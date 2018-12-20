Five Nonprofit Innovators Receive Transformational Fellowships

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AZAUnited?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AZAUnitedlt;/agt;--Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust has named its 18th class

of Piper Fellows—five outstanding nonprofit leaders with diverse

backgrounds who are dedicated to improving and enriching health,

well-being, and opportunity for the people of Maricopa County.

The 2018

Piper Fellows are exceptional leaders eager to grow personally and

professionally while advancing the mission of the Fellows program to

produce impactful change. They are: Katie Cobb, president of

Barrow Neurological Foundation; Trinity Donovan, CEO of AZCEND; Major

Barbara A. Sloan, executive director of Phoenix Family Services at

The Salvation Army; Meg Sneed, director of quality and data

services at Fresh Start Women’s Foundation; and Kate Wells,

president and CEO of the Children’s Museum of Phoenix.

A selection committee of four community leaders, including a Piper

Fellow from a prior class, reviewed the applicant pool and made the 2018

Piper Fellow recommendations to Piper Trust’s Board of Trustees. The

newly selected Piper Fellows will become part of the larger and enduring

Piper Fellows network of 77 dynamic doers to date.

“Piper Trust believes in supporting both the organizations working to

create positive change and investing in the bold and talented people

behind them,” said Mary Jane Rynd, president and CEO of Virginia G.

Piper Charitable Trust. “We are pleased to provide this group of

exceptional Arizona leaders the opportunity to meet with change agents

across the country and expose them to new ideas, to grow professionally,

and to strengthen resilience in our community.”

The 2018 Piper Fellows will each participate in a Piper Fellowship—a

self-designed, professional development sabbatical focused on

strengthening leadership skills and exploring renowned programs that can

help nonprofits become more effective and resilient. Fellowships

encompass a range of activities, such as study with thought leaders and

innovators (e.g., at MIT, Stanford, Harvard, Disney Institute, Sesame

Street Workshop), immersion programs that expand cultural knowledge, and

in-depth visits to best-practice sites around the country.

The sabbaticals are often transformational for Fellows and result in

real, sustained impact in their organizations and in the community. For

example, Chrysalis president and CEO Patricia

Klahr (2013 Piper Fellow) credits her Piper Fellowship for

ultimately helping her organization become the first trauma-informed

domestic violence organization in the country to be certified by Trauma

Institute International.

A Piper Fellowship offers each selected organization potential grant

awards of up to $90,000. The Fellowship includes support for the study

and travel during the sabbatical, professional development for staff of

Fellows’ organizations, and eligibility to apply for an Organizational

Enhancement Award to implement a learning or program developed

during a Fellow’s sabbatical.

Piper Fellows from all 18 classes also benefit from regular and

facilitated Leadership Circles—where conversations have often led

to new collaborations. Fellows frequently cite the relationships gained

with peer colleagues as the most rewarding aspect of the program.

About Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust:

Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust supports organizations that enrich

health, well-being, and opportunity for the people of Maricopa County,

Arizona. Since it began awarding grants in 2000, Piper Trust has

invested more than $429 million in local nonprofits and programs. Piper

Trust grantmaking areas are healthcare and medical research, children,

older adults, arts and culture, education, and religious organizations.

For more information, visit pipertrust.org.

Follow us on Twitter @PiperTrust;

visit us on Facebook.

Piper Fellows resources: brochure;

classes

by year; video

shorts.

Contacts

Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust

Karen Leland, 480-556-7125

Chief

Communications Officer

kleland@pipertrust.org

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles