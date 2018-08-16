PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viad

Corp (NYSE: VVI)

today announced that Steve Moster, president and chief executive officer

of Viad, is scheduled to present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor

Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday, August 30, 2018.

Moster’s presentation will begin at 1:10 p.m. Central Time and will be

available by audio webcast on Viad’s website at http://www.viad.com/investors.

Interested parties should log on to the website 15 minutes prior to the

presentation time to register for the event and download any necessary

software.

The presentation materials will be available on Viad’s website http://www.viad.com/investors

by 7:00 a.m. Central Time on the morning of August 30th.

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI)

generates revenue and shareholder value through two business units: GES

and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering

a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and

event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable

travel experiences in Alaska, Glacier National Park, Banff, Jasper and

Vancouver that includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing

tours that connect guests with iconic places. Viad is an S&P SmallCap

600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.

Contacts

Viad Corp

Sajid Daudi or Carrie Long

Investor

Relations

602-207-2681

