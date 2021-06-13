Virtis Health Expands Ambulatory Infusion Center Footprint and Infusion Management Services

Therapeutic and Diagnostic Services Now Available at Additional Virtis Health Infusion Centers While Infusion Management Capabilities are Extended Across Physicians and Health Systems Nationwide
NASHUA, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#VirtisHealthClinicalServices--Virtis Health, an innovative, national provider dedicated to therapeutic and diagnostic services and support for patients with complex conditions requiring specialty infusible and injectable medications, announced today expansion of its Ambulatory Infusion Centers (AICs) across five states. Concurrently, the Company continues to expand its comprehensive infusion management and related physician practice management services nationwide.
Through two business divisions, Virtis Health enhances the patient and provider experience and demonstrates clinical and economic value to the healthcare partners with whom it works.
Virtis Health’s Nurse Practitioner Services division provides full patient care management, including diagnostics and treatment, as well as clinical oversight and administration of specialty infusion and injectable medications in an AIC setting. Virtis Health offers a range of therapy management services and treatments for patients with autoimmune disorders, including chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), multiple sclerosis and myasthenia gravis. Virtis Health also provides treatments and manages patients with rare and ultra-rare diseases, primary immunodeficiencies and various inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis.
These AICs are staffed with a dedicated clinical team of licensed infusion-specialist nurse practitioners and registered nurses trained in specific disease state management. Furthermore, experienced clinical pharmacists are available to provide additional support.
Virtis Health’s Physician Services division provides comprehensive infusion center and practice management services to support physician and provider partners. Virtis Health also supports health systems’ infusion management centers. The offerings ensure a continuum of care for patients requiring specialty medications with site-of-care flexibility and personalized attention. This division assists with enhancing infusion center value by maximizing operational efficiencies, optimizing revenue, demonstrating measurable clinical outcomes and elevating the patient experience.
State-of-the-art infusion centers are located in:
Arizona – Gilbert, Glendale, Scottsdale, Sun City, Tempe and Tucson
Illinois – Chicagoland area
Ohio – Columbus
Texas – Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston
Wisconsin – Greater Milwaukee area
“Now more than ever, patients are embracing alternate healthcare sites where quality care is delivered in a comfortable, personalized setting. We are bringing patients, physicians, health systems and health insurance plans a highly relevant solution to accommodate today’s evolving healthcare needs,” explained Diego Fairbanks, senior vice president at Virtis Health.
“Through Virtis Health, we are leveraging exceptional clinical care, extensive management expertise and strong physician and provider relationships to elevate the patient experience. Virtis Health differentiates itself through unparalleled clinical excellence and services, coupled with an unrelenting commitment to meeting patients’ needs,” Fairbanks concluded.
Virtis Health accepts a broad range of national, regional and local health insurance carriers as well as Medicare and Medicaid.
About Virtis Health
Virtis Health is an innovative, national provider dedicated to therapeutic and diagnostic services and support for patients with complex conditions requiring specialty infusible and injectable medications.
Through two business divisions, the Company employs advanced nurse practitioners who administer services at its Ambulatory Infusion Centers (AICs). Additionally, the Company provides comprehensive infusion center and related practice management services to physicians, health systems and other medical entities nationwide.
For more information, please visit www.virtishealth.com.
