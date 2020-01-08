Viad Corp Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Call

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Moster and Chief Financial Officer Ellen Ingersoll will host a teleconference with investors and analysts to review 2019 fourth quarter and full year results. Our call will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 5 p.m. (Eastern Time). We will issue a press release outlining our financial results and outlook on that date and will also post it on our website at www.viad.com prior to the call.
To join the live teleconference dial toll-free (888) 426-8929 passcode "Viad" or access the webcast through our website. A replay will be available for a limited time at (800) 759-4661 or (402) 998-0482 (a passcode is not required) or visit the website and link to a replay of the webcast.
About Viad
Viad (NYSE: VVI) generates revenue and shareholder value through two businesses: GES and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, Reykjavik, Las Vegas (expected opening in 2021) and Toronto (expected opening in 2022) that includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places. Our business strategy focuses on providing superior experiential services to our customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to our shareholders. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.
Contacts
Carrie Long
Investor Relations
(602) 207-2681