VIQ Solutions Next Generation MobileMic Pro™ Dictation Creates Efficiencies and Success for Law Enforcement Industry

Idaho Police Department completes department wide deployment of VIQ Solutions MobileMic™ Pro Dictation solution
PHOENIX, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: VQS and OTCQX Markets: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, artificial intelligence (AI), driven, digital voice and video capture technology and services, announced today the successful deployment of MobileMic Pro Dictation to more than 150 officers in the Nampa Idaho Police Department. The high performing solution assists Law Enforcement agencies to quickly create exact documentation resulting in reliable, accurate evidence.
MobileMic Pro Dictation transforms smartphones into mobile capture devices readily creating secure, high quality recordings at any time. This CJIS compliant application is available both online and offline for single and multi-speaker recordings creating incident reports, interviews or other verbal reports in any environment. Captured recordings are transmitted automatically to the VIQ's proprietary transcription and editing platform, NetScribe™, powered by aiAssist™, for timely and accurate transcript creation.
The Nampa Police Department has 170 Law Enforcement professionals serving a community of nearly 100,000. With 158 licenses of MobileMic Pro Dictation fully deployed, the department experienced improved reporting speed and quality. Officer efficiency significantly improved, as less time was spent on dictation and reporting allowing increased time serving the community. As well, the ability to dictate a report immediately, while still in the field, resulted in increased accuracy.
“VIQ Solutions’ MobileMic Pro Dictation has been an incredible asset to improving the quality, speed and security of our incident reports, interviews and dictations created while in the field. Our officers are pleased with the easy-to-use application that reduces their paperwork --resulting in less time at their desks and more time in the community," said Oren McGuire, Patrol Lieutenant, Nampa Police Department. “Additionally, we have been extremely satisfied with the timeliness, accuracy and security of their transcription and translation services.”
“We strive to add value to each client we serve and are always thrilled to hear of successes like that of Nampa,” said Susan Sumner, Chief Operating Officer, VIQ Solutions. “Our AI-powered solutions are designed to ease and improve the reporting and documentation demands our clients' experience. Our end to end solution suite inherently drives efficiencies, optimizes workflow, and ensures that content is always secure.”
MobileMic Pro Dictation is now available to aid Law Enforcement, Legal, and Insurance agencies create secure, reliable, and accurate documentation.
About VIQ Solutions Inc.
VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, media, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release include, but are not limited to, management's targets for the Company's growth in 2020, as well as the size, scope, and timing of the implementation of projects currently in the pilot phase.
Forward-looking statements or information is based on several factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although VIQ believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because VIQ can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this news release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the Company's recent initiatives, and that sales and prospects may provide incremental value for shareholders. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions that have been used.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
