Viad Corp Reports Results for the 2021 Second Quarter

VIAD CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

TABLE ONE - QUARTERLY RESULTS

(UNAUDITED)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)













2021























2020

















$ Change











% Change

















2021























2020

















$ Change











% Change





Revenue:

GES (Note A)

$





24,920











$





24,803











$





117

















0.5





%





$





44,065











$





305,938











$





(261,873





)





-85.6





%





Pursuit







36,313

















5,264

















31,049









**







46,103

















18,787

















27,316









**

Total revenue

$





61,233











$





30,067











$





31,166









**

$





90,168











$





324,725











$





(234,557





)





-72.2





%





Segment operating loss:

GES

$





(26,897





)





$





(32,060





)





$





5,163

















16.1





%





$





(46,801





)





$





(21,202





)





$





(25,599





)



**

Pursuit







(8,097





)











(17,692





)











9,595

















54.2





%











(26,418





)











(37,966





)











11,548











30.4





%





Segment operating loss







(34,994





)











(49,752





)











14,758

















29.7





%











(73,219





)











(59,168





)











(14,051





)





-23.7





%





Corporate eliminations







18

















16

















2

















12.5





%











35

















32

















3











9.4





%





Corporate activities (Note B)







(3,006





)











(2,468





)











(538





)











-21.8





%











(5,011





)











(3,257





)











(1,754





)





-53.9





%





Restructuring charges (Note C)







(787





)











(260





)











(527





)



**







(3,613





)











(1,111





)











(2,502





)



**

Impairment charges (Note D)







-

















(114,020





)











114,020

















-100.0





%











-

















(202,400





)











202,400











-100.0





%





Pension plan withdrawal







(57





)











(462





)











405

















87.7





%











(57





)











(462





)











405











87.7





%





Other expense







(680





)











(265





)











(415





)



**







(1,040





)











(684





)











(356





)





-52.0





%





Net interest expense (Note E)







(5,565





)











(5,010





)











(555





)











-11.1





%











(10,650





)











(8,949





)











(1,701





)





-19.0





%





Loss from continuing operations before income taxes







(45,071





)











(172,221





)











127,150

















73.8





%











(93,555





)











(275,999





)











182,444











66.1





%





Income tax (expense) benefit (Note F)







2,166

















(35,516





)











37,682









**







5,211

















(19,719





)











24,930









**

Loss from continuing operations







(42,905





)











(207,737





)











164,832

















79.3





%











(88,344





)











(295,718





)











207,374











70.1





%





Income (loss) from discontinued operations (Note G)







(62





)











(379





)











317

















83.6





%











286

















(833





)











1,119









**

Net loss







(42,967





)











(208,116





)











165,149

















79.4





%











(88,058





)











(296,551





)











208,493











70.3





%





Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest







510

















1,634

















(1,124





)











-68.8





%











1,955

















2,967

















(1,012





)





-34.1





%





Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest







431

















204

















227









**







925

















721

















204











28.3





%





Net loss attributable to Viad

$





(42,026





)





$





(206,278





)





$





164,252

















79.6





%





$





(85,178





)





$





(292,863





)





$





207,685











70.9





%





Amounts Attributable to Viad Common Stockholders:

Loss from continuing operations

$





(41,964





)





$





(205,899





)





$





163,935

















79.6





%





$





(85,464





)





$





(292,030





)





$





206,566











70.7





%





Income (loss) from discontinued operations (Note G)







(62





)











(379





)











317

















83.6





%











286

















(833





)











1,119









**

Net loss

$





(42,026





)





$





(206,278





)





$





164,252

















79.6





%





$





(85,178





)





$





(292,863





)





$





207,685











70.9





%





Diluted loss per common share:

Loss from continuing operations attributable to Viad common shareholders

$





(2.18





)





$





(10.17





)





$





7.99

















78.6





%





$





(4.41





)





$





(14.44





)





$





10.03











69.5





%





Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to Viad common shareholders







-

















(0.02





)











0.02

















-100.0





%











0.01

















(0.05





)











0.06









**

Net loss attributable to Viad common shareholders

$





(2.18





)





$





(10.19





)





$





8.01

















78.6





%





$





(4.40





)





$





(14.49





)





$





10.09











69.6





%





Basic loss per common share:

Loss from continuing operations attributable to Viad common shareholders

$





(2.18





)





$





(10.17





)





$





7.99

















78.6





%





$





(4.41





)





$





(14.44





)





$





10.03











69.5





%





Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to Viad common shareholders







-

















(0.02





)











0.02

















-100.0





%











0.01

















(0.05





)











0.06









**

Net loss attributable to Viad common shareholders

$





(2.18





)





$





(10.19





)





$





8.01

















78.6





%





$





(4.40





)





$





(14.49





)





$





10.09











69.6





%





Common shares treated as outstanding for loss per share calculations:

