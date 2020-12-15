VIQ Solutions Announces Details of Queensland Department of Justice and Attorney General Six Year Contract

The previously disclosed contract adds courtroom monitoring and transcription services to complete the Courtroom of the Future for approximately 50% of Queensland’s court cases
PHOENIX, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: VQS and OTC Markets: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announced an important expansion of services in Asia Pacific to assist in court proceedings and transcription production.
Upon completion of an extensive review of available services for recording and transcription of court and tribunal proceedings, a master services agreement was signed for a six-year contract plus three, one-year options with Queensland’s Department of Justice and Attorney General. The estimated revenues and gross margin terms of this contract were disclosed on October 28, 2020, when the company announced it had secured a number of new multi-year contracts.
The contract extends VIQ Solutions CapturePro™ and AccessPoint footprint to create an end-to-end fully digital workflow. The contract allows for the Company to provide high-quality monitoring and transcription services ensuring precision, prompt delivery and confidentiality to all courts and tribunals in the state.
The Company was selected as one of two suppliers involved in a detailed migration process over the next six months leading to full contract execution in June, 2021.
The VIQ offices in Adelaide, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, and the soon to be opened office in Brisbane, employ court trained monitors and transcriptionists who are highly skilled in producing accurate records for their valued customers. The new contract will add an expected 24,000 hours of monitoring services and production of more than 1 million transcript folios annually.
“VIQ has long been a global leader in the capture and transcription of sensitive digital evidence information in the most rigid security environments,” said Matthew Fowler, VIQ Managing Director, Asia Pacific. “We are proud to provide Queensland our comprehensive end-to-end solution and services suite. The addition of our professional transcription and remote recording services to the already contracted CapturePro solution creates a seamless and secure workflow that ensures on-time delivery of highly accurate court transcripts.”
“VIQ Solutions was selected as one of our valued Transcription Service Providers. We selected VIQ because of the value for money they offered Queenslanders in areas beyond just price. We look forward to working with the VIQ team to deliver quality outcomes for the users of the courts” said David Macke, Director-General, Department of Justice and Attorney General.
