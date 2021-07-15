Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust COVID-19 Response Grants to Help 26 Performing Arts Organizations Move Forward

For many arts and culture organizations, that meant finding new ways to contribute to community health.

“The pandemic has severely compromised the missions of arts organizations,” said Suzanne Wilson, president and CEO of The Phoenix Symphony. “There is a shared value when attending a live performance—art has the ability to heal and unify people,” Wilson said.

Despite the hardships and furloughs musicians have faced, the Symphony continued its tradition of performing in the community and meeting people where they are for an artistic experience. They set up at hospitals to play for healthcare workers during shift changes and at food banks while people access services.

Through the pandemic, Greasepaint Youtheatre creatively found ways to connect with youth actors who thrive on human contact.