s 2019 growth to be fueled primarily by investments
    to support our Refresh, Build, Buy strategy, which are expected to
    contribute incremental revenue of approximately $15 million to $17
    million during 2019. Additionally, we expect to realize mid- to
    high-single digit revenue growth across the rest of our attractions
    and hospitality assets driven by a combination of our revenue
    management efforts and strong visitation to our iconic destinations.


  • We expect start-up costs related to the development of Pursuit’s
    FlyOver Iceland attraction, which is expected to open in July 2019, to
    approximate $1 million during the first six months of 2019. These
    costs are not included in the adjusted segment EBITDA or adjusted
    segment operating income guidance ranges above.


  • We expect corporate activities expense to approximate $11 million.


  • We expect our effective tax rate on income before other items to
    approximate 29%.

2019 Second Quarter Guidance



 


 

2019 Guidance



 

2018

 

Low End

 

High End

 

FX Impact(1)



$ in millions, except per share data

Revenue:





 



 


GES


$

315.3


$

335


to

$

350


$

(3.0

)

Pursuit



48.4



54


to


57



(0.5

)


Adjusted Segment Operating Income:












GES


$29.1*


$

33


to

$

36


$

-


Pursuit


10.0*



10.0


to


12.5



-











 

Income per Share Before Other Items


$1.20*


$

1.28


to

$

1.43


$

(0.01

)


(1)

 

 

FX Impact represents the expected effect of year-over-year changes
in exchange rates that is incorporated in the low end and high end
guidance ranges presented.



  • We expect GES second quarter results to increase primarily due to
    positive show rotation revenue of approximately $20 million and
    new business wins, partially offset by unfavorable exchange rate
    variances. Our operating income guidance reflects higher
    performance-based incentive expense and additional resources to drive
    growth and profitability in high-value areas.


  • We expect Pursuit second quarter revenue to increase primarily due to
    our refresh efforts and continued focus on revenue management across
    our attraction and hospitality portfolio. Our operating income
    guidance reflects additional costs to support continued growth
    initiatives.

Conference Call and Web Cast

We will hold a conference call with investors and analysts for a review

of first quarter 2019 results on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.

(ET). To join the live conference, call (877) 917-8933, passcode “Viad”,

or access the webcast through Viad’s Web site at www.viad.com.

A replay will be available for a limited time at (866) 396-6249 or (203)

369-0511 (no passcode is required), or visit the Viad Web site and link

to a replay of the webcast.

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI) generates revenue and shareholder value through two

business units: GES and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live

events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's

leading brands and event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of

inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the

Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, Reykjavik (opening in July 2019), and Las

Vegas (opening in 2021) that includes attractions, lodges and hotels,

and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places. Our

business strategy focuses on providing superior experiential services to

our customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to our

shareholders. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company. For more information,

visit www.viad.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements.

Words, and variations of words, such as “will,” “may,” “expect,”

“would,” “could,” “might,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,”

“anticipate,” “deliver,” “seek,” “aim,” “potential,” “target,”

“outlook,” and similar expressions are intended to identify our

forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe our

business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also

are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not

historical facts and are subject to a host of risks and uncertainties,

many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results

to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially

from those described in our forward-looking statements include, but are

not limited to, the following:



  • our ability to successfully integrate and achieve established
    financial and strategic goals from acquisitions;


  • fluctuations in general economic conditions;


  • our dependence on large exhibition event clients;


  • the importance of key members of our account teams to our business
    relationships;


  • the competitive nature of the industries in which we operate;


  • travel industry disruptions;


  • unanticipated delays and cost overruns of our capital projects, and
    our ability to achieve established financial and strategic goals of
    such projects;


  • seasonality of our businesses;


  • transportation disruptions and increases in transportation costs;


  • natural disasters and other catastrophic events;


  • the impact of recent U.S. tax legislation;


  • our multi-employer pension plan funding obligations;


  • our exposure to labor cost increases and work stoppages related to
    unionized employees;


  • liabilities relating to prior and discontinued operations;


  • adverse effects of show rotation on our periodic results and operating
    margins;


  • our exposure to currency exchange rate fluctuations; our exposure to
    cybersecurity attacks and threats;


  • compliance with laws governing the storage, collection, handling, and
    transfer of personal data and our exposure to legal claims and fines
    for data breaches or improper handling of such data;


  • the effects of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; and


  • the effects of changes in the U.S. trade policy.

