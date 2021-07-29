VIQ Solutions Provides Mid-Year Updates and Announces Approval of Listing on Nasdaq

Estimates provided in this news release are preliminary and are inherently uncertain due to a number of factors, and remain subject to Company management and Audit Committee reviews and the completion of regular financial closing and review procedures and audit procedures for the second and third quarters of 2021. Additional adjustments to the preliminary estimates presented above may be identified, and final results for the relevant fiscal periods may differ materially from these preliminary estimates and will not be finalized until after the Company completes its normal year-end accounting procedures for each quarter, including execution of internal controls over financial reporting. These preliminary estimates are intended to provide information about management’s current expectations regarding certain aspects of the Company’s financial performance. Reliance on the information presented herein may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release include, but are not limited to, the anticipated timing of the listing of the Company’s common shares and ultimate trading of such shares on the Nasdaq; the perceived benefits to the Company related to its listing on the Nasdaq; the timing of the release and preliminary estimates of the Company’s revenues and gross margins for second quarter and third quarter of 2021; the Company’s expectations related to completing additional possible acquisitions in 2021; the impact of new contracts on the Company’s revenue and gross margins for the next 12-month period; and the prospects, outlook and impact of the Company’s existing products and new products in certain markets and the timing of the roll-out of such products.