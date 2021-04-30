 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VIQ Solutions Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VIQ Solutions Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

  • Updated

PHOENIX, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX: VQS and OTCQX: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, announced the voting results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (“the Meeting”) held virtually on April 29, 2021. Shareholders approved all matters set forth in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 23, 2021. A total of 15,473,015 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 62.157% of the issued and common shares outstanding.

The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

 


Nominee



% of votes for



% of votes withheld



Sebastien Pare



96.607%



3.393%



Larry Taylor



99.074%



0.926%



Harvey Gordon



99.074%



0.926%



Michael Kessel



99.076%



0.924%



Joseph Quarin



99.076%



0.924%



Bradley Wells



99.998%



0.002%


The voting results for the remaining matters were as follows:



  • To fix the number of Directors to be elected at 6: 97.473% voted for the resolution and 2.527% voted against the resolution;


  • Appointment of Auditor, KPMG LLP Chartered Professional Accountants: 99.998% voted for the resolution and 0.002% of votes were withheld;


  • Approval of Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan: 89.646% voted for the resolution and 10.354% voted against the resolution.

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, media, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Laura Haggard

Chief Marketing Officer

VIQ Solutions Inc.

Phone: (800) 263-9947

Email: marketing@viqsolutions.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Laura Kiernan

High Touch Investor Relations

Ph. 1-914-598-7733

Email: viq@htir.net

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 14: What could the President's affordable housing plan mean for you and your family?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News