Weighted-average outstanding common shares







20,397

















20,282

















115

















0.6





%











20,384

















20,249

















135











0.7





%





Weighted-average outstanding and potentially dilutive common shares







20,397

















20,282

















115

















0.6





%











20,384

















20,249

















135











0.7





%





** Change is greater than +/- 100 percent

VIAD CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

TABLE ONE - NOTES TO QUARTERLY RESULTS

(UNAUDITED)

(A) GES Revenue — In the third quarter of 2020, we identified prior period errors related to the recognition of revenue of our Corporate Accounts’ third-party services. Revenue from these services should have been recorded on a net basis to reflect only the fees received for arranging these services. Whereas previously, we recorded this revenue on a gross basis, thus overstating revenue and cost of services by the same amount. As a result, GES' prior period revenue shown in this press release has been corrected to reflect this gross-to-net adjustment. We determined that the error is not material to the previously issued financial statements. The following table provides a reconciliation of originally reported revenue to the corrected figures for 2020:



2020





1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter

Total GES revenue as originally reported

$





292,485











$





25,599











$





14,257











$





18,695











Gross to net correction for GES







(11,350





)











(796





)











(265





)











-











Total GES revenue as corrected

$





281,135











$





24,803











$





13,992











$





18,695











(B) Corporate Activities — The increase in corporate activities expense during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to lower performance-based compensation expense in 2020 as we reduced our estimated performance achievement to zero as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(C) Restructuring Charges — Restructuring charges during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were primarily related to facility closures at GES. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, we accelerated our transformation and streamlining efforts at GES to significantly reduce costs and create a lower and more flexible cost structure focused on servicing our more profitable market segments. Restructuring charges during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were primarily related to the elimination of certain positions at GES and our corporate office in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(D) Impairment Charges — Due to the deteriorating macroeconomic environment related to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in disruptions to our operations and the decline in our stock price, we recorded non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $113.1 million and a fixed asset impairment charge of $0.9 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, we recorded non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $185.8 million, a non-cash impairment charge to intangible assets of $15.7 million related to GES’ United States audio-visual production business, and a fixed asset impairment charge of $0.9 million.

(E) Net Interest Expense — The increase in interest expense during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to higher debt balances in 2021.

(F) Income Tax (Expense) Benefit – The effective tax rate was 5% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and a negative 21% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The effective tax rate was 6% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and a negative 7% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was lower than the blended statutory rate primarily as a result of excluding the tax benefit on losses recognized in the United States, United Kingdom, and other European countries where we have a valuation allowance. The negative effective tax rates for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were due to the recording of a valuation allowance against our remaining United States, United Kingdom, and other European countries net deferred tax assets of $25 million, as well as no tax benefits on non-deductible goodwill impairments and losses recognized in those jurisdictions.

(G) Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations — Loss from discontinued operations during the three months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to legal expenses related to previously sold operations. Income from discontinued operations during the six months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to an insurance recovery related to a previously sold operation, offset in part by legal expenses. Loss from discontinued operations during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to legal expenses related to previously sold operations.

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)













2021























2020

















$ Change











% Change

















2021























2020

















$ Change











% Change





Net loss attributable to Viad

$





(42,026





)





$





(206,278





)





$





164,252

















79.6





%





$





(85,178





)





$





(292,863





)





$





207,685











70.9





%





Convertible preferred stock dividends paid in kind1







(1,923





)











-

















(1,923





)



**







(3,821





)











-

















(3,821





)



**

Adjustment to the redemption value of redeemable noncontrolling interest







(547





)











(332





)











(215





)











-64.8





%











(603





)











(458





)











(145





)





-31.7





%





Net loss allocated to Viad common shareholders

$





(44,496





)





$





(206,610





)





$





162,114

















78.5





%





$





(89,602





)





$





(293,321





)





$





203,719











69.5





%





Weighted-average outstanding common shares1







20,397

















20,282

















115

















0.6





%











20,384

















20,249

















135











0.7





%





Basic loss per common share attributable to Viad common shareholders

$





(2.18





)





$





(10.19





)





$





8.01

















78.6





%





$





(4.40





)





$





(14.49





)





$





10.09











69.6





%





1 When calculating basic income (loss) per share and diluted loss per share, dividends paid in kind on convertible preferred stock are deducted from the reported net income (loss) for the period and there is no adjustment to the number of common shares outstanding to reflect the potential future conversion of the outstanding preferred shares. When calculating diluted net income per share, the outstanding preferred shares (as if converted at the beginning of the period) are added to the common shares outstanding and there is no adjustment to the reported net income for any dividends paid in kind. The following table shows the outstanding preferred stock expressed in common shares as if converted:

Three months ended Six months ended

June 30, June 30,

Convertible preferred stock as if converted (in thousands):













2021























2020















































2021























2020



































Beginning of the period







6,583

















-

















6,494

















-











New shares issued







-

















-

















-

















-











Dividends paid in kind







91

















-

















180

















-











End of the period







6,674

















-

















6,674

















-











Convertible preferred stock (as if converted) for EPS

6,583





-





6,539





-



