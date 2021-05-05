 Skip to main content
VIQ Solutions to Present at the Sidoti Microcap Conference on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

PHOENIX, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX: VQS and OTCQX: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, announced that management will be participating in the virtual Sidoti Microcap Conference taking place on May 19th and 20th, 2021.

VIQ management will be hosting virtual one-to-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Susan Sumner, President & COO of VIQ Solutions, is scheduled to present as follows:

Sidoti Microcap Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 19th

Time: 10:00AM Eastern Time

Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FMm62D5YRjeeYoiVn7G0Qg

An archive of the presentation will be available on the same link on the Company’s website under the Events section at viqsolutions.com/investors/

To request complimentary investor registration and virtual one-to-one meetings, please visit the Sidoti registration page at: https://sidoticonference.com/events

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, media, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

Contacts

Media:

Laura Haggard

Chief Marketing Officer

VIQ Solutions Inc.

Phone: (800) 263-9947

Email: marketing@viqsolutions.com

Investor Relations:

Laura Kiernan

High Touch Investor Relations

Ph. 1-914-598-7733

Email: viq@htir.net

