VIQ Solutions Announces Filing of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus and US Registration Statement

Forward-looking statements or information in this news release include, but are not limited to: the Company filing and receiving a receipt for a final Base Shelf Prospectus and filing and receiving effectiveness of a corresponding Registration Statement; the ability for the Company to conduct offerings of up to an aggregate of US$225 million through the issuance of various securities of the Company over a 25-month period; the continued execution of the Company’s global acquisition strategy; the Company funding the continued development of its software products and services; the Company increasing the investment in the sales and marketing infrastructure; the Company funding additional business objectives as they are identified and require capital to execute; and expectations regarding the uplisting of the Company to a major stock exchange in the United States.

Forward-looking statements or information is based on several factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although VIQ believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because VIQ can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this news release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the Company obtaining a receipt for its final base shelf prospectus; general market and economic conditions conducive to future offerings of securities by the Company; the Company’s ability to execute its business plan as currently contemplated; the Company’s ability to identify and acquire suitable acquisition targets; and the Company’s ability to satisfy all conditions precedent to uplisting to a major stock exchange in the United States. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions that have been used.