VIQ Launches CapturePro™ On-the-Go Providing Secure Capture and Management of Evidentiary Content for Offsite Legal Proceedings

Innovative secure solution provides confidence for court reporters and legal professionals in capturing information ‘on the go’
PHOENIX, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ" or the "Company") (TSX Venture Exchange: VQS and OTC Markets: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and services, announced today the launch of CapturePro On-the-Go, a value-added solution that supports the high quality capture of offsite proceedings with sophisticated security protocols and simplified workflow at the core.
VIQ Solutions’ industry leading CapturePro solution, implemented in nearly 65,000 rooms worldwide for the past 15 years, is a robust and flexible software solution that captures and manages multi-channel recordings of audio and video testimony. Now, with CapturePro On-the-Go, court reporters and legal professionals can rely on that same proven technology and securely capture audio content with a portable pre-configured solution accommodating four or more speakers with minimal setup. Users benefit from the local capture of digital content with the ability to transfer recordings to a centralized management platform. All data is securely captured, managed, and stored in the same manner as testimony obtained in a fixed courtroom.
According to a recent article by U.S. Legal Source Inc., the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in significant increases in depositions taken remotely and seems to be an irreversible momentum in the legal community. The article states this practice will make litigation attorneys more efficient and familiarize everyone with available and emerging technologies to help litigate cases. To meet that need, VIQ Solutions created a complete suite of solutions that can stand-alone, or be paired to support onsite, offsite, or remote capture experience.
“As many counties can attest, 2020 has been a really challenging year. Menominee County has been forced to adapt to a new need for social distancing, caused by COVID-19, while maintaining a high standard in administering criminal justice,” said Jon Sexton, Information Systems Administrator, Menominee County. “At the same time, staffing and monetary headwinds caused by the virus have required us to focus on solutions that are simple to use and economical. CapturePro On-the-Go is a great all-in-one solution that will allow us to deftly balance public health with justice, while simultaneously providing an imminently useable solution that saves precious tax dollars.”
With the addition of CapturePro On-the-Go, VIQ’s CapturePro Solution Suite, including CapturePro and CapturePro Conference, provides a fully digitalized experience to support offsite arraignments, hearings and interviews. The complete VIQ CapturePro Solution Suite is designed to optimize and secure the evidentiary content presented during litigious interactions. From audio and video capture to the management of high-quality, multi-channel recordings to creating actionable electronic transcripts. Ultimately, the solutions provide reliable, seamless and timely access to court records – when and how stakeholders need them.
“Now more than ever, our clients need innovative technology solutions that flex to support changes in the workflow requirements while maintaining the veracity of the content that is captured,” said Susan Sumner, Chief Operating Officer, VIQ Solutions. “When it comes to offsite interviews, hearings, meetings and depositions security and reliability is paramount. CapturePro On-The-Go delivers a simple to use fast setup for those times when you need to securely capture critical content on location. Offering this complete end-to-end technology gives the industry the adaptability they require, while allowing them to focus on their clients and case requirements.”
For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com or call 800- 263-9947.
About VIQ Solutions Inc.
VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, media, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.
