PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viad
Corp (NYSE: VVI)
today announced that Steve Moster, president and chief executive officer
of Viad, is scheduled to present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor
Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday, August 30, 2018.
Moster’s presentation will begin at 1:10 p.m. Central Time and will be
available by audio webcast on Viad’s website at http://www.viad.com/investors.
Interested parties should log on to the website 15 minutes prior to the
presentation time to register for the event and download any necessary
software.
The presentation materials will be available on Viad’s website http://www.viad.com/investors
by 7:00 a.m. Central Time on the morning of August 30th.
About Viad
Viad (NYSE: VVI)
generates revenue and shareholder value through two business units: GES
and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering
a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and
event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable
travel experiences in Alaska, Glacier National Park, Banff, Jasper and
Vancouver that includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing
tours that connect guests with iconic places. Viad is an S&P SmallCap
600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.
