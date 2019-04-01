PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viad

Corp (NYSE: VVI)

announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Moster

and Chief Financial Officer Ellen Ingersoll will host a teleconference

with investors and analysts to review 2019 first quarter results. Our

call will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 5 p.m. (Eastern time).

We will issue a press release outlining our financial results and

outlook on that date and will also post it on our website at www.viad.com

prior to the call.

To join the live teleconference dial toll-free (877) 917-8933 passcode

"Viad" or access the webcast through our website. A replay will be

available for a limited time at (866) 396-6249 or (203) 369-0511 (a

passcode is not required) or visit the website and link to a replay of

the webcast.

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI)

generates revenue and shareholder value through two business units: GES

and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering

a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and

event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable

travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver,

Reykjavik (opening July 2019), and Las Vegas (opening 2021) that

includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that

connect guests with iconic places. Our business strategy focuses on

providing superior experiential services to our customers and

sustainable returns on invested capital to our shareholders. We are an

S&P SmallCap 600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.

Contacts

Carrie Long

Investor Relations

(602) 207-2681

ir@viad.com

