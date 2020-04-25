Village Inn closes Marana restaurant due to coronavirus

The Village Inn Restaurant in Marana has permanently closed due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a written statement, officials said the restaurant could not make the transition to carry out as mandated by the state in mid-March, when Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all bars and restaurant dining rooms closed.

“Having dine-in service closed in all of our restaurants across the country has created an extraordinarily negative impact on our business,” W. Craig Barber, CEO of Village Inn’s parent company American Blue Ribbon Holdings LLC, said in a written statement.

The restaurant at 5955 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive, which is best known for its pies and breakfast menu, closed on March 30, 10 days into the shutdown. In a press release, officials said the restaurant’s employees were offered severance packages and many are eligible for rehire at another Village Inn location.

The closure leaves Tucson with one location, at 9560 E. 22nd St. That restaurant, according to its voicemail message, is open and offering takeout.

The Marana Village Inn opened in October 2014 across the street from Walmart and Kohls in what was then Marana’s busiest retail corridor. The area is home to a number of fast-food chain restaurants and a handful of independent restaurants including the just-opened Spice Garden Indian Restaurant in a plaza next to the Harkins Arizona Pavilions theater.

{ Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.