Virtis Health Expands Ambulatory Infusion Center Footprint and Infusion Management Services

Through two business divisions, Virtis Health enhances the patient and provider experience and demonstrates clinical and economic value to the healthcare partners with whom it works.

Virtis Health’s Nurse Practitioner Services division provides full patient care management, including diagnostics and treatment, as well as clinical oversight and administration of specialty infusion and injectable medications in an AIC setting. Virtis Health offers a range of therapy management services and treatments for patients with autoimmune disorders, including chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), multiple sclerosis and myasthenia gravis. Virtis Health also provides treatments and manages patients with rare and ultra-rare diseases, primary immunodeficiencies and various inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis.