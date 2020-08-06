You have permission to edit this article.
VIQ Solutions to Participate in the 9th Annual Intellisight Investor Conference on August 12

PHOENIX, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: VQS and OTCQX Markets: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, artificial intelligence (AI), driven, digital voice and video capture technology and services, announced today it will participate in the 9th Annual Intellisight® Conference on Wednesday, August 12. For the first time, the Intellisight Conference will be 100% virtual.

Sebastien Paré, President & CEO of VIQ Solutions will host virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day and is scheduled to present as follows:

Intellisight Virtual Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2020

Time: 10:45 AM Eastern Time (9:45 AM Central Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2446/35878

An archive of the presentation will be available on the same link on the Company’s website under the Events section at viqsolutions.com/investors/

To request virtual-one-one meetings, please register at https://intellisight-2020.events.issuerdirect.com/signup

For further details, including registration information, please visit www.gointellisight.com or call CFA Society Minnesota at 612-317-2888.

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global expert in video capture software and audio recording with voice-to-text capabilities. VIQ provides a cyber-secure AI technology and service platform to law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, and transcription service providers, enabling them to unlock the value of their enterprise digital media and streamline their document-creation workflow, using artificial intelligence tools for measurable business gains.

About Intellisight & CFA Society Minnesota

Intellisight is a unique, open-access conference created for institutional investors to meet with leadership teams from numerous companies, and for company leadership to meet with influential investors representing more than 200 buy-side firms.

Founded in 1952, CFA Society Minnesota is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education, and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Minnesota represents the interests of 1,400 investment professionals in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota through advocacy, education, events, and professional development.

For more information visit cfamn.org and www.cfainstitute.org.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Laura Haggard

Chief Marketing Officer

VIQ Solutions

Phone: (800) 263-9947

Email: marketing@viqsolutions.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Laura Kiernan

High Touch Investor Relations

Phone: 1-914-598-7733

Email: viq@htir.net