For a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may

affect our business or financial results, please see Item 1A, “Risk

Factors,” of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the

SEC. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise

any forward-looking statement in this press release except as required

by applicable law or regulation.

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Measures

We have provided the following forward-looking non-GAAP financial

measures: Adjusted Segment EBITDA, Adjusted Segment Operating Income and

Income Before Other Items. We do not provide quantitative

reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to

their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because, due to

variability and difficulty in developing accurate projections and/or

certain information not being ascertainable or accessible, not all of

the information necessary to do so is available to us without

unreasonable effort. Consequently, any attempt to disclose such

reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that could be

confusing or misleading to investors. It is probable that our

forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures may be materially different

from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

* Refer to Table Two of this press release for a discussion and

reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly

comparable GAAP financial measure


 

VIAD CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

TABLE ONE - QUARTERLY RESULTS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 


 

 

Three months ended March 31,

($ in thousands, except per share data)



 

2019


 

 

2018

 

 

 

$

Change

 

 

% Change

 

Revenue:












GES:












North America



$

223,241



$

222,064




$

1,177




0.5

%

EMEA




54,376




48,920





5,456




11.2

%

Intersegment eliminations



 

(2,690

)


 

(3,278

)



 

588

 



17.9

%

Total GES




274,927




267,706





7,221




2.7

%

Pursuit



 

10,667



 

9,722

 



 

945

 



9.7

%

Total revenue



$

285,594



$

277,428

 



$

8,166

 



2.9

%












 

Segment operating income (loss):












GES:












North America



$

608



$

(79

)



$

687




**

EMEA



 

1,135



 

659

 



 

476

 



72.2

%

Total GES




1,743




580





1,163




**

Pursuit



 

(12,995

)


 

(11,395

)



 

(1,600

)



-14.0

%

Segment operating loss




(11,252

)



(10,815

)




(437

)



-4.0

%

Corporate eliminations




16




16





-




0.0

%

Corporate activities (Note A)




(1,833

)



(2,217

)




384




17.3

%

Restructuring charges (Note B)




(688

)



(162

)




(526

)



**

Legal settlement (Note C)




(8,500

)



-





(8,500

)



**

Other expense




(455

)



(238

)




(217

)



-91.2

%

Net interest expense (Note D)



 

(2,817

)


 

(1,985

)



 

(832

)



-41.9

%

Loss from continuing operations before












income taxes




(25,529

)



(15,401

)




(10,128

)



-65.8

%

Income tax benefit (Note E)



 

7,595



 

4,638

 



 

2,957

 



63.8

%

Loss from continuing operations




(17,934

)



(10,763

)




(7,171

)



-66.6

%

Income (loss) from discontinued operations (Note F)



 

(287

)


 

928

 



 

(1,215

)



**

Net loss




(18,221

)



(9,835

)




(8,386

)



-85.3

%

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest




420




364





56




15.4

%

Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest



 

24



 

84

 



 

(60

)



-71.4

%

Net loss attributable to Viad



$

(17,777

)


$

(9,387

)



$

(8,390

)



-89.4

%












 

Amounts Attributable to Viad Common Stockholders:










Loss from continuing operations



$

(17,490

)


$

(10,315

)



$

(7,175

)



-69.6

%

Income (loss) from discontinued operations (Note F)



 

(287

)


 

928

 



 

(1,215

)



**

Net loss



$

(17,777

)


$

(9,387

)



$

(8,390

)



