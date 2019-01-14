PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viad

Corp (NYSE: VVI)

announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Moster

and Chief Financial Officer Ellen Ingersoll will host a teleconference

with investors and analysts to review 2018 fourth quarter and full year

results. Our call will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 5 p.m.

(Eastern time). We will issue a press release outlining our financial

results and outlook on that date and will also post it on our website at www.viad.com prior

to the call.

To join our live teleconference, dial toll-free (877) 917-8933 passcode

"Viad" or access the webcast through our website. A replay will be

available for a limited time at (866) 513-4384 or (203) 369-1983 (a

passcode is not required) or visit our website and link to a replay of

the webcast.

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI)

generates revenue and shareholder value through two business units: GES

and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering

a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and

event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable

travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, and

Vancouver that includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing

tours that connect guests with iconic places. Viad is an S&P SmallCap

600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.

Contacts

Viad Corp

Sajid Daudi or Carrie Long

Investor

Relations

602-207-2681

