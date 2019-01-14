PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viad
Corp (NYSE: VVI)
announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Moster
and Chief Financial Officer Ellen Ingersoll will host a teleconference
with investors and analysts to review 2018 fourth quarter and full year
results. Our call will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 5 p.m.
(Eastern time). We will issue a press release outlining our financial
results and outlook on that date and will also post it on our website at www.viad.com prior
to the call.
To join our live teleconference, dial toll-free (877) 917-8933 passcode
"Viad" or access the webcast through our website. A replay will be
available for a limited time at (866) 513-4384 or (203) 369-1983 (a
passcode is not required) or visit our website and link to a replay of
the webcast.
About Viad
Viad (NYSE: VVI)
generates revenue and shareholder value through two business units: GES
and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering
a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and
event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable
travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, and
Vancouver that includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing
tours that connect guests with iconic places. Viad is an S&P SmallCap
600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.
