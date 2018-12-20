Five Nonprofit Innovators Receive Transformational Fellowships
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AZAUnited?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AZAUnitedlt;/agt;--Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust has named its 18th class
of Piper Fellows—five outstanding nonprofit leaders with diverse
backgrounds who are dedicated to improving and enriching health,
well-being, and opportunity for the people of Maricopa County.
The 2018
Piper Fellows are exceptional leaders eager to grow personally and
professionally while advancing the mission of the Fellows program to
produce impactful change. They are: Katie Cobb, president of
Barrow Neurological Foundation; Trinity Donovan, CEO of AZCEND; Major
Barbara A. Sloan, executive director of Phoenix Family Services at
The Salvation Army; Meg Sneed, director of quality and data
services at Fresh Start Women’s Foundation; and Kate Wells,
president and CEO of the Children’s Museum of Phoenix.
A selection committee of four community leaders, including a Piper
Fellow from a prior class, reviewed the applicant pool and made the 2018
Piper Fellow recommendations to Piper Trust’s Board of Trustees. The
newly selected Piper Fellows will become part of the larger and enduring
Piper Fellows network of 77 dynamic doers to date.
“Piper Trust believes in supporting both the organizations working to
create positive change and investing in the bold and talented people
behind them,” said Mary Jane Rynd, president and CEO of Virginia G.
Piper Charitable Trust. “We are pleased to provide this group of
exceptional Arizona leaders the opportunity to meet with change agents
across the country and expose them to new ideas, to grow professionally,
and to strengthen resilience in our community.”
The 2018 Piper Fellows will each participate in a Piper Fellowship—a
self-designed, professional development sabbatical focused on
strengthening leadership skills and exploring renowned programs that can
help nonprofits become more effective and resilient. Fellowships
encompass a range of activities, such as study with thought leaders and
innovators (e.g., at MIT, Stanford, Harvard, Disney Institute, Sesame
Street Workshop), immersion programs that expand cultural knowledge, and
in-depth visits to best-practice sites around the country.
The sabbaticals are often transformational for Fellows and result in
real, sustained impact in their organizations and in the community. For
example, Chrysalis president and CEO Patricia
Klahr (2013 Piper Fellow) credits her Piper Fellowship for
ultimately helping her organization become the first trauma-informed
domestic violence organization in the country to be certified by Trauma
Institute International.
A Piper Fellowship offers each selected organization potential grant
awards of up to $90,000. The Fellowship includes support for the study
and travel during the sabbatical, professional development for staff of
Fellows’ organizations, and eligibility to apply for an Organizational
Enhancement Award to implement a learning or program developed
during a Fellow’s sabbatical.
Piper Fellows from all 18 classes also benefit from regular and
facilitated Leadership Circles—where conversations have often led
to new collaborations. Fellows frequently cite the relationships gained
with peer colleagues as the most rewarding aspect of the program.
About Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust:
Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust supports organizations that enrich
health, well-being, and opportunity for the people of Maricopa County,
Arizona. Since it began awarding grants in 2000, Piper Trust has
invested more than $429 million in local nonprofits and programs. Piper
Trust grantmaking areas are healthcare and medical research, children,
older adults, arts and culture, education, and religious organizations.
For more information, visit pipertrust.org.
Follow us on Twitter @PiperTrust;
visit us on Facebook.
Piper Fellows resources: brochure;
by year; video
shorts.
Contacts
Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust
Karen Leland, 480-556-7125
Chief
Communications Officer