Viad Corp Reports Results for the 2021 First Quarter

VIAD CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

TABLE ONE - QUARTERLY RESULTS

(UNAUDITED)

Three months ended March 31,

($ in thousands, except per share data)







2021

















2020











$ Change





% Change





Revenue:







GES (Note A)

$





19,145











$





281,135











$





(261,990





)





-93.2





%





Pursuit







9,790

















13,523

















(3,733





)











-27.6





%





Total revenue

$





28,935











$





294,658











$





(265,723





)











-90.2





%













Segment operating income (loss):







GES

$





(19,904





)





$





10,858











$





(30,762





)





**





Pursuit







(18,321





)











(20,274





)











1,953

















9.6





%





Segment operating loss







(38,225





)











(9,416





)











(28,809





)





**





Corporate eliminations







17

















16

















1

















6.3





%





Corporate activities (Note B)







(2,005





)











(789





)











(1,216





)





**





Restructuring charges (Note C)







(2,826





)











(851





)











(1,975





)





**





Impairment charges (Note D)







-

















(88,380





)











88,380

















-100.0





%





Other expense







(360





)











(419





)











59

















14.1





%





Net interest expense (Note E)







(5,085





)











(3,939





)











(1,146





)











-29.1





%





Loss from continuing operations before income taxes







(48,484





)











(103,778





)











55,294

















53.3





%





Income tax benefit (Note F)







3,045

















15,797

















(12,752





)











-80.7





%





Loss from continuing operations







(45,439





)











(87,981





)











42,542

















48.4





%





Income (loss) from discontinued operations (Note G)







348

















(454





)











802











**





Net loss







(45,091





)











(88,435





)











43,344

















49.0





%





Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest







1,445

















1,333

















112

















8.4





%





Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest







494

















517

















(23





)











-4.4





%





Net loss attributable to Viad

$





(43,152





)





$





(86,585





)





$





43,433

















50.2





%













Amounts Attributable to Viad Common Stockholders:







Loss from continuing operations

$





(43,500





)





$





(86,131





)





$





42,631

















49.5





%





Income (loss) from discontinued operations (Note G)







348

















(454





)











802











**





Net loss

$





(43,152





)





$





(86,585





)





$





43,433

















50.2





%













Diluted loss per common share:







Loss from continuing operations attributable to Viad common shareholders

$





(2.23





)





$





(4.27





)





$





2.04

















47.8





%





Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to Viad common shareholders







0.02

















(0.02





)











0.04











**





Net loss attributable to Viad common shareholders

$





(2.21





)





$





(4.29





)





$





2.08

















48.5





%













Basic loss per common share:







Loss from continuing operations attributable to Viad common shareholders

$





(2.23





)





$





(4.27





)





$





2.04

















47.8





%





Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to Viad common shareholders







0.02

















(0.02





)











0.04











**





Net loss attributable to Viad common shareholders

$





(2.21





)





$





(4.29





)





$





2.08

















48.5





%













Common shares treated as outstanding for loss per share calculations:







Weighted-average outstanding common shares







20,370

















20,215

















155

















0.8





%













Weighted-average outstanding and potentially dilutive common shares







20,370

















20,215

















155

















0.8





%





** Change is greater than +/- 100 percent

VIAD CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

TABLE ONE - NOTES TO QUARTERLY RESULTS

(UNAUDITED)



(A)



GES Revenue — In the third quarter of 2020, we identified prior period errors related to the recognition of revenue of our Corporate Accounts’ third-party services. Revenue from these services should have been recorded on a net basis to reflect only the fees received for arranging these services. Whereas previously, we recorded this revenue on a gross basis, thus overstating revenue and cost of services by the same amount. As a result, GES' prior period revenue shown in this press release has been corrected to reflect this gross-to-net adjustment. We determined that the error is not material to the previously issued financial statements. The following table provides a reconciliation of originally reported revenue to the corrected figures for 2020:









2020











1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter







Total GES revenue as originally reported

$





292,485











$





25,599











$





14,257











$





18,695

















Gross to net correction for GES







(11,350





)











(796





)











(265





)











-

















Total GES revenue as corrected

$





281,135











$





24,803











$





13,992











$





18,695





















(B)



Corporate Activities — The increase in corporate activities expense during the three months ended March 31, 2021 was primarily due lower performance-based compensation expense in 2020 as we reduced our estimated performance achievement to zero as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, offset in part by lower headcount in 2021.











(C)



Restructuring Charges — Restructuring charges during the three months ended March 31, 2021 were primarily related to facility closures at GES. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, we accelerated our transformation and streamlining efforts at GES to significantly reduce costs and create a lower and more flexible cost structure focused on servicing our more profitable market segments. Restructuring charges during the three months ended March 31, 2020 were primarily related to the elimination of certain positions at GES and our corporate office in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.











(D)



Impairment Charges — Due to the deteriorating macroeconomic environment related to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in disruptions to our operations and the decline in our stock price, we recorded non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $72.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020 related to GES and Pursuit’s Glacier Park Collection reporting unit and a non-cash impairment charge to intangible assets of $15.7 million related to GES' U.S. audio-visual production business.











(E)



Net Interest Expense — The increase in interest expense during the three months ended March 31, 2021 was primarily due to higher debt balances in 2021.











(F)



Income Tax Benefit — The effective tax rate was 6% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 15% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The rate for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was lower than the blended statutory rate primarily as a result of excluding the tax benefit on losses recognized in the United States, United Kingdom, and other European countries where we have a valuation allowance. The rate for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was lower than the blended statutory rate due to no tax benefit recognized on some of the goodwill impairments.











(G)



Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations — Income from discontinued operations during the three months ended March 31, 2021 was primarily due to an insurance recovery related to a previously sold operation, offset in part by legal expenses. Loss from discontinued operations during the three months ended March 31, 2020 was primarily due to legal expenses related to previously sold operations.

Three months ended March 31,

($ in thousands, except per share data)







2021

















2020











$ Change





% Change





Net loss attributable to Viad

$





(43,152





)





$





(86,585





)





$





43,433

















50.2





%





Less: Allocation to nonvested shares







-

















-

















-











**





Convertible preferred stock dividends paid in kind1







(1,898





)











-

















(1,898





)





**





Adjustment to the redemption value of redeemable noncontrolling interest







(56





)











(126





)











70

















55.6





%





Net loss allocated to Viad common shareholders

$





(45,106





)





$





(86,711





)





$





41,605

















48.0





%













Weighted-average outstanding common shares1







20,370

















20,215

















155

















0.8





%













Basic loss per common share attributable to Viad common shareholders

$





(2.21





)





$





(4.29





)





$





2.08

















48.5





%





1 When calculating basic income (loss) per share and diluted loss per share, dividends paid in kind on convertible preferred stock are deducted from the reported net income (loss) for the period and there is no adjustment to the number of common shares outstanding to reflect the potential future conversion of the outstanding preferred shares. When calculating diluted net income per share, the outstanding preferred shares (as if converted at the beginning of the period) are added to the common shares outstanding and there is no adjustment to the reported net income for any dividends paid in kind. The following table shows the outstanding preferred stock expressed in common shares as if converted:

Three months ended

March 31,

Convertible preferred stock as if converted (in thousands):







2021

















2020











Beginning of the period







6,494

















-











New shares issued







-

















-











Dividends paid in kind







89

















-











End of the period







6,583

















-









