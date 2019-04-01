PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viad
Corp (NYSE: VVI)
announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Moster
and Chief Financial Officer Ellen Ingersoll will host a teleconference
with investors and analysts to review 2019 first quarter results. Our
call will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 5 p.m. (Eastern time).
We will issue a press release outlining our financial results and
outlook on that date and will also post it on our website at www.viad.com
prior to the call.
To join the live teleconference dial toll-free (877) 917-8933 passcode
"Viad" or access the webcast through our website. A replay will be
available for a limited time at (866) 396-6249 or (203) 369-0511 (a
passcode is not required) or visit the website and link to a replay of
the webcast.
About Viad
Viad (NYSE: VVI)
generates revenue and shareholder value through two business units: GES
and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering
a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and
event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable
travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver,
Reykjavik (opening July 2019), and Las Vegas (opening 2021) that
includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that
connect guests with iconic places. Our business strategy focuses on
providing superior experiential services to our customers and
sustainable returns on invested capital to our shareholders. We are an
S&P SmallCap 600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.
Contacts
Carrie Long
Investor Relations
(602) 207-2681