-89.4

%












 

Diluted loss per common share:












Loss from continuing operations












attributable to Viad common shareholders



$

(0.88

)


$

(0.51

)



$

(0.37

)



-72.5

%

Income (loss) from discontinued operations












attributable to Viad common shareholders



 

(0.01

)


 

0.04

 



 

(0.05

)



**

Net loss attributable to Viad common












shareholders



$

(0.89

)


$

(0.47

)



$

(0.42

)



-89.4

%












 

Basic loss per common share:












Loss from continuing operations












attributable to Viad common shareholders



$

(0.88

)


$

(0.51

)



$

(0.37

)



-72.5

%

Income (loss) from discontinued operations












attributable to Viad common shareholders



 

(0.01

)


 

0.04

 



 

(0.05

)



**

Net loss attributable to Viad common












shareholders



$

(0.89

)


$

(0.47

)



$

(0.42

)



-89.4

%












 

Common shares treated as outstanding for












loss per share calculations:












Weighted-average outstanding common shares



 

20,076



 

20,207

 



 

(131

)



-0.6

%












 

Weighted-average outstanding and potentially










dilutive common shares



 

20,076



 

20,207

 



 

(131

)



-0.6

%












 

** Change is greater than +/- 100 percent












 


 


VIAD CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES



TABLE ONE - NOTES TO QUARTERLY RESULTS



(UNAUDITED)




 

 



(A)





Corporate Activities — The decrease in corporate activities expense
for the three months ended March 31, 2019 relative to 2018 was
primarily due to a gain on sale of corporate fixed assets, offset in
part by an increase in performance-based compensation expense.




 


(B)





Restructuring Charges — During the three months ended March 31,
2019, we recorded restructuring charges primarily related to the
elimination of certain positions at GES. During the three months
ended March 31, 2018, we recorded restructuring charges primarily
related to the elimination of certain positions at Pursuit.




 


(C)





Legal Settlement — During the three months ended March 31, 2019, we
recorded a charge related to a legal settlement at GES involving a
former industry contractor.




 


(D)





Net Interest Expense — The increase in net interest expense for the
three months ended March 31, 2019 relative to 2018 was primarily due
to higher debt balances and interest rates in 2019.




 


(E)





Income Taxes — Income taxes were at an effective tax rate of 30% for
the three months ended March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018.




 


(F)





Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations — The loss from
discontinued operations for the three months ended March 31, 2019
was primarily related to legal expenses associated with previously
sold operations. The income from discontinued operations for the
three months ended March 31, 2018 was primarily related to a
favorable legal settlement related to previously sold operations.




 


 


 

 

Three months ended March 31,

($ in thousands, except per share data)



 

2019

 

 

 

 

2018

 

 

 

$

Change

 

 

% Change

 













 

Net loss attributable to Viad



$

(17,777

)



$

(9,387

)



$

(8,390

)



-89.4

%

Less: Allocation to nonvested shares




-





-





-




**

Adjustment to the redemption value of redeemable










noncontrolling interest



 

(87

)



 

(38

)



 

(49

)



**

Net loss allocated to Viad common













shareholders



$

(17,864

)



$

(9,425

)



$

(8,439

)



-89.5

%













 

Weighted-average outstanding common shares




20,076





20,207





(131

)



-0.6

%













 

Basic loss per common share attributable













to Viad common shareholders



$

(0.89

)



$

(0.47

)



$

(0.42

)



-89.4

%













 

** Change is greater than +/- 100 percent













 

VIAD CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

TABLE TWO - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

'This document includes the presentation of "Income/(Loss) Before Other

Items", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted Segment EBITDA" and "Adjusted

Segment Operating Income/(Loss)", which are supplemental to results

presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United

States of America (“GAAP”) and may not be comparable to similarly titled

measures presented by other companies.

Contacts

Carrie Long

Investor Relations

(602) 207-2681

ir@viad.com

Read full story here
Